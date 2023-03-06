Inside Rumors Justin Bieber Only Married Hailey To Get U.S. Citizenship After His Legal Issues

Fans are speculating that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's speedy 2018 marriage may have been part of the Canadian singer's bid to get US citizenship.

The Canadian-born star tied the knot with his now wife mere months after they reconciled following his split from another on-again-off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Amid an ongoing battle amongst fans about who is the better woman for Justin, Hailey or Selena, there is another theory emerging.

Did Justin Bieber marry Hailey for US citizenship?

Justin, who is a green card holder, legally married Hailey at a New York courthouse in September 2018 — a year before their official wedding party — and reportedly began applying for citizenship shortly after.

Justin, 29, was born in London, Ontario, Canada, and raised in Stratford, Canada. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his family when he was 13. He has held a Permanent Resident Green Card, having lived in Los Angeles since his rise to fame.

Justin Bieber allegedly applied for US citizenship shortly after marrying Hailey.

Days after the two were photographed at the New York courthouse, TMZ reported that Justin was applying to become a US citizen.

He allegedly applied for dual citizenship, meaning he’d keep his Canadian citizenship while also receiving American citizenship. The process can be lengthy so there is no updates on whether or not Justin secured his US passport.

As a green card holder, Justin was eligible to apply for citizenship after 5 years of living in the US — with or without Hailey. Marrying a US citizen can entitle non-citizens to a green card, if they didn't have one already, and green card holders can apply for citizenship after 3 years if they are applying as the spouse of a citizen.

So, it's not likely that Justin needed to marry Hailey just to secure his citizenship but that hasn't stopped fans from guessing.

Fans think Justin needed to marry Hailey to avoid deportation following his legal troubles.

Devoted Beliebers will remember that Justin participated in reckless behavior, and had his fair share of legal troubles, including his 2014 DUI arrest in Miami when he was charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license.

People who are suspicious of Justin and Hailey’s rush to the altar believe that their marriage was arranged so Justin could get citizenship — as fans have been implying on TikTok.

A lot of fans' claims are based on misinformation about the citizenship process. Fans have been wrongfully suggesting that Justin was required to stay married to Hailey for five years in order to secure his place in the US.

Despite calls from the public, Justin was never at risk of facing deportation back in 2014. Deportation for legal immigrants usually only occurs if someone is charged with an aggravated felony or a crime of moral turpitude.

