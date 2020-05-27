7 Truths To Know About Loving An Aquarius Man

The good, the bad, the Aquarius man.

So, you've finally found the perfect man. He's the person you hope might be "the one." But if he's an Aquarius man, there's a ton hiding inside his head that you probably don't even know about... at least not yet.

If you want to stay in your relationship and be happy, there are a few things to know about how to love an Aquarius man.

When we take Aquarius compatibility into consideration, you must make sure you're prepared, above all else. Here are 7 trust to know about Aquarius men, so you can love them just as they are.

1. He's not the best at telling you how he feels.

As compassionate and caring as an Aquarius man can be, speaking his thoughts is not one of his best traits. Because of this, he can seem pretty distant sometimes.

But don't let it fool you. These guys care a lot about you, your feelings and your relationship. They just may not say it.

Take his non-verbal cues as signs that he's in it to win it. If he kisses you when you get home and smiles at your jokes, you've got nothing to worry about.

2. Aquarius men take everything you say to heart.

Knowing that verbal communication of his feelings may not be his forte, be careful with what you say if you're upset with him. These guys really do take it to heart.

If you're angry that he didn't call you back and say something like "don't ever call me again," you can bet your bottom dollar he's probably not going to. So, be patient and know that you need to be strong and secure when loving an Aquarius man.

3. This zodiac sign is extremely trustworthy.

When an Aquarius man is single, he's definitely ready to mingle. He comes across as not-so-much a one-woman man, but make no mistake: he is!

However, a lot of the time he feels like it's hard to really connect on a deeper level (and he's a deep kind of person). So, if he's not feeling a solid relationship, he's not going to be in it. Period.

Take that as a good thing, though, because if he's with you, he's with you. You and him have a connection. He's not going to mess that up for anything.

4. He won't tell you if he's not into your relationship.

On the same token, if you've been seeing this Aquarius man and he's not into your new relationship, he probably won't say a word. Most likely, he'll ghost you.

Why can't he just be clear? Well, it's just not in his nature to deal with these kinds of awkward situations, so give him a little break, move on, and don't think much of it.

5. An Aquarius man just wants some time to himself.

As social and exciting an Aquarius guy can be to hang out with, because he's in his head all the time when it comes to his feelings, he needs some alone time to decompress and process those things on his own.

Don't take offense; there are probably times when you don't want to be around anyone either. So, make sure you're giving him enough alone time to do whatever he wants, no questions asked.

6. If he believes he's right, he's right.

One thing that can be really difficult for someone in a relationship with an Aquarius man is that he's stubborn. Like, really stubborn. Get the point?

If he thinks that something is right or you're wrong, in his mind, that's just going to be that way. End of story.

That can be really annoying to someone on the outside, understandably, so the best thing you can do in that situation is to understand that's just how he is, and make the decision just to agree to disagree.

That's what the world is like anyway, right? We don't always get everything our way.

7. He's a really good listener.

Even though he's in his head all the time and is stubborn, the one thing that's undeniable is that your Aquarius man really does listen to you, through and through, and cares while he's doing it.

He honestly is probably the best listener of all the zodiac signs because he's insanely tuned into his surroundings, always absorbing everything. His interest in you is never feigned. Run with that, because it's hard to come by.

Kayla Cavanagh is a YourTango writer and editor who focuses on pop culture, astrology, quotes, and relationship topics.