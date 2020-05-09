The Highly Sensitive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Does almost anything make you cry?

Do you consider yourself a highly sensitive person? Are you overly concerned at how other people will react to the things you do and say? Do you worry so much about making mistakes and inadvertently hurting others that it sometimes prevents you from just going out and doing things?

When you’re a highly sensitive person, all or none of those things could be true. You might assume that all sensitive people are introverts, but there are plenty of outgoing, social people who are sensitive. They may be more empathetic or emotionally reactive than other extroverts, but they’re still outgoing.

As for the highly sensitive zodiac signs in astrology, these individuals have above-average manners, are highly conscientious, and process things on a deeper level.

They’re detail-oriented, can be overstimulated by too much activity, and may use certain tactics like people-pleasing to avoid criticism.

Highly sensitive people process the world around them differently, but that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in any way. However, these people are more likely to have anxiety and depression if they have a history of negative experiences.

Since they feel things more deeply than others, it stands to reason that they would internalize many of the negative feelings associated with bad experiences and that, eventually, those feelings would affect their mental health. But when you’re sensitive, intuitive, and empathetic, you’re vulnerable, which is a wonderful trait to have!

1. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are highly sensitive as they tend to process things on a very deep level.

They're also extremely intuitive and compassionate, care about other people and always wish to do their best by them. It's been said that Pisces are so over-sensitive that it's practically impossible for them not to get emotional.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are like one big ball of emotions, and not just their own emotions. They're more emotionally reactive than almost any other zodiac sign and tend to worry about how other people will react when faced with challenges or negative events.

Cancers are extremely empathetic and feel the pain of others deeply.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One of the hallmark traits of highly sensitive people is their inability to make decisions quickly — and that's Libra. It takes them longer to make a decision because they must weight every possible outcome.

Libras tend to get even more upset when they make a decision and it turns out to be a bad decision. A wrong decision can haunt a Libra for a very long time.

4. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis tend to take things personally. If someone isn't having a good time at a party that Gemini is hosting, they will feel like it's their fault.

Geminis tend to have a lack of decision-making ability and direction, as they get overwhelmed by the possibilities of things. They're always highly aware of other people's feelings and would never want to do anything to upset them.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Highly sensitive people are detail-oriented, which is a huge Virgo characteristic. They're highly aware of their surroundings and sometimes feel as if they're one big exposed nerve.

They may see negativity where there is none, and they do tend to take things personally. They're a twisty, tangled configuration of emotions and you never know when you might set them off.

6. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios may not seem hypersensitive, but they're affected by chaos and noise. They tend to be easily overwhelmed and overstimulated by too much activity around them.

They do better using their laser-like focus on one task, rather than multi-tasking. They're so intuitive that it can seem like they're mind readers.

7. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus doesn't like to show their sensitive side, so they keep it hidden. But make no mistake, they have a huge sensitive underbelly.

They're very empathetic and compassionate... until they think they're being targeted, and then their fierceness comes out. Taurus will help those in need because they can feel what they're going through.

8. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns want to be liked and to be thought well of, which makes them very sensitive to what other people think about them. If they embarrass themselves or say the wrong thing, they beat themselves up about it.

Because Capricorns are conscientious, they work well with others and are always an admirable employee. But they don't like being criticized and strive for perfection to avoid any kind of criticism.

9. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are more sensitive than they appear. If they're into someone, they care deeply about what they think and can get wounded easily if it isn't positive.

However, if Leo doesn't care about someone, they don't care what that person says or does. Leos flip easily between sensitive and insensitive, so it's hard to categorize them as either.

10. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is not sensitive. They don't really consider the consequences of telling a joke at someone else's expense or revealing a secret that will affect someone else's life.

It's not that they're mean, just kind of thoughtless. They don't care if other people think of them as harsh, they're just telling it like it is, and if someone can't take a joke, that's on them.

11. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Highly sensitive people tend to get overstimulated by too much activity, but Aries thrive on it. They're not known for being concerned with other people's feelings, especially when it comes to holding back on being confrontational.

If Aries wants to say something, they're going to say it, even if it hurts the other person. They're impulsive and don't put a lot of energy into thinking about the ramifications of their actions.

12. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians aren't especially sensitive, especially where other people are concerned. They're not empathetic and don't have the talent for putting themselves in someone else's shoes.

They don't want to have anything to do with someone else's emotions, and will do whatever they can to avoid any kind of emotional upset.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.