Hailey Bieber Reveals Conversation With Selena Gomez After Marrying Justin Bieber

After speaking out about the timeline regarding her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber revealed that she spoke to Selena Gomez following her marriage to Justin.

During her appearance on the latest episode of "Call Her Daddy," Hailey, 25, told host Alex Cooper that she has spoken to Gomez since marrying Justin in 2018, and that the two of them don't have any issues with each other.

Hailey Bieber says she and Selena Gomez have 'no drama.'

"I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey told Cooper, referencing the "Only Murders in the Building" actress without ever explicitly saying her name.

"So, that's why I'm like, it's all respect, it's all love," she continued. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine. Which had brought me a lot of peace and I'm like, 'Hey, we know what happened.'"

In the hour-long interview, Hailey spoke candidly about the amount of bullying she's faced from fans of both her husband and his ex-girlfriend, Gomez, amid rumors that she came between Justin and Gomez's on-again-off-again relationship.

In the past, Hailey, Justin, and Gomez have tried to bring an end to the hateful messages sent by fans to the married couple.

Selena Gomez previously asked fans not to send hate to Hailey Bieber.

In 2019, Gomez shared a now-deleted video asking her fans to stop sending Hailey hate following the release of her song "Lose You to Love Me."

Soon after the song came out, Hailey posted a screenshot of her listening to the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker, which Gomez fans took as her attacking Gomez, despite Hailey denying the claims.

"Please stop with this nonsense," Hailey told Just Jared. "There is no 'response'. This is complete BS."

Gomez then posted her own video, pleading with fans to refrain from attacking people online. "I am grateful for the response the song is getting," she said, "however I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never ever be by that."

She added: "So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody. Please don't go off and say things that you feel in the moment, just please, for me, know that that's not my heart."

Earlier this year, Hailey also posted a TikTok video where she informed trolls to "leave her alone" regarding messages about her marriage.

"Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone," she said. "I beg of you, truly, that's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

While on "Call Her Daddy," Hailey also clarified that she was never with Justin while he was in a relationship with Gomez.

"No, not one time," she explained. "When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship -- ever, at any point."

"It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.