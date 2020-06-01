How To Keep An Aries Man Madly In Love With You, According To Astrology

A guide to what makes an Aries man happy.

An Aries man in love means he falls hard, and it's a love that will last. Still, this Ram-like personality may make keeping him interested a difficult thing to do.

Men, in general, are hard individuals to understand. Sometimes it can be difficult to make sense of what keeps them happy. With testosterone running through their veins, it can be difficult for them to express how they feel.

Aries zodiac signs are no different. They have specific wants and needs when it comes to being in a relationship with you.

But just like all healthy relationships, fulfilling some of his needs and wants will show him that you understand him, and he will surely pay it forward. That's the Aries way!

If you're interested in this fire sign, you know it can be hard to understand how they feel. But knowing how Aries men fall in love can remove the mystery.

Though Aries men often mask their feelings with humor, these men also have an innate confidence and a smile like no other that can charm the pants off you.

So, here's what you need to know to keep an Aries man in love with you, and to continue falling for the long haul!

1. Aries men need physical intimacy.

Physical touch with an Aries man can be quite a workout — sweat pouring, acrobatic positions, and possibly a bit of rough play. They put their entire body into it and love to experience new ways of doing it.

Being open to either different positions or BDSM will show to him that you want to please him in the bedroom as well. He will be sure that it's not too rough, just enough for both of you to enjoy.

2. Never make him angry.

Getting into a fight with these Rams can be a challenge. But after a few moments of self-reflection, they will come back around... unless you cross them.

Once you hurt them, they are not likely to come back from the pain that was caused.

3. The Aries zodiac sign is well known to love adventure.

He loves adventures! Being open to going skydiving, skinny dipping, or just walking around at night in town, Aries loves learning and experiencing new things.

Take time planning or be open to finding new things to do together. He will see that you're as excited about life and want to see the world with him. The best type of gift to give him is an adventure to go on.

4. He isn't a neat freak.

Don't be surprised to see that he's crashing at your place more often. Or, if you're living together, be prepared to be on cleaning duty.

He gets bored easily, especially when it comes to menial tasks around the house. Find creative and inventive ways of having him do these chores will make him excited about doing them.

5. Aries men like to think big, so be supportive of his dreams.

These men are hard workers. He's someone who loves to create and see it come true. Being supportive and assisting with his passions will show him that you care.

Many people are not always up to his side projects. If you're someone who can be that supportive rock, he will fall in love with you in an instant.

Knowing how Aries men work will have him falling in love with you in no time. He isn't oblivious and knows how to say thank you. And having patience and sense of adventure will be the key to his heart.

Jonathan Mui is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.