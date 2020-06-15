10 Ways To Love A Libra Man, According To Astrology

The good, the bad, the Libra man.

Libra men are some very complex individuals. Like any zodiac sign, they have many redeeming qualities, but they also have their downfalls.

One of the best things about the Libra man is that he can be both sensitive and tough at the same time. He's great company when you want your man to be there to listen to you talk about your day, but he can also be the fun-loving guy all his friends love.

Don't let the rumors that Libra men are womanizers and flakes turn you off — there's so much more going on underneath the surface. And that's especially true when it comes to a Libra man in love.

So, bring a Libra man home and you might be surprised just how much your parents like him (and they're not lying this time)!

Here's how to love a Libra man — good, bad, and ugly.

1. He hates being alone.

Whether it's friends, family, or relationships, Libras hate being alone. They would much rather spend all of their time with their favorite people.

These guys do appreciate some alone time, but why be alone when you can surround yourself with the people you love hanging out with?

2. Libras are very social creatures.

To go along with never wanting to be alone, Libras are known for being very social.

They will always jump at the chance to hit up a party, go on a date, or just chill with their best friends at home. Libra men are charismatic and know how to use that to their advantage.

3. He can hold a grudge forever.

Libra doesn't have to throw a fit for you to know they are angry. If you hurt a Libra, they will hold a grudge against you until they let it go, which could mean a very long time.

You can try to apologize, but if they aren't in the mood to hear it, it won't even matter what you say.

4. He will go out of his way to avoid confrontation.

Libras hate confrontation so much that they will go out of their way to make sure they don't have to deal with it.

Confrontation means exposing their tough outer shell and talking about what's making them angry. It's so much simpler to just leave things the way they are.

5. Libra men rarely lose their temper.

You won't find a Libra that's quick to anger. They can be moody and unresponsive sometimes, but they will never take it out on you.

Maybe it's the fear that they will lose a friend if they do, or maybe it's just not their thing. Either way, prepare to deal with a cold shoulder kind of Libra instead of a fiery one during an argument.

6. He's always up for a challenge in bed.

Libras are always looking for new ways to spice up their sex life, which means taking on a new challenge with their significant other.

That can mean trying a new position to introducing toys in the bedroom, and everything in between. They also love women who want to take control and women who like the submissive role.

7. He looks at every side before making a decision.

Libra men can be very analytical when it comes to making a decision. He likes to look at the situation from all angles before figuring out the best course of action, so (understandably) this can be incredibly annoying to an outsider.

Libras are already known as one of the most indecisive signs — they can overdo it sometimes.

8. He values good communication.

Being one of the more social signs, Libra men value communication over everything else. They would rather talk things, through, whether in a relationship or a disagreement with a friend, instead of pretending that nothing is wrong.

Sure, they can hold a grudge, but only after they've tried to make up with you.

9. The male Libra zodiac sign enjoys a good adventure.

Libras and adventure go together like peanut butter and jelly. They are always looking for something new to try, so if you are dating a Libra man, be prepared to get out of your comfort zone often.

They'll find it extremely sexy if you plan an adventurous day trip for the two of you.

10. He's a total people-pleaser.

Libras want everyone to be happy and get along, and will do everything in their power to make that happen.

Sounds great, right? Sometimes it can be, but for the most part, this just turns a Libra into a people-pleaser who can't say no to others. They don't mean to put everyone's needs before theirs, but it happens and it really never turns out the way they want it to.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, astrology, and feminism, and plans to write a non-fiction book in the future.