Understanding the way your brain works helps you navigate life in many ways. Your actions and choices are often guided by your values and emotions, shaping the way you make decisions.

By knowing how you think about and approach life, you can identify your strengths and work on your weaknesses. You can recognize how you work toward solutions to problems, and you can gain insight on the way you act and make choices.

Each zodiac sign has different characteristics, values and ways of solving things, of course. But by recognizing what motivates your choices, you can become better equipped to work toward understanding yourself on a deeper level.

Here's the fascinating way each zodiac sign's brain works to solve problems

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are firm, eager and passionate, and feel most comfortable when surrounded by constant activity. They search for novelty and stray from anything they see as boring or mediocre. When making choices, Aries looks to what excites them.

When faced with problems, the Ram solves them head-on and remains determined to overcome hurdles. However, when problems are difficult, Aries tends to grow impatient and may even be impulsive, leading them to act haphazardly.

Because of the way Aries’ brain works, the next time they find themselves feeling antsy over a situation, they should take a step back. After all, slow and steady wins the race.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to making decisions, Taurus prefers tangible results and working with their hands. They are guided by practicality and enjoy stability in life, holding on to all the rewards that their hard work has earned them.

When solving problems, Taurus is observant and devoted to working through complications. Although they are a stable worker, when put in new environments or situations, they are wary, cautious and uncertain of how to proceed. They like familiarity, so the unfamiliar can be daunting.

Taurus must try putting themselves in new situations or environments and seeing how it makes them feel. Familiarity appeals to Taurus, but taking a risk to enter the unknown may come with its own rewards.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is an incredible communicator who enjoys working with people and thinking of all the possibilities. Their brain is in a constant flux of activity and they often juggle more ideas than one at a time. To figure out solutions, Gemini discusses their ideas with friends to get their input. They weigh different ideas and think about potentials in order to reach a solution.

Gemini is always testing the waters for different viewpoints, remaining open to possibilities and constantly experimenting with different ways of thinking. They are a lean, mean, idea-making machine, but this tendency to bounce ideas back and forth leads to inconsistency.

Gemini may find themselves frequently changing their mind about their actions. Testing ideas can be fun, but it’s important to note that sometimes a solution needs just one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When making life decisions, Cancer prioritizes their loved ones. They are able to process a multitude of emotions, which allows them to be deeply intuitive, letting them make the best decisions for other people and their feelings. Cancer is very imaginative and capable of relating to people on many levels.

But when making choices, Cancer looks to guard their inner self and to maintain harmony with those around them. Their relationships with others are strong, and they seek to maintain their emotional attachment to those they love.

Although Cancers make great friends, they do have a tendency to be suspicious of those they are unfamiliar with. And this may lead to problems further down the road in their personal life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is incredibly confident and unwavering when solving problems. They enjoy coming up with solutions, are creative and passionate about their hobbies, and constantly strive for improvement in activities they enjoy. Leo is the friend people go to when they need advice on their career, specifically.

But Leo is often very stubborn and believes there’s only one correct solution to a problem. They are rigid in this approach, and will convince themselves that their way is the correct way. Although they are excellent at problem-solving, they can come across as arrogant or bossy.

Leo is a one-person show when it comes to conflict resolution, and that can rub people the wrong way. They should remember to ask what others can contribute to a solution, and be mindful of the importance of teamwork.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When faced with difficulties, Virgo pays careful attention to the details of the situation. They are thorough and meticulous, and sift through every aspect to find the right solution needed. Virgo’s analytical mind easily finds the answers to difficult problems, and their keen observations help them easily spot mistakes.

One thing Virgo may look too deeply into is the criticisms of others. Virgo is hard on themselves and usually expects others to be even harder on them, whether or not they actually are. It’s a common point of contention for them.

But Virgo needs to realize that this fear will only close them off from others. They need to become more flexible in the way they approach problems, and remind themselves that criticism isn’t all bad.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is the peacemaker of the zodiac signs. They are the friend people go to when they have relationship troubles or need advice on pressing matters. Libras enjoy social harmony, so they can often be found easily solving arguments between people.

Libra’s diplomatic nature can help make even the worst of enemies come together. That’s because they are naturally attuned to conflict-resolution, and their understanding of people mixed with their desire for peace helps bring others together in the best ways.

But when Libra fails to make people coexist, they blame themselves for conflicts they were not even involved in. The blame eventually turns to self-pity, so Libra needs to recognize that they cannot be responsible for the relationships of others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is passionate and enjoys living life to the fullest. The Scorpion is known to mix appetite and emotion with leadership and adherence to truth. In simple terms, they love being proven correct. And that extends to any problems they attempt to solve.

Scorpio turns their search for solutions into adventures, and they are resourceful at finding information. Although they love having a blast with their one life here on earth, constantly learning new things along the way, they are distrustful of revealing their secrets to others.

Sure, they are sentimental about all the little lessons they have learned in their passionate life, but it’s essential that Scorpio finds fulfillment in sharing those lessons with others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is curious and enthusiastic. Of all their friends, Sagittarius probably has the most stamps on their passport, as they love to travel and immerse themselves in cultures. But they also enjoy learning new things through different experiences.

They solve difficult situations by drawing on past experiences, and they see everything as a learning opportunity. But Sagittarius is often aloof to the problems of their loved ones. Their adventurous nature makes it difficult for their friends and family to talk to them when needed since they are all over the place.

Sagittarius may feel like there’s never enough time to catch up with their grand ideas, as they tend to think they can be omnipresent. But they must be careful about neglecting the details of their day to day life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn doesn’t like dealing with silliness and has no time for games. They are serious, practical, and responsible, and have a lot of self-control to keep up a formal appearance. Capricorn has incredibly high standards for themselves and others, values maturity, and knows how to get things done.

When solving problems, they do things the traditional way and rarely want to try new strategies. They can become stuck in their ways, blocking out all other suggestions or solutions in favor of their own.

Although they are firm in their approach, it might be nice to occasionally open themselves up to alternatives. The tried and traditional way isn’t always the best, and when it’s not, Capricorn has to learn to experiment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is a very deep thinker. They are thoughtful and reflective, enjoy sharing their insights with others, and their friends value all the engaging conversations they love to have. Highly intelligent, Aquarius loves to learn and teach others their newfound knowledge.

When solving problems, Aquarius is optimistic... and usually correct. They offer out-of-the-box solutions for any issues they come across, and remain positive when things don’t quite pan out the way they intended.

But although they are a great friend to talk to about deeper subjects, they tend to shy away from emotional expression. It makes others see them as aloof and cold, and nobody wants to be portrayed that way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is as creative as they come, enjoying listening to music and appreciating art. Pisces is a wise zodiac sign who enjoys their alone time, but they are also extremely emotionally intelligent, meaning they are often better at recognizing others’ emotions than they are in themselves.

Their EQ is a skill that allows them to connect well with others, which may convince them that they are free from conflict. But though they may be a bit detached from reality, the truth is that problems will arise no matter what.

Though Pisces is spiritual and selfless, when faced with difficulties, they may get frustrated. Conflicts could also leave them easily hurt. So when these situations arise, they can use art as a way to heal.

Helen Luc is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Bustle, Los Angeles Times, YourTango, and Chegg. Her writing focuses on mental health, astrology, and relationships.