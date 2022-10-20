Ah, the things we look for when we’re searching for that perfect mate. We can look online, at a bar, or even consult astrology about where to look.

In terms of what women want when they think of a husband, we tend to fall back on stereotypes.

Women do have a tendency to crave security. It’s anthropological, and though we are quite capable of living lives without men or without the benefit of their paycheck, we still want the security of knowing we’ll be okay financially.

While we’re not fully on board with the idea of saying something like, “I want a man to take care of me,” we may secretly harbor thoughts of how nice it would be if a man wouldn’t mind doing such a thing if it came naturally to him.

What women want in their long-term relationships differs from what men want, and most of these desires are created in us when we are children, whether those teachings come from our parents, our grandparents or society in general.

What makes for “the perfect husband” is both individual and universal.

If your man isn’t living up to your dreams of what he should be doing as your husband, then it’s time to open up the doors to communication because no one’s perfect, and we need to speak up when we think something is going wrong.

Here are the zodiac signs that make the best husbands, ranked from best to worst.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

These men are sturdy and faithful. Taurus men don’t want to cheat; they like their stability and rarely do they want to rock the boat.

You’ll find yourself in luck if you’re married to a Taurus man, as he will honor you all of your days. He’s easy to talk to and wants nothing more than to live his life as a loyal mate to the woman he loves.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sagittarius male is extremely romantic and he will go out of his way to make you happy. He’s a loyal and endearing partner, though he may tend to be a little jealous at times.

To love and cherish this man is to find yourself with a person of great heart and soul, and you will never find anyone as into you as the Sag man.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A pleaser on all levels, this one. The Pisces husband takes his role as a partner very seriously and is dedicated to the idea of both financially securing the household, as well as being a romantic mate.

Pisces will bring you flowers, cook you dinner and give you the orgasm of your life. Sometimes overly sensitive, you may have to tell them to smile here or there, but they will.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn men are built to take care of you, and that means financially as well as romantically.

Arguments with your Capricorn husband will usually be over money-related issues, but as loyal partners, they are right up there at the top of the list of zodiac signs that make the best husbands.

You won’t have to worry about your Cap husband having a wandering eye, as he only has eyes for you. But you may have to tell him to loosen up a bit, as he could stand to be a little less uptight at times.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you are a woman who enjoys the idea of laughing with your mate for the rest of your life, then find yourself a wonderful Leo husband, because nobody loves to laugh more than this man.

He’s a great partner for spending a life with and he’s fiercely loyal and supportive. You may have to keep up with him, however, as his ideas of beauty can sometimes be a touch judgmental.

6. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancer husbands are great partners, but be prepared to know these men as homebodies. Your Cancer husband tends to work at home, spend time at home and find his entertainment at home, so if you need a break and you’re someone who spends a lot of time at home, know that hubby will be there as well.

A kind-hearted guy, this one, but you may have to shove him out the door every now and again.

7. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

If you can finally get Gemini to commit, you’ll have a dedicated lover for the rest of your life.

Gemini husbands are wonders of nature, as long as you treat them nicely. They tend to get overly sensitive and gloomy when they feel disrespected, and though they won’t leave, they do have the tendency to mentally disappear on you.

Treat them well and they will do the same in return.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you are married to a man born under the sign of Scorpio, then you know how they can blow hot and cold within the marriage.

You probably fell for his good looks and seductive promises — and come through with those promises he will, though he may keep you on your toes when it comes to feeling absolutely secure with him as your faithful partner.

9. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ll be well-protected and financially secure with your Aries husband, but you’d be out of line to assume he’ll stay faithful to you.

Aries husbands are not built for monogamy, and even though they try — and they seriously do try — they are often the first ones in a marriage to cheat. If this is something you are worried about, your first line of defense would be to talk with them, as they are open to negotiations.

10. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Well-meaning, your Virgo husband has every intention of fulfilling your dreams. Whether or not he comes through is another matter altogether.

Virgo wants to be the best, but in that same breath, he also wants you to be the best, and who knows what that even entails? His requests might be obnoxious and unrealistic and could be what breaks the two of you apart.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Another well-meaning sign when it comes to marriage; however, these men are dreamers, and sometimes what they have in mind is simply unrealistic.

When Aquarius men get married, they have a very strong idea of what they want in that marriage, and more often than not, what they want is impossible to realize.

They are also not as open to talking about any marital issues, so communication with them sometimes falls on deaf ears.

12. Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Libra men are very open, very charismatic, and very alluring, which means that other women will feel this way too about your husband. What makes this a "bad" thing is that Libra men are so kind that they’ll end up doing a favor for that other woman, to the point of perhaps even sleeping with her just to ease her mind, should she ask him to.

He really wants to be a faithful lover to his wife, but he’s just too dang nice to everyone else, and that can be a real problem when it comes to being loyal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.