10 Brutal Truths About Loving An Aries Man, For Better Or Worse

The good, the bad, the Aries man.

When you put yourself out there and start dating, you're looking for love. But how do you know what to look for?

Astrology can play a big role in the personality traits we desire and appreciate in a potential mate. And there's why zodiac compatibility can provide great insight into the perfect partner for you.

For some people, their match is the Aries zodiac sign. But they don't quite understand how to love an Aries man!

Aries men are complicated, spontaneous, passionate, and beautiful creatures. These guys rock your romantic world and are unforgettable.

But what makes them that way? Here are 10 things to know about Aries men, so you can love them just as they are.

1. Being in a relationship with him is never boring.

If you've ever met an Aries man, you'll know (almost instantly) that they are always doing something. These guys just don't know how to stay still. So, needless to say, being in a romantic relationship with them is fun!

But remember, just because he's always down for whatever, it doesn't mean you'll be the same way. Keeping that open line of communication between you two is key to keeping things fresh and comfortable.

2. He needs to know when he's doing a good job.

Aries men tend to be a bit more on the egotistical side, so when they are doing something right, they really like to hear about it. This can come to a fault when they want to be recognized, especially when you're the kind of person who is the total opposite of that.

But a good way to balance the two is to make sure you're saying "thank you" when he goes out of his way, and showing him you love him in other ways. Aries men are full of passion, so consider this a great thing. Just pay a bit more attention to him so he's just as happy as he makes you.

3. Aries men get antsy fairly quickly.

If they are sitting around the house binge-watching Netflix with you, they are going to get pretty irritated, pretty fast. So, after you watch a few hours of TV, get your sneakers on and head outside to give him some relief.

Go for a hike, smell the air and get some dirt under your fingernails. Live a little, away from the glowing rectangles. Do that, and he'll be happy!

4. Always be prepared for a spontaneous adventure.

If you haven't noticed already, these guys like to be outside, experiencing life to the fullest. So, you should be down for that adventure, too.

An Aries man is super spontaneous and has a passion for hanging out with the people he loves most. Make sure you're inviting other people along for the ride. You won't regret it, and you'll make him happy.

5. When he loves, he's in it for the long haul (if you're the right partner, that is).

Speaking of people they love, if an Aries man has chosen you to hang out with, he must really like you. These guys are into thinking about the long-term, so hopefully you're ready for dedication.

Casual dating can be fun for anyone (Aries men included), but, ultimately, they are ready for someone they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you think you're that person, lucky you!

6. This zodiac sign is loyal to the people they love.

This makes it hard to get into their inner circle. And because Aries men are passionate about keeping the people they love closely involved in their lives, they also tend to be protective.

If you are just starting with him, make sure you're being honest and accepting his friends as your own. To him, they are family.

7. Because Aries men are loyal, they tend to work hard.

Aries men are workaholics. Because they work so hard to be the best they can be at everything, and because they sometimes need that recognition, when they are at work they are looking for those same things. That means longer hours and lots of stress about doing well.

But don't let that put you off. You should take it as a great part of his personality! Because he's also putting those same passionate efforts into your relationship.

8. He's a master of 'YOLO.'

Aries men don't have time to fool around with things they aren't passionate about, and they are determined to live life to the fullest. So, be prepared to do it along with them.

Go on adventures. Visit new countries. Skydive. Be impulsive. These guys are up for anything, and will want you to come along with them for the ride.

9. He needs space to breathe and be himself.

All this passion can be exhausting for anyone, so these guys just need some space to think, decompress, and gather themselves again.

It's hard being so amazing all the time, so take that time away from him to decompress yourself. That way, you're ready to dive head-first into loving him with just as much love as he gives back.

10. Patience is not his forte.

Especially if they aren't getting that decompression time, you have to know that patience is just not something Aries men have. They want what they want, when they want it. Simple as that.

Now, it's not all bad. This can be a great thing if you are the thing that Aries man wants. So, just accept him as he is, faults and all, and know that everything he does comes from a good, passionate place.

