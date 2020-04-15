6 Zodiac Signs Who Embrace Their Femininity, According To Astrology

It's more than just being "girly."

Have you ever wondered what it means to be feminine? Well, there isn’t a definitive right answer, and it differs from person to person. But there’s a clear difference between what’s feminine and what’s masculine.

Defining femininity is sort of tricky, as is learning how to embrace your femininity. It’s more than just being girly or sensitive; femininity is just a type of energy commonly associated with being “womanly.”

But like all aspects of our lives, there are a few zodiac signs who have mastered the art of embracing their feminine qualities.

Feminine energy has many characteristics. For example, it’s expressive, nurturing, and collaborative. Masculine energy is its polar opposite, and has more aggressive characteristics. But one energy isn’t superior to another. And together, the two energies balance each other out.

Feminine and masculine energy can be found in both men and women; either gender can choose whichever one they prefer. You can also go back and forth between energies to best fit the situation. For example, at work, you might exude masculine energy, but when you go on dates, you harness your feminine energy.

Regardless of whichever energy you chose to embrace, that doesn't make you less of the gender you identify with. Femininity is strongly present in women, while masculine energy is commonly seen in men; however, it’s not uncommon to see people embrace the energy that opposes their gender.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is very nurturing, which is a feminine trait. Embracing femininity allows them to create a warm and inviting environment. Taurus wants to ensure the safety of their loved ones by always nurturing them, and it's how they display their generosity.

Romance and sensuality come naturally to Taurus. Them being in touch with their femininity allows them to embrace their romantic side and emotions. A large part of femininity is being able to express your emotions, and since Taurus is aware of their feelings, this makes them more so.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s no surprise that Cancer is a feminine zodiac sign. They tend to be sensitive and are in tune with their emotions. Their ability to be vulnerable keeps them from shying away from expressing their feelings, allowing Cancer to fully embrace their feminine energy.

Another feminine characteristic of Cancer is their nurturing nature. Nurturing has always been a feminine trait, and it’s commonly used to describe a good mother. This zodiac sign supportive and can sympathize with the needs of others.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Although Virgos have masculine traits, because of their analytical nature, they are still very feminine. Virgo is very insightful because they trust their intuition. Being intuitive is how they embrace their femininity.

Virgos are receptive to when people are in need, and, in true feminine nature, will allow themselves to be helpful.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Outside of that tough exterior, Scorpios are quite sensitive and emotional. They are smart about who they share the vulnerable side of themselves with, and use their feminine intuition to decide who can be trusted.

Scorpios are very intuitive and act on their gut feelings. Feminine energy is receptive, so Scorpio is aware of what their emotions, body, and intuition is telling them.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The assertiveness, ambition, and emotional intelligence of Capricorn makes them more masculine in comparison to the other feminine zodiac signs. But even though they are ruled by the masculine planet, Saturn, Capricorn is still a feminine zodiac sign.

It’s their loving and caring nature that makes them feminine. They help others out of the kindness of their heart without intending to get anything in return. This within itself is nurturing.

6. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces fully embrace their feminine energy. Their sensitivity is one of their strong suits, which aligns with femininity. Being vulnerable isn't hard for them because they are trusting.

Pisces are compassionate people who freely express their emotions. They allow their heart and intuition to guide them.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.​