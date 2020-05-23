10 Brutal Truths About Loving A Scorpio Man, According To Astrology

The good, the bad, the Scorpio man.

Are you dating, in love with, or married to a Scorpio man? If so, you've probably learned a thing or two about him in the time you've been together.

If you're a Cancer, Capricorn, Pisces, or Virgo, maybe what you love most about him is how he's a perfect match for you.But just because your zodiac sign isn't compatible with his, that doesn't mean it's not meant to be.

Whether it’s true love or not, the time you two spend together will be memorable and happy. And we're here to help you know the man you've fallen for.

Here's how to love a Scorpio man and keep him interested — forever.

1. Scorpio men love being right about everything.

"I told you so" may just about be the most annoying phrase in the English language. No one likes to admit they were wrong about something.

The same goes for Scorpio men. He can sometimes be a "know it all," which is also equally annoying, but that's only because he doesn't like the hit to his ego.

He can't be right about everything all the time, though. There will be times when you know something he doesn't, and vice versa. Don't rub it in his face, just use it as an opportunity to teach him something new.

2. He's easily jealous of other men in your life.

That hug with your male friend lasted too long, or that guy on the street gave you a smile too friendly. Maybe he's suspicious of your male co-worker, even though you've told him a hundred times that there's nothing going on between you two.

Jealously is a powerful emotion. In his eyes, every male that you encounter is a potential threat.

One way you can help quell these feelings of jealousy is to realize and acknowledge that he's insecure in your relationship. Deep down he could feel that he's not good enough for you in some way, and that's why he has a target on every guy's back.

Let him know that you have eyes only for him by being a little more affectionate.

3. Friendships are very important to him.

He's known his best friend since childhood, and some of his other close friends for about just as long. Long-time friendships are important to him because he knows that good friends are hard to come by.

He's a loyal and true friend, and he will stick by his friends in good times and bad. So, don't get mad at him if he has to run out in the middle of your Game of Thrones marathon to go help his buddy.

4. Don't try to plan a surprise for this zodiac sign — he'll catch on.

If you're trying to plan a surprise birthday party for your Scorpio man, chances are he's already on to you. He may not know exactly what you've planned, but he does know something is up.

Scorpios are extremely suspicious by nature. You'll find that his skills of perception rival that of a veteran detective. He listens to his gut and pays attention to his surroundings.

If you're sneaking around and being quieter than usual, these will be red flags to him. If you're trying to hide something from him, it won't stay hidden forever.

5. He isn't afraid of anything.

New challenges excite him. You'll find that he jumps at the chance to try something new. Whether it be skydiving, mountain climbing, or camping alone in the woods for a weekend, nothing scares him. His bravery knows no bounds.

Take advantage of this by getting him to try the things that you like. He will appreciate the opportunity to find something new to conquer and love.

6. If you can't be honest with a Scorpio man, you can't be in a relationship with him.

It sounds brutal, but honesty is one of those things he values in a relationship above all else. And you should, too! If you have any skeletons in your closet, now is the time to tell him. A healthy relationship is founded on honesty.

You don't need to reveal all your secrets, just tell him how you really feel about certain things. He thinks honesty is important in a relationship because it's how he gets to know the real you.

7. He likes to take charge of situations.

And you should let him! He makes an excellent leader because he can stay calm, cool and collected in stressful situations. He knows exactly how to deal with the situation because he has already experienced it and found the best solution.

He's assertive and dedicated, so people will always listen to him because they know they can count on him.

8. If you can't make decisions easily, it won't work between you.

Scorpios strongly dislike passive people. He's the kind of person who always knows what he wants and how to get it. He doesn't beat around the bush or just accept things the way they are; he gets right to the point.

If you have something to say, speak up! Don't keep your opinions to yourself — you won't offend him. He genuinely wants to know what you think.

9. A Scorpio man tells you what's on his mind.

He will probably be the first one to say, "I love you." He won't waste anytime denying or hiding his feelings for you.

Scorpios live to express their emotions. Which is good for you, because you'll never have to wonder how he really feels about you.

He won't be afraid to cry at his sister's wedding, or squeal like a little girl when he gets home and tells you about his promotion at work. He loves being free from that stereotype that men don't share when they care.

10. He's passionate about everything, especially life.

He's crazy about you, his job, kayaking, hiking, cooking, and building things with his hands. Just like other Scorpios, his passion shows through in everything he loves.

Sometimes he can get so caught up in his job or a project that he loses track of time. But yet, you could sit there all day and watch him work because you love the way he invests his heart and soul into everything he's passionate about.

Tess Griman is a writer whose work focuses on astrology, relationships and pop culture.