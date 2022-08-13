Selena Gomez’s Two Rules For Justin Bieber In Their Relationship — And How Breaking Them Led To Their Breakup

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of the biggest power couples of the early 2010s.

“Jelena” had many ups and downs, but the relationship between two of the era’s biggest pop stars made for constant headlines.

The two dated on and off between 2010 and 2018. While rumors of reunions swirled for years, Bieber marrying Hailey Baldwin in 2019 ended any chance of a reconciliation between the beloved couple.

However, there may have been another reason behind the couple's inability to stay together — Bieber's failure to follow Gomez's rules.

Selena Gomez allegedly had rules for Justin Bieber during their relationship.

“Selena laid down the law about what Justin must do to make her happy,” a source close to Bieber told Life & Style in 2014.

This was after one of the couple's many reconciliations and likely became the ground rules for their relationship until their 2018 breakup.

“She was very specific and told him that if he messes up, it will be over.”

The first rule is to stay away from other women.

“Selena doesn’t want to share him,” the source said.

Cheating accusations surrounded Bieber throughout his relationship with Gomez. Bieber himself hinted that cheating may have been a factor in their relationship ending.

"Because then, it's like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind,” Bieber said in an interview with i-D magazine. “You're on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you're just getting yourself into trouble."

The most infamous cheating allegation involved Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin. Bieber and Palvin met at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and saw “The Lion King” on Broadway in November 2012.

Shortly after they were spotted together, Gomez and Bieber broke up for the first time. Palvin and Bieber reportedly dated in 2014 so it makes sense that Gomez needed to update her rules for Bieber to avoid this happening again.

“She [Gomez] said he can’t have girls or models back to his hotel room,” another source told Life & Style.

They also had to spend time together every two weeks.

The celebrity life doesn’t leave a lot of free time to spend with loved ones. Gomez made sure she and Bieber spent at least some time together despite all the chaos of being stars.

“They have a two-week rule — they won’t go longer than that without seeing each other,” the first source said. “That means going on dates, walking on the beach, going on ice cream runs and just being kids.”

While the “Jelena” relationship didn’t end the way some fans may have wanted, the memories they created together will last forever.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.