10 Things Women Notice When Choosing The Guy They're Going To Marry

Over the years, I’ve noticed that a lot of articles are totally dedicated to what men want in a woman they’re going to marry — and that’s totally cool. Most girls I know are curious about that.

However, sometimes, we tend to forget that it’s a two-way street. Just as men have their preferences, women, too, have things they tend to notice when they decide who to settle down with.

I mean, let’s face it. There’s the kind of man you date, and the kind of man you marry. Guys can and do end up getting rejected as marriage material quite often.

Most guys automatically assume they know what a woman wants in a man. Unfortunately, they tend to assume the wrong things about how women choose a husband. Here’s the cold, hard truth about why women marry some guys and why they don’t choose others.

The 10 main things women *really* look for in a husband:

1. A man’s career means a lot, but it’s not just about the money.

Here’s the truth: men with good careers are way more likely to be marriage material than men who are lazy bums. Why? Because there will be less stress from financial issues.

Additionally, having a good career shows that a man has drive and won’t just have other interests and passion in a long-term relationship. Surprise, guys — it really isn’t all about the money you make.

2. His overall life plan is a big issue, too.

Wise women will not marry a man who wants something entirely different in life. That being said, some ladies will try to convince guys to change and rethink their choices, but it almost never works out well for anyone involved.

3. Of course, the number one thing that women look for is a personality that's compatible with theirs.

There are a lot of guys, and I do mean a lot, who end up staying single or categorized as “FWB only” because their personality sucks.

If you’re a guy who wants a long-term relationship ending in marriage and you already have a good career and look decent, chances are high that the reason you’re single is due to your personality or due to a lack of effort put into finding “The One.”

4. Another big thing women look for in a future husband is emotional stability.

There’s a reason why guys who have a reputation for being unstable do not tend to work out well in relationships. No one wants to deal with that. If a guy clearly has rage issues, most women will steer clear of him, especially during those first few dates.

5. Whether we want to admit it or not, presentability can be a factor.

It’s not only guys who tend to choose a “wife based on whether she looks like she could be taken home to mother, you know.

There have been many cases in which women would date — but not marry — men because they knew parents or friends wouldn’t approve of him.

6. Attitude and character is always important.

No one likes a Debbie Downer. It’s so exhausting to deal with a guy who’s constantly mopey, angry, or bitter.

Similarly, most women want someone they can depend on, and someone who has an honest character.

That’s why men who tend to be more happy-go-lucky tend to get more ladies, even if their looks aren’t as good as others. This is also the reason why immature attitudes don’t tend to be considered “marriage material” by most women.

7. So is good health.

A lot of the things that are on this list boil down to how healthy a man is on both an emotional and physical level. That’s a great thing, since sickness tends to be a major stressor in relationships.

8. Good looks are also significant, but it’s far from the most important thing.

Yes, a lot of women want a good-looking man. You know why? Because attraction does matter, and if you’re not attracted to your spouse, you will probably be in for a bad time.

9. Believe it or not, a lot of women also want to a see a guy who’s handy with chores.

Because no one wants to marry a guy who can’t clean up after himself. That’s gross, and it ends up making the concept of marriage sound more like a 40-year-long chore than anything else.

10. The biggest thing women want, though, is also the biggest thing men want in a spouse, too.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest aspect people take into account when they are looking to marry someone is love.

After all, marriage is an institution that’s become synonymous with it, and that’s why it’s the most important thing women look for in a future husband.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, Brides, and The Good Men Project. She writes primarily about lifestyle and relationships.