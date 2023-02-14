Sagittarius Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of Sagittarius

Everyone has negative personality traits, even if they are balanced by strong and positive characteristics. For example, the Archer of astrology, the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Born between November 22 and December 21, the Sagittarius personality is known for a plethora of positive attributes, including being goal-oriented and intellectual.

They love outdoor adventures but also thrive indoors exploring information. They’re optimistic, extroverted, and thrive during deep discussion and debate.

Sagittarius is represented by the archer or a centaur, symbolic of their sharp focus and aims in achieving their goals.

Other Sagittarius traits include craving success and approval from themselves and others, and their relentless drive that helps them achieve these with ease. This zodiac sign can also be represented by fire, an indicator of the fleeting nature of their thoughts and interests and, obviously, their bright minds.

To Sagittarians, every topic is compelling and worthy of their attention. They seem all-around fascinating, right?

Well, most of the time.

Sagittarians have some negative traits that only those closest to them can identify. What are these traits? Astrology has a lot to say about the negative side of the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Negative traits of the Sagittarius zodiac sign

1. Egotistical

Due to their knack for contemplation and critical thought, a Sagittarius is prone to overestimating his or her intellect and, as a result, can come across as egotistical.

2. Narcissistic

Narcissism has a tendency to lead to self-indulgence, and Sagittarians can get carried away with it. While it rarely gets in the way of their work, it certainly poses the risk of driving away friends and family.

3. Blunt

It’s clear that Sagittarians are well aware of their intellect and confidence. Of the many possible consequences of such awareness, the foot-in-mouth syndrome is possibly the most consistent among them.

Sagittarians may forget to think before they speak, which leads to awkwardness at best and tarnishes friendships at worst.

Photo: Andrei Nigrin and ralfschmitzer / Canva

4. Judgmental

They are also quick to judge, finding themselves attuned to people’s demeanors during first impressions. First impressions aren’t always accurate, though, so unwarranted grudges might manifest before even a second encounter.

5. Self-Indulgent

Sometimes, risk-taking is a positive quality. Some signs, like Libra, tend to struggle with taking risks, which leads to more roadblocks in their lives than open doors. A Sagittarius has the opposite of this problem.

They are liable for putting themselves at risk by indulging in risky behaviors such as gambling and drug use. They make the mistake of assuming that they are invincible and/or untouchable, which gets them into trouble and often burns bridges with those who try to stop them (did I mention they don’t like being told what to do?).

6. Unforgiving

Sagittarius zodiac sign holds a grudge for a long time.

A piece of advice for those who are close to a Sagittarius: try to avoid wronging them!

Sagittarians are not forgiving, especially when someone attacks their character. When their ideas come into question, they are quick to bluntly argue and will often resort to rudeness.

7. Vengeful

When Sagittarians are stabbed in the back, they are swift to retaliate ruthlessly and intelligently. You might not even know that it was them if the revenge was well-orchestrated enough; they’ll get creative.

With their cunning ability to innovate, however, Sagittarians have an edge in finding a way to make their dark side work for them. They’re no strangers to confidence, and confidence is key in their assertiveness and dominance.

Emily Van Devender is a freelance writer based in Colorado, USA. She writes about astrology, politics, feminism, and psychology.