A Full List Of All The Men Selena Gomez Has Dated So Far

Selena Gomez just dropped her third album "Rare," and not only are the reviews widely positive, but the lyrics of her songs are chock full of references to love, heartbreak and healing sure to provide casual fans and Selenators alike with enough material to ponder about her love life and past relationships for a good long while.

Back in October, Gomez confirmed that the lyrics of two new songs — "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" — were written specifically about her ex-boyfriend (and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's husband) Justin Bieber. And there's speculation some songs may nod to other men in her dating history, including her past relationship with The Weeknd.

Who else has Selena Gomez dated over the years?

During an October 2019 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez, 27, explained how the songwriting process helps her heal from heartbreak.

"All I know is these two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow,” she told Seacrest. “And the rest of the album is all about where I am now and where I’m going."

Just last month, fans were speculating about Gomez's love life when singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, registered the song title "Like Selena" with ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Sadly, rumors of a rekindled relationship between the two fizzled when the song's page was deleted from the music registry's website.

Gomez has left an impression on quite a number of well-known men over the past decade.

The "Bad Liar" singer is arguably best known for her off-again-on-again relationship with Bieber, but she's also been seen with the likes of One Direction's Niall Horan and former "Wizards Of Waverly Place" co-star David Henrie (both of whom are now believed to have been "just friends"), as well as actor Orlando Bloom, German DJ Zedd, and more.

At the moment, Selena seems to be single, and she is, without a doubt, rocking it.

Here's a full list of men Selena Gomez has dated in a complete timeline of her dating and relationship history.

1. Nick Jonas: 2008

While rumors that Gomez and Nick Jonas, now 27 and married to actress Priyanka Chopra, once dated had circulated for years, they remained unconfirmed ... until she finally got the youngest Jonas Brothers heartthrob to confess at the beginning of 2018.

While filming an interview with BBC Radio 1 in which Nick Grimshaw attempts to ask Jonas questions that will raise his blood pressure in a game called "Heart Rate Monitor", Gomez related the following story in video clip.

"So I know what you're doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together. It was definitely over ten years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you. You know, Central Park was really beautiful. It was actually it was my first time. Maybe that says something ..."

In response, Jonas, finally confirmed that he and Gomez had once been a couple.

"OK, so this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band," Jonas said, "and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship. [Selena] was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though the were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together, I was like, 'It'd be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.' So it ruined her Central Park experience."

2. Taylor Lautner: 2009

Ten years ago, Selena Gomez was filming the movie version of Beverly Cleary's beloved "Ramona and Beezus," while actor Taylor Lautner was filming his scenes as Jacob, the world's sexiest werewolf in "Twilight: New Moon."

Both films were shooting in Vancouver and the two met through Lautner's co-star, Kristen Stewart, who was staying the same hotel as Gomez.

Gomez and Lautner broke up shortly after leaving Vancouver, but they appear to have remained on friendly terms since.

3. Justin Bieber, Part One: 2010

Two adorable young stars who can sing and dance falling in love? Perfect! And that's how it started out.

They initially brushed off the dating rumors that followed after they were seen together at an IHOP In Philadelphia In 2010, but then went public as a couple at the February 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Gomez was 18 and now 25-year-old Bieber was just shy of 17 at the time.

In 2012, the couple officially announced their breakup, following a rough patch during which Bieber was falsely accused of fathering a child with another woman.

“With them being apart so much it got complicated," one source stated at the time. "She had some trust issues. It’s not easy, but the relationship needed to end.”

The two appeared to reconcile briefly in April 2013, but during a December 2013 interview in which Bieber confirmed that his song "All That Matters" was written about Gomez, he spoke of their relationship in the past tense.

4. Orlando Bloom, Part One: spring 2014

Gomez briefly put her Bieber-fever aside in April 2014 and spent some time with Orlando Bloom.

Some believed their dates were an attempt to make Bieber and Bloom's then-wife, Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr, jealous. Just a few months later, Bieber and Bloom got into a fist fight when they ran into each other at a restaurant in Ibiza, Spain.

5. Tommy Chiabra: summer 2014

Shortly after being seen with Bloom, Gomez moved on to Italian businessman Chiabra. The founder and Chairman of a luxury yacht company had previously been linked to actresses Jessica Szohr and Lindsay Lohan.

While no official reason for this pair's demise can be found, shortly after Gomez posted several PDA-filled Snaps of herself and Chiabra celebrating her 22nd birthday in St. Tropez, France, Bieber changed the cover picture on his Twitter account to an image of his "Angel" tattoo featuring Gomez's likeness, so ...

6. Justin Bieber, Part Two: fall 2014

Late that August, Jelena tried to make a go of it again. Unfortunately, during what should have been a pleasant getaway in Bieber's hometown, Bieber was arrested after an altercation with the paparzzi.

"Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s peaceful retreat in Stratford this weekend was unfortunately disrupted by the unwelcome presence of the paparazzi," Bieber’s lawyer said at the time. “This has regrettably resulted in charges of dangerous driving and assault. Mr. Bieber and Ms. Gomez have fully co-operated in the police investigation. We are hopeful that this matter will be quickly resolved.”

Gomez ended their relationship (again) in November, sending out a since deleted tweet that said, “We have to learn the hard way sometimes," right before releasing her single "The Heart Wants What It Wants."

7. Zedd: 2015

In March 2015, Gomez had a short, but Instagram-worthy relationship with German DJ Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski) after they collaborated on her song "I Want You To Know."

The relationship fizzled quickly, and Zedd later shared that the press attention didn't help matters any.

"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into," he told Billboard in 2017. "She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

8. Justin Bieber, Part Three: 2015

That November, Bieber was captured on video serenading Gomez with both The Temptations song "My Girl" and his own "Sorry" at a bar in Beverly Hills.

Old habits do, indeed, die hard.

But in May 2016, Gomez caused a stir when she crumbled a fan's homemade sign reading "Marry Justin Please" during a concert. So apparently, things weren't going well.

8. Samuel Krost: Late 2015-early 2016

In 2016, Gomez dated Krost, a friend of model Gigi Hadid and business owner who later became known for his involvement with the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2017.

But just as the Frye Festival was never meant to be, neither apparently, was their love.

9. Orlando Bloom, Part Two: May 2016

After ending things with Krost, Gomez was spotted getting cozy with Orlando Bloom again, this time at a club in Las Vegas.

Bloom was dating singer Katy Perry at the time, and sources said Gomez "absolutely" went back to her hotel room alone that evening.

10. Charlie Puth: 2016

Shortly before releasing their song "We Don't Talk Anymore," Gomez and Puth had what she is reported to have felt was a casual fling. For his part, however, Puth took it hard.

"I don’t kiss and tell," he told Billboard. "But the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes, And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in—what I was getting myself into."

11. The Weeknd: 2017

After so many years of drama, Gomez seemed ready for a relaxing a weekend — or ready for The Weeknd, to be exact.

The rapper and singer was rebounding his own on-again off-again relationship with from Bella Hadid when he and Selena were seen making out one night in January 2017.

Their 10-month relationship actually seemed really nice and romantic for a while, but they broke up in October 2017, blaming complicated and competing schedules.

He went on to write several songs about her for his 2018 album "My Dear Melancholy."

12. Justin Bieber, Part Four: 2017

The two were seen having breakfast together shortly before Gomez officially ended things with The Weekend. They continued to spotted on what appeared to be dates over the next several months, but by March 2018, they were rumored to have broken up once again.

Bieber started dating former flame Hailey Baldwin again in June 2018, proposing to her in July and ending their quick engagement (as well as any hopes he and Gomez might reconcile once again) when he married the now Mrs. Bieber in September 2018.

In October 2019, Gomez stated firmly that she has been single for two years now.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what the love will look like next for me," she said during a visit to the Zach Sang Show. "But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to get jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists and I'm happy waiting for that for however long that takes because we're gonna be like doing this forever. It's just going to keep happening until we're out."

Who will Selena Gomez date next? That remains to be seen.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.