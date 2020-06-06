8 Truths To Know About Loving A Taurus Man

The good, the bad, the Taurus man.

So, you've fallen in love with a Taurus man. Well, you have your hands full, that's for sure.

Luckily, it's not all bad. Taurus men are the most loyal zodiac signs in astrology, and they want to be the center of your world. Why not learn a thing or two about what they need to be happy in your relationship?

Here's how to love a Taurus man.

You may not have known these things before you fell in love with him, but these qualities make him the man you want to be with.

1. Taurus men can get pretty jealous.

If you're in a relationship with a Taurus man, you have to understand that he wants to be your only man.

These guys crave your attention and appreciation (and really deserve it if they are being good boyfriends), so make sure you keep things platonic with your guy friends.

2. They really appreciate their independence.

These guys appreciate being alone. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean they want to be alone, but if you know a Taurus man, you know that he's just fine doing his own thing.

Take this as an opportunity to have your own interests, and do your own things that he doesn't want to do. This way, you can both reconnect later on as two very different people that love each other anyway.

3. Taurus are known to obsess about things being 'just right.'

Taurus men are perfectionists. In that, you have to realize — if you want to be involved with them in a romantic way — that you're going to have to deal that things must always "feel right" to your man.

Whether it be a gut feeling about the day or taking a little extra long to get ready to go out (because who doesn't want to look good?), just let him have his time to process things and feel comfortable.

4. They like to feel like they matter to the people they care about.

Taurus men really like to feel appreciated and can border on the materialistic just to impress the people they are with. So if you love one, you're going to have to let him know — and often.

But don't worry; if you show him the appreciation he deserves, you'll get it right back in return.

5. Taurus men don't wear their emotions on their sleeve.

These guys are super-introspective people, so they aren't about to go telling the whole world about their problems.

Many Taurus men are private when it comes to the personal parts of their life, so much so that they'd rather keep to themselves. If you want to be that person they open up to, it's going to take a while to gain their trust.

6. Practicality is their motto.

If something doesn't make total, common sense, Taurus men aren't interested. They desire a simple, organized life with a handful of people they know and love. And that's pretty much it.

What more could a man ask for? In all seriousness, KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid). If you can do that, he'll be a happy, happy man.

7. Taurus men are incredibly loyal.

Speaking of happy man, despite a few of his little quirks, he really knows how to be loyal. If you're his person, you're his person. Forever.

In other words, you're his best friend. His confidante. His everything. And he's totally worth every minute.

8. They want a really deep, spiritual connection with the person they love.

Because Taurus men tend to block off people from seeing their emotions, that part of them really wants to connect with a special someone. Someone they can trust to not put their emotions out on display to the whole world.

If you know a Taurus man that has opened up to you and shown you parts of him that no one else gets to see, consider yourself lucky, and cherish that bond with him.

Kayla Cavanagh is a YourTango writer and editor who focuses on pop culture, astrology, quotes, and relationship topics.