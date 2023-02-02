Saturn Return In Aquarius: Dates & Karmic Lessons

Saturn is one of the malefic planets that teaches us all about developing structures.

When Saturn transits impact personal planets, we are pushed to mature whether we want to or not. These periods can feel overwhelming because we have to adapt quickly since Saturn will continue applying pressure until we decide to learn or avoid it.

Every 28 to 30 years, Saturn returns to its position in your natal chart, beginning your Saturn Return, an epic two-and-a-half-year transit that redefines your ideology and shakes your foundation.

The most recent Saturn transit was in the sign of Aquarius.

Beginning March 21st, 2020, Saturn ingressed in the sign of Aquarius and then went retrograde in Capricorn. Beginning December 17th, 2020, Saturn ingressed once again in Aquarius.

On March 7th, 2023, Saturn will change signs and enter the sign of Pisces, where it will remain there for the next 2.5 years.

Saturn return in Aquarius lessons

Saturn is the planet that forces us to shape up. It’s common during this period to receive additional responsibilities. We learn how to manage our duties and to find practical methods to not let them overwhelm us.

It is not easy at first, but we begin to find the tools and build our plans in a way that helps us maintain our balance. Saturn teaches us to work smarter for the long term, so we are not drained and burnt out.

However, Aquarius is a sign of innovation, so Saturn here finds new and often revolutionary ways to move forward.

Collective awareness

Saturn in Pisces will dig deeper into this, but Saturn in Aquarius has opened up the discussion about equality and fairness in our society (and the world). Saturn in Aquarius questioned authority and brought more social movements.

Saturn can destroy and build a new foundation. Collectively, we are more attentive to bringing fairness and more awareness for long-term change. The rebellious spirit of Aquarius was witnessed with this transit.

The importance of technology

Many people have realized that the Internet is a very potent tool. Having meetings or virtual gatherings over zoom became more acceptable. Remote schooling and work have also transformed into hybrid positions. Technology's presence was more potent during this time.

Acceptance of social media and creativity

Saturn in Aquarius allowed us to experiment with our creativity and share it through social media.

Again, the theme of unity and collective connection appears. Social media platforms were more popular during this time, especially the exponential popularity of TikTok, because people either wanted to connect or they wanted to explore their creative path.

Either way, it impacted us and allowed us to maintain our connection with friends and family.

Emphasis on personal relationships

Saturn in Aquarius forces us to reflect on the people we love and how to stay connected. Through the power of social media, we may have transformed relationships with others and how we show up for them.

Saturn taught us who was worthy of our time, who rooted for us, and who truly cared.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.