8 Reasons People Hate Selena Gomez — From Alleged Lies About Her Health To Her Messy Feuds

Selena Gomez may be one of the world's most beloved superstars but that hasn't spared her from backlash over the years.

The former child star has dabbled in acting, singing, producing and her own Netflix documentary.

And with a career that has spanned decades, it's no wonder Gomez has garnered some haters as well as loyal fans.

Here are 8 of Selena Gomez's biggest controversies that have caused people to hate her:

1. Selena Gomez was accused of lying about abusing drugs.

Gomez has had a few stints in rehab over the years.

Publicly, she and her team have attributed them to mental health issues and problems related to her 2015 Lupus diagnosis.

Some fans and the media didn’t believe her.

For years, rumors have circulated about Gomez’s drug and alcohol use.

She has continued to deny the allegations, leaving many to believe she has not truly taken accountability.

2. Selena Gomez was accused of stealing Orlando Bloom from Katy Perry.

In 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had just gotten together.

A long-time friend of Bloom's, Gomez was spotted with him at a nightclub in Las Vegas — only it didn't look like they were just friends.

Photos of the pair caught in an embrace and looking much closer than some casual friends began circulating the internet.

There were no public outbursts, no callouts, and no shade was thrown, but people will never forget the time Gomez broke girl code.

3. Many accused her of being ungrateful for her new kidney.

After her Lupus diagnosis, Gomez’s kidney failed, which caused her to need an immediate transplant.

Her friend since 2007, Francia Raisa stepped up and saved her friend.

However, there was no happy ending, ad the two women fell out in 2018.

The alleged reason was that Raisa did not approve of Gomez’s unhealthy lifestyle after receiving such a big sacrifice.

Once again, rumors about Gomez’s drinking and smoking started to go around.

This time, the public was even more upset, believing her new kidney would be damaged.

4. Selena Gomez had a messy feud with Lorde.

Back in 2013, singer Lorde was new on the scene and sparked controversy by criticizing Gomez’s new song, "Come and Get it."

She labeled it “anti-feminist” and a setback for the movement.

Of course, this started an era of bad blood with fans taking sides.

The noise died down over time, but Lorde stood by her words with no intention of backing down.

5. People blamed her for the leak of her alleged nude photos.

Like many celebrities, Gomez has had her privacy invaded via leaked photos.

Starting around 2014, alleged nude photos of her started leaking on the internet.

Gomez said that most of them are fake, but it’s clear there are untrustworthy people in her camp.

The violation didn’t stop some from slamming the star believing she was at fault.

6. Many believe that Selena Gomez lied about having Lupus.

Despite a kidney transplant and multiple hospital trips, some don’t believe Gomez has Lupus.

Her alleged continued drinking and smoking after the lifesaving operation have cast doubt on her claim.

It didn’t help that during her May 2016 GQ Magazine, interview, Gomez said she had undergone chemotherapy treatment for Leukemia instead of Lupus.

Although it was a simple slip of the tongue, it didn’t stop the tabloids from taking the mistake and running with it.

7. She was accused of appropriating a South Asian symbol.

In 2013, Gomez wore traditional South Asian forehead art, a Bindi, during a MTV awards show performance.

A Hindu leader found it inappropriate and demanded an apology.

The Hindu statesman explained the mark is a religious or spiritual symbol, not a fashion statement.

Gomez shrugged the criticism off, saying she was paying homage, not appropriating.

8. Her breakup with Justin Bieber was messy.

Gomez dated Justin Bieber since around 2011.

Over the years, they have been on again and off again up until Bieber married his wife, Hailey.

Since they met, both have been plagued with relationship drama and speculation surrounding other people they have dated.

The back and forth has caused fans to choose a side and some don’t like the way Gomez has handled the relationship.

Whether you love or hate Selena, you must admit that she lives under a microscope and some of her actions are nothing ordinary people don’t do.

She is human just like the rest of us and is entitled to make mistakes and learn from them.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.