50 Pisces Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Intuitive Zodiac Sign

Typically, Pisces have things easy growing up. When people meet them, they are always sweet and genuinely caring — they do a fantastic job at empathizing with people of all different backgrounds. They are the kinds of people you love to go to for advice because they actually care.

The Pisces zodiac sign is symbolized by two swimming fish. Fittingly, it's a water sign, and like waterfalls, their emotions flow freely.

They are super compassionate, privately spiritual people who feel ... a lot. And understand ... a lot. So when they talk themselves through their own problems and give in to their emotions, it helps them understand themselves and what life really is on a much deeper level.

They care a lot.

The last of the 12 zodiac signs, Pisces is also associated with transcendence. As such, it's a sign known for its dreamy nature. A mutable sign, they lack the grounding that may sometimes hold other zodiac signs back.

There's a lot to know about what really goes on in Pisces' sensitive mind.

These 50 Pisces quotes give insight into the zodiac sign's personality.

1. "I am a Pisces, and I am a storyteller. This means that I feel emotions intensely: both my own and those in my stories.” ― Hilary Thompson

2. “There is another side to the Pisces nature and that is the brutal honesty that can catch others off guard.” ― Rosemary Breen

3. “We Pisceans know how to swim without water." ― Munia Khan

4. “I don’t need the facts. I’m a Pisces.” ― Phil Volatile

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

5. “Fact. Pisces is THE most wobbly sign of the Zodiac.” ― Mary English

6. “Many Pisces possess musical or artistic talents. At the very least, they have an appreciation for the arts.” ― Theresa Reed

7. “A Pisces man is a dreamer, and if it were up to him, he would like to get away to some private island on a regular basis.” — Sylvia Friedman

8. "I'm a Pisces, and they say that Pisces are very sensitive. If men were just honest with themselves, they would see that they all have that side." — Adam Levine

9. “Because they are so sensitive, Pisces are like a sponge — they soak up everything around them. They are a product of their environment.” — Maria Shaw

10. “A Pisces woman knows exactly what is going on. There’s not a man around who could pull the wool over her eyes for very long.” ― American AstroAnalysts Institute

11. “I am a Pisces, a fish out of water, searching for a way back home.” ― James Kidd

12. "I'm a Pisces, so I'm a very closed-book kind of person." — Erykah Badu

13. "I'm a Pisces — emotional." — Rob Kardashian

14. "Not to sound too hippie, but I work so much off of energy. I'm a Pisces, and that's part of who I am." — Jaimie Alexander

15. "I'm a Pisces — I can't rest if you aren't resting well." — Tituss Burgess

16. “We Pisces, we’re a special breed.” ― Jodi Picoult

17. “I’m a Pisces, and Pisces have this weird inability to be completely spontaneous. We're too conscious of our actions. I've always been way too sensible for my own good.” ― Billy Corgan

18. “Pisces live in a surreal world, they have plenty of questions but few answers.” ― Patricia Lantz

19. “Start describing the ocean and you’re getting closer to describing Pisces. Words like vast, deep, powerful, ever-changing come to mind perhaps.” ― Genevieve Vierling

20. “There’s an ephemeral, now you see them now you don’t, quality to a Pisces.” ― Patricia Lantz

21. “Pisces are the great chameleons of the zodiac. They often survive through the art of camouflage.” ― Genevieve A. Vierling

22. “A Pisces knows no boundaries and dances with their limitlessness.” ― Patricia Lantz

23. “When the sun is in Pisces, expect weariness and sadness.” — Deborah Harkness

24. “To the Pisces man, love is just another dream, in which he, the dreamer, joyfully controls the world he’s created in his imagination through his intuitive sense perceptions colored with muted pastels, fragile and changeable.” ― Linda Goodman

25. “The Pisces woman has a completely different view of time. She feels that it’s inexhaustible — there’s always more of it tomorrow if any of it slips away from her today." — Linda Goodman

26. “Here today and gone tomorrow, a Pisces lover can drive you crazy.” ― Patricia Lantz

27. “With Pisces, one is all, and all is love.” ― Lynn Hayes

28. “A Pisces has soft, tender, empathetic eyes with an almost melancholy look that can melt your heart.” ― Patricia Lantz

29. “Pisces is the sign of the fishes, but Sharks and Parana are also fish.” ― Patricia Lantz

30. “No one is more romantic, more imaginative, more creative, than Pisces.” ― Lynn Hayes

31. “You’ve heard that Pisceans are very old souls. I’ve told you that myself, many times. It’s true. They are. They’ve come through the purifying deluge of many incarnations, and they understand everything and everybody – except themselves.” ― Linda Goodman

32. “Being in love with a Pisces is an experience in mystery and enchantment, a joy forever.” — Susan Miller

33. “Pisces are easy-going and resilient, love entertaining, and welcome strangers with open arms.” — Peter Balin

34. “I am a Pisces. I moody person. I am an indecisive person. I am an ambitious person. I am a very curious person.” — A.K. Hota

35. “I find being a Pisces a bit of a rollercoaster sometimes. I can talk myself right in and right out of any decision, any subject, any time!” — Mary English

36. “To attract a Pisces woman, a man must be a bit dapper but very tasteful.” — Jenni Kosarin

37. “Pisces is attuned to tranquility in its own way. The Fish searches for calm waters that soothe its sensitive, emotional nature.” — Bernie Ashman

38. "She eyes me like a Pisces when I am weak." — Kurt Cobain

39. “But a Pisces will always appreciate the inner person rather than the outer behavior.” — Debbie Frank

40. “People born under Pisces are creative, highly sensitive to their surroundings, and have telepathic perception.” — Ruth Aharoni

Famous Pisces Quotes

41. “Love is the hardest habit to break, and the most difficult to satisfy.” — Drew Barrymore

42. “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.” — Albert Einstein

43. “You have to follow and honor that inner voice.” — Camila Cabello

44. “I tend to be more sensitive toward others and what they’re going through.” — Rihanna

45. “I think finding the right person and being with the right person is probably the answer to most things.” — Daniel Craig

46. “We’re very physical creatures, and we worry about how we look sometimes more than our spiritual selves.” — Smokey Robinson

47. “Every weird thing about you is beautiful and makes life interesting.” — Kesha

48. “The most important thing is your family and taking care of each other and loving each other no matter what.” — Steph Curry

49. “If I’m remembered for having done a few good things and if my presence here has sparked some good energies, that’s plenty.” — Sidney Poitier

50. "My main goal in life is to just be happy. I don't compromise my happiness for anything. If I find what makes me happy, I'm going to do that. That's really going with the flow of life." — Jhene Aiko

Kayla Cavanagh is the managing editor, Pinterest administrator and intern recruiter at YourTango. She oversees the e-commerce, lifestyle, and evergreen entertainment content verticals.