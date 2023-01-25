Cancer Friendship Compatibility & Facts About Having A Cancer Best Friend

The Cancer zodiac sign defines what a best friend should be.

If you were to look up "best friend" in the dictionary, you would see a picture of a Cancer right next to the definition. Cancer treats being a best friend like a full-time job and is willing to go above and beyond for the people they love.

Cancer makes sensitivity and a strong-willed nature work together in a way that puts everyone else to shame; it may look easy, but trust me when I say that not everyone can do what a Cancer does in life.

When they aren't blowing everyone away with their determination in the workplace, they're spending time with their best friends doing everything from making home-cooked meals to spending a weekend at the beach.

What Cancer takes pride in more than their intuitive nature is their ability to always be there for their friends, no matter what the situation is.

Cancer always makes sure their best friends are happy and taken care of, even if that means putting themselves second.

Don't mistake their love for a submissive nature, though. If you take advantage of them, you'll have a hard time earning their trust back.

Cancer lives fiercely and loves with even more ferocity, proving why Cancer is a friend you truly need in life.

Cancer friendship compatibility

Though Cancer is undoubtedly one of the best friends you can have no matter who you are, some zodiac signs will appreciate and gel with Cancer's friendship more than others.

Cancer has the best friendship compatibility with Taurus, Virgo and Scorpio.

1. Taurus

Taurus is known for appreciating the pleasures and comforts of home, and if there's any zodiac sign that knows how to make a person feel right at home, it's Cancer.

In return, Taurus provides Cancer with the undying loyalty they need to feel secure and stable.

2. Virgo

Virgo tends to be highly critical, both of others and themselves. Though it might seem like sensitive Cancer wouldn't be able to deal with that in a friendship, instead, Cancer is always there to remind Virgo how and give them a safe space to be more compassionate.

Likewise, where Cancer is creative, Virgo is practical and able to help Cancer realize their dreams.

3. Scorpio

Both water signs, Scorpio and Cancer have one of the deepest friendships in the zodiac. Scorpio also matches Cancer's protectiveness, making this friendship practically unbreakable.

Best things about having a Cancer best friend

1. Cancers are extremely intuitive.

Cancers are deeply intuitive and if something is bothering you, chances are your Cancer BFF knows about it before you can bring it up.

Cancer is very emotional and they love surrounding themselves with people who are similar to them. Cancer has a sentimental streak and if they want to show you how much they appreciate your friendship, they'll do something personal for you (like cooking you your favorite dinner or surprising you with tickets to your favorite band).

2. Cancers are loyal.

You'll never meet anyone as loyal as a Cancer. They take pride in always being there for their friends when they need it and they wouldn't trade those special people in their life for anything.

If you are looking for a best friend you can count on to have your back, Cancer is the person for you. What's more, loyalty is second nature to them, so it comes easily.

3. They're up for just about anything.

Cancer has a very imaginative mind and loves expressing their imagination through art and other creative outlets, so a Cancer will probably persuade you to try something new with her. Chances are good that they already planned it out (they just want someone to share the experience with).

Having a creative Cancer as your best friend means expanding your mind and learning something new about yourself. They're all about getting their friends to look at life differently.

4. Cancers are protective.

Cancer loves deeply and when you're important to them, they'll always have a protective watch over you. Think of them like a big sibling; the two of you can still talk and have fun, but they're always there to look out for you — whether you know it or not.

Cancer treats best friends like family, so it's easy to see why they care about those around them so much. The closer you two get, the more important you'll be in their life.

5. They appreciate a good homemade meal.

If you haven't let a Cancer cook for you yet, you're definitely missing out. Not only does Cancer love to show off their amazing cooking skills, they love bonding with their friends over food... and honestly, who's going to turn down a free meal?!

It might sound cheesy to you, but Cancer cooks with love and that's what makes them such great company. As long as the two of you are bonding, dinner can last hours. And before you leave, Cancer will be planning your next get-together.

6. Cancer is determined.

Tenacity is Cancer's middle name and when they want something out of life, they go after it, no questions asked. That's why they're such an important person to know; they're role models and best friends all rolled into one cute little package.

The best thing about Cancer is that they aren't ones to push you out of your comfort zone. Instead, they'll take the lead and hope you'll follow in their footsteps — Cancer always sees great potential in their closest friends.

