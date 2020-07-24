7 Brutal Truths About Loving A Gemini Man

The good, the bad, the Gemini man.

So you've gone and fallen in love with a Gemini man, huh? I mean, really, who doesn't love a flirty, fun, social guy like that?

Everyone loves Gemini men. But for what it's worth, sometimes being in a relationship with them can be tough because they tend to bounce from one thing to the next — not because of anything other than wanting to get the very best out of life.

What does a Gemini man in love look like?

If you've ever wanted to know a little more about this zodiac sign and get a little closer to him, here are 7 things you probably didn't know about Gemini men, and how he acts in relationships.

1. A Gemini man is really good at hiding his true emotions.

Gemini men are always ready to have a good time and they tend to make tons of friends (and yes, date a lot, too) due to their type-A personality and extroverted nature.

But when it comes to showing their real emotions and talking about things on a deeper level, they kind of freak out. They'd rather keep it in, deal with it on their own and live a happy life without confrontation.

If you're in a relationship with a Gemini man, you need to have a lot of patience if you want to break into the "core" of his emotions. It may be a while.

2. He's a fantastic communicator, but prepare to be out-witted during the occasional argument.

When it comes to being in a loving relationship with a Gemini, most of the time — due to his non-confrontational nature — you're going to have nothing but smiles. But if you make him angry, be prepared to be out-talked, out-witted and defeated.

He will go to the ends of the Earth to win this argument. And Gemini men are super-logical when it comes to fighting, so if they think something is right, it's right. Period. No talking them out of it.

3. He's a pleaser in the bedroom.

Gemini men are going to get you where you want to be when it comes to intimacy. Looking to please, these guys are always up for trying new positions and just having fun. Who couldn't love that?

4. Gemini men like to live in the moment.

These guys really love that "you only live once" mentality, but that's not always good for a committed relationship.

Because they tend to feel one way about something today, that doesn't necessarily mean they're going to feel the same way tomorrow, and that can take a toll on your romantic relationship.

Gemini men tend to soak in the things that surround them, so if things are going really well, he's happy; but if you're not having a good relationship day (we all get those), he may start to think something has to change.

So, while trying to tend to his emotions, make sure you're protecting your own in the process.

5. He has his personal finances under control.

Even though his social life may seem a little nuts, a Gemini man has one thing down: his personal finances.

These guys really don't like to feel unstable (hence, not wanting to talk about their emotions), so you can bet your bottom dollar that he's doing just fine at the bank.

This kind of money helps when it comes to dating. You'll never be disappointed with the number of spontaneous adventures he'll take you on.

6. He's always down for a good party.

One of the things Gemini men do best is party, and they're super flirty when they do it.

These guys love to have a good time, no matter where they are. And they're always up for anything.

If you weren't very social before you got involved with him, you will be now. Get ready to make a ton of friends and have an absolute blast.

7. Gemini men need to stay busy at all times or they get bored.

Speaking of having a blast, make sure your Gemini man is staying active. If he's starting to get bored, his head wanders and he'll be unhappy.

These guys really love to stay busy and live a carefree life, so if you're in a relationship with him, be prepared for the spontaneity. You'll have an awesome time doing whatever you both decide to do for the day.

Kayla Cavanagh is a YourTango writer and editor who focuses on pop culture, astrology, quotes, and relationship topics.