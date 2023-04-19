Which zodiac signs are Sagittarius soulmates, according to astrology and zodiac compatibility?

Born between November 22 - December 21, Sagittarius zodiac signs are most compatible with air and fire signs. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs are soulmates who mentally stimulate Sagittarius in matters related to love and romance. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius bring out the wilder side when there's a soulmate bond, too.

Zodiac signs that are Sagittarius soulmates know how to give space while fortifying closeness and unity. Not everyone can keep up with this fiery, free-spirited Sagittarius. There needs to be the right balance.

Sagittarius soulmates value independence and groundedness, they respect responsibility and commitment. The soulmate of a Sagittarius zodiac sign understands their curiosity and need for mental stimulation. They are someone who enjoys the same adventurous lifestyle.

A Sagittarius soulmate needs to be able to communicate directly and not take Sagittarius’ bluntness too personally.

Sagittarius also needs to be mentally stimulated, not just environmentally, so their partner needs to be able to hold deep conversations. Deep and intellectually stimulating conversations full of probing questions stretch Sagittarius's thinking, which is so attractive to this zodiac sign.

Sagittarius can be an exciting, passionate lover, but some may deem them flakey or too impulsive. Those who can keep up with Sagittarius’ quick-moving, ever-changing life could make a great life partner for this wild, thoughtful zodiac sign.

Top Sagittarius soulmate signs

Gemini

Gemini and Sagittarius are intellectual equals. Sagittarius is associated with the ninth astrology house of learning. Gemini rules the third house which is about the sharing of knowledge. They are both curious and love to explore new, big ideas.

Plus, Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury, the planet of communication. So they are able to articulate the grandiose and, at times, abstract thoughts of their Sagittarius partner when they’re on the same wavelength — which is often.

Sagittarius and Gemini are both mutable signs, so they are highly adaptive. They can go with each other’s flow and the flow of the universe with ease. Even with the differences that they may have, their mutability will bring them to a compromise.

While Sagittarius can help Gemini get out of their head, Gemini can show Sagittarius that internal exploration can be as fun as external adventures.

Leo

Fire signs Leo and Sagittarius make a passionate match. Both love to socialize and connect to others. Because they can both understand this quality in each other as it exists in themselves, jealousy is hardly an issue between Sagittarius and Leo.

Although Leo’s fixed modality may seem too rigid for Sagittarius, in actuality it is because of Sagittarius’ mutability that allows them to adapt to Leo while Leo can keep Sagittarius more focused. These two are proof that sometimes differences can create balance rather than friction.

Leo’s exhibitionist tendency puts on a beautiful show for Sagittarius to observe or even take part in. Sagittarius and Leo both enjoy the arts, so they can often be found at the theatre together. Maybe they’ll be creating some mind-bending pieces of their own together.

Libra

Libra, represented by the scales, can be exactly the balance that volatile Sagittarius needs. Libra’s diplomatic strengths can help navigate Sagittarius’ fiery outbursts. Libra’s cardinal modality means that they are initiators and enjoy starting new things which match perfectly with Sagittarius’ explorer spirit.

These two can have heaps of fun together as they both love social interaction and new experiences. But they can also go a lot deeper in this relationship with Sagittarius’ constant pondering and Libra’s desire for balance and resolution.

Libra is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, while Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, linked with spirit. What more could you want in a relationship than love and spirit?

Aquarius

Sagittarius and Aquarius are a wonderfully weird pair. Aquarius marches to the beat of their own drum and does not care about what other people think. Sagittarius is drawn to Aquarius’ innate sense of freedom and loves their uniqueness. Sagittarius’ curiosity will make them want to explore the oddities of Aquarius’ mind forever. Aquarius will appreciate Sagittarius’ new, thoughtful ideas. Aquarius’ fixed modality can help stabilize the erratic Sagittarius leading to a longer-lasting committed relationship.

Uranus is the planet of intellect and rules Aquarius. Truth-seeking Sagittarius fits in perfectly with this planetary rulership. Sagittarius’ ruler Jupiter creates a balance between these two zodiac signs of mind and spirit.

Sagittarius

Who better to understand a Sagittarius than a fellow Sagittarius? A Sagittarius paired with a Sagittarius means that they can have the independence that they need while also being able to rely on a partner when needed. These two can have thrilling adventures and deep, philosophical discussions.

Although they are both a bit hotheaded and flighty, they can give each other space. They both need to cool down so that reuniting really will feel so good.

Because Sagittarius loves to explore the “new” even though this couple is of the same zodiac sign. They will each be able to bring something different to the relationship.

