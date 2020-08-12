The Weeknd Zodiac Sign & Birth Chart

The Weeknd has one of the most interesting zodiac signs and birth charts.

What is the Weeknd's zodiac sign? Let's look at his birth chart using astrology to find out!

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer and songwriter whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. He was born in Ontario, Canada on February 16, 1990.

The Weeknd has a Pisces Sun and his Moon sign (is likely) in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Even though the exact time of birth is unknown, according to Astrotheme, all his major planetary placements can be studied using astrology.

Like many other famous celebrities, the Weeknd has a stellium in his chart.

The Weeknd has five planets in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

So, he is constantly working and he wants to be respected and known for what he contributes through his work.

The Weeknd has two planets in the zodiac sign Aquarius: the Sun and Mercury.

The Weeknd is forward-thinking, or at least he appears to be through his writing and his public image.

Aquarius individuals are trendsetters and innovators!

With a Sun and Mercury in Aquarius, people hear or see him and perceive his uniqueness. In other words, no one can be like the Weeknd!

He also was someone who didn't find what he needed in college, so he left without graduating and created his own success.

The weekend has two planets in the zodiac sign of Scorpio: The Moon and Pluto.

In astrology, the Weeknd is well-aware of matters related to psychology and death.

We see this when The Weeknd 'breaks up with himself' after writing Dear Melancholy", as a person with a Moon conjunct Pluto has the potential to do.

He has only one planet in Cancer — lucky Jupiter — and it is opposing all of his Capricorn planet placements.

To have Cancer in Jupiter, it can mean he's actually very sentimental. He wants the big family and the stable home life, but work may often get in the way.

It can also mean that his father, positively or negatively played a major role in how he defined himself as a person.

To learn more about The Weeknd, keep reading for his natal chart and planets in each zodiac sign, per astrology:

Sun in Aquarius

You'll immediately spot someone with a Sun in Aquarius, The Sun gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life. People with a Sun in Aquarius are known for their ability to work well with others. The Weeknd has amazing collaboration credits.

He then began collaborating with a producer named Jeremy Rose and they created three songs together that they uploaded to YouTube in 2010. Drake, the Canadian rapper, then reposted The Weeknd’s songs and boosted his popularity.

The following year, The Weeknd put out a mixtape called House of Balloons. He then put out more mixtapes called Thursday, Echoes of Silence, and Trilogy. In 2013, The Weeknd released his first studio album called Kiss Land.

However, he didn’t become too successful until he released his next album called Beauty Behind the Madness in 2015.

His 2015 album had popular songs on it like “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Earned It,” which he won a Grammy and Academy Award for. He has collaborated with Drake, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, and Daft Punk.

With the Weeknd’s Sun in Aquarius, he likely is very quirky and walks to the beat of his own drum.

Sun in Aquarius people tends to be very open-minded, progressive, and idealistic.

However, they can be a little stubborn if they have their mind made up on a situation.

Aquarius people can get along with almost anyone because of their kind nature.

They are pretty observant and like to learn about situations and people that pique their interest.

They are also usually very intelligent, competent, and sharp-witted.

It is difficult to surprise an Aquarius because they usually are tuned into what is happening around them.

They even encourage those around them to be themselves and show off their unique side, just like they do. They value their freedom and alone time.

They will also treat others how they want to be treated.

Mercury in Aquarius

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With the Weeknd’s Mercury in Aquarius, he likely enjoys pushing boundaries.

However, Mercury in Aquarius people don't tend to be very over the top or outgoing.

Instead, they like to elicit strong responses from people in a subtle way.

They like to debate with others and can often see things from many different viewpoints.

They also are very observant and quick-witted so they usually know what is going on around them.

A person with a planet in Aquarius loves to show off their cleverness and intellectual side to others.

Sometimes, they go as far as pushing their ideas onto others in the hopes of getting people to see their perspective.

Although they can be intimidating to some, they are usually very fun to be around.

They can converse with people from all walks of life and they usually have unique viewpoints and ideas to share.

When it comes to doing tasks, they do not like to have a rigid schedule but they are very organized and orderly.

Moon in Scorpio

The Moon rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With The Weeknd’s Moon in Scorpio, he is likely very emotional and intense. Moon in Scorpio people have a great ability to see someone for who they are.

They are very in touch with their emotions and rely on their intuition, but these individuals also like to experiment with the forbidden.

When The Weeknd was in eleventh grade, he quit school to party. Around that time, he got a job working at American Apparel and when he wasn’t working, he was writing songs about sex and drugs.

They feel their emotions fully and it can feel like they are on an emotional rollercoaster because they have very high highs and very low lows. They need to change and love new beginnings.

Moon in Scorpio people are very driven by their emotions, but spend a lot of time trying to control and understand their feelings.

They also love spontaneity and are very drawn to adventurous and thrilling experiences.

If they feel bored or underwhelmed, they sometimes like to stir up some drama and do dramatic things that make them feel connected to their strong emotions.

When it comes to their relationships or aspirations, they can’t be in a situation that they aren’t fulfilled in.

They put them all into everything they do and they want to feel passion and excitement in their relationships and career.

They yearn for a long-lasting relationship and also want a partner that is supportive and will make sacrifices for them.

They have a tendency to play games with their love interest to make sure that they will stick around. However, they don’t do this consciously but do it because they are scared of getting hurt.

They have a difficult time opening up at first because they can be a little skeptical in the beginning of relationships. However, once they are in love they are very loyal and committed to their partner.

They are incredibly powerful and intellectual. They can handle other people's emotions very well and straightforwardness will not frighten them.

Certain people enjoy having the support of Moon in Scorpio people but others can feel intimidated by their naturally strong presence.

Pluto in Scorpio

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation.

With The Weeknd’s Pluto in Scorpio, he likely has strong feelings about sexuality, closeness, devotion, and comfort.

Pluto in Scorpio people can go to great lengths when it comes to getting close to others or achieving their goals.

They seek success and want to be different from others that it can be difficult for them to be at ease or satisfied.

They may even push themselves and put a lot of pressure on themselves so they don’t come up short.

They are kind as well as pragmatic. They are also incredibly observant and try to see things for what they are.

Venus in Capricorn

Venus rules what and how you love.

With The Weeknd’s Venus in Capricorn, it is likely that he is a tad guarded with his heart and skeptical in the beginning of his relationships.

People with Venus in Capricorn are pretty responsible and enjoy stability in their partnerships.

They aren’t very forthcoming with their emotions until they trust their partner enough to open up to them.

However, their partner will always know where they stand with a Venus in Capricorn person because they will not waste anyone’s time, especially their own.

They tend to even seem very calm, cool, and collected right off the bat.

The more you get to know them the more you will see that they are actually very romantic people who want commitment.

They look for a significant other who is motivated to reach their goals and is hard working.

They like someone who is practical, committed, and realistic just like they are.

When a Venus in Capricorn person is in love, they will be a lot more expressive and open with their feelings.

However, they won’t say anything they don’t mean, so if they tell their partner they are in love then they mean it.

They also don’t take words or actions lightly.

They tend to be very faithful and loyal to their partner and expect the same in return.

They also feel the need to be financially stable on their own before marrying someone.

They are really great at handling their money and want to be able to provide for their partner.

Although they are not very adventurous in love, they are committed and embrace their relationship responsibilities.

Mars in Capricorn

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With The Weeknd’s Mars in Capricorn, he likely handles things in a very specific and disciplined way.

He probably has a more calm and cool way of approaching things.

Mars in Capricorn people are pretty task-driven and like to work hard.

They are ambitious and may reach for lofty goals.

They are not usually showy or extravagant but they strive for success because they want to be able to financially support themselves and their loved ones.

People with their Mars in Capricorn don’t get angered too easily but when they do, others might not be able to tell.

When they are annoyed or angry, they still appear to be cool, calm and collected.

They like to be in control of their emotions and the situations they are in.

In their personal and love life, they are not very too sensual or indulgent.

Instead, they are very disciplined and meticulous.

They also plan for the future, so they are usually five steps ahead with their goals.

Saturn in Capricorn

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

With The Weeknd’s Saturn in Capricorn, he is likely very reasonable and level-headed.

Saturn in Capricorn people strive for excellence but often dislike their responsible side at times.

Although they usually want to be successful, it can be easy for them to criticize the notion of career and marriage success.

They have a difficult time coming to terms with the fact they want to be successful and they try to play down their ambition.

Since they are very innately responsible, they sometimes want to run away from their responsibilities and get more in touch with their spontaneous side.

Since Saturn in Capricorn people are very responsible, they can easily get annoyed or angered if they have too much on their plate.

If they feel like they can’t handle something then they will quit before they even start.

They are also perfectionists who put a lot of pressure on themselves, so if they are scared to follow through in a situation could even be advantageous for them, they will quit.

The root of their fear is that they are often scared to fail so if they think they won’t succeed then they will bow out.

It is important that they let go of their unrealistic standards if they want to actually succeed and be able to follow through with tasks.

It is probable that when they were young, they were treated like an adult so now they likely rebel against authority.

Uranus in Capricorn

Uranus is the ruler of Aquarius, so even though this planet is weakened when in Capricorn, the Weeknd's Sun in Aquarius pulls through.

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. It rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With The Weeknd’s Uranus in Capricorn, he likely values innovation, changes, and breaking barriers.

Uranus in Capricorn people are individuals who walk to the beat of their own drum.

They want to redefine traditions, rules, and structures.

Although they want to make a difference, they can be a bit stubborn and can have a difficult time seeing things from a different perspective.

At times, they fight authority figures and rules if they are not beneficial for everyone.

Neptune in Capricorn

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With The Weeknd’s Neptune in Capricorn, he is part of a generation that generally abides by the rules and respects structure and discipline.

They usually have big goals and dreams but their aspirations have to be practical for them to follow through.

Neptune in Capricorn people have to genuinely enjoy what they are doing for them to continue doing it.

They could be very optimistic people but their optimism isn’t what pushes them forward, instead, their practicality motivates them.

Jupiter in Cancer

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With the Weeknd’s Jupiter in Cancer, he is at his best when he is compassionate and philanthropic.

Jupiter in Cancer people like to be there for the people they care about and support those who need a shoulder to lean on.

They value routine and getting successful enough that they are financially stable.

They listen to their intuition when it comes to following their dreams and making decisions.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.