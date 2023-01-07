Gemini Compatibility: Most And Least Compatible Signs

Each zodiac sign in astrology has a certain level of attraction to other signs, which depends on their unique interests and personalities.

When it comes to Gemini compatibility, potential partners should remember a few things about the Twins of the Zodiac.

Gemini isn't going to waste time with someone who bores them or can’t hold their own in a conversation. Communication is everything to them, and if it’s hard for you to get your thoughts out in an intellectual way, you aren’t a match for Gemini.

Gemini traits that influence compatibility

Zodiac compatibility is determined by the way certain traits attributed to each zodiac sign interact.

Geminis, who are born between May 21 and June 21, love change and variety; they need someone who is flexible, open to new experiences, and willing to try almost anything.

The sign of the Twins, Geminis are often thought to be two-faced, but that’s not necessarily true. If anything, Gemini has many sides to their personality, and they need a constant stream of stimuli to stay engaged.

One of the best characteristics of Gemini is their ability to get along with almost everyone. This air sign knows how to make others feel comfortable and draw out the best in people.

Ideal mates need to know how to really capture (and keep) their attention. They may be charming and gracious on the outside, but if they’re bored, they’ll move on to somebody else.

Geminis are also wickedly funny, so they seek out a partner with a great sense of humor who can make others laugh.

Best Gemini compatibility signs

The best love matches for Gemini are Sagittarius, and fellow air signs Libra and Aquarius.

Gemini's best match is Sagittarius

Gemini finds a true soulmate in Sagittarius because of their approach to commitment. Both have a love for adventure and help each other grow in substantial ways. Their need to be free individuals is what brings them together.

Gemini is attracted to signs of the zodiac including air signs Aquarius and Libra, but also fire signs Aries and Leo because of their exciting and big personalities.

With these signs, Gemini will have an easy connection and there will find that chemistry is easy and love, sex, and relationships are the best with these signs.

Worst Gemini compatibility signs

Gemini will not get along well with Virgo or Pisces at all.

With these three, Gemini finds problems because of their polar opposite personalities and values in love, sex, and relationships.

Gemini compatibility with all 12 zodiac signs

Where do you stand in terms of Gemini compatibility? Is Gemini the perfect mate to keep you engrossed and fascinated? See how your sign matches up.

Gemini and Aries compatibility: medium

Love: Aries is a good match for Gemini.

Both have problems with procrastination, so there is a danger of neither of them completing projects. Aries is also much more competitive than Gemini, so if they don't get on each other's nerves, a romantic partnership could last for a while; if not, less might be more, and these two would do better as friends.

Sex: Both signs are very passionate and curious, so they match up on a sexual level.

The only place there could be conflict is Aries' impatience with Gemini, which could spill over into the bedroom. Aries may become abrupt and tactless as a way to prod Gemini into some movement. Still, they complement one another in their lack of emotional sensitivity.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Gemini and Aries are both active and enjoy constant stimulation by trying new things, which can breathe life into their relationships.

Both are independent and prefer their partners not to be clingy or too possessive. However, they tend to have a lack of trust in one another. If they can stick to their common ground in trying new things, this is a marriage that can last.

Gemini and Taurus compatibility: low

Love: These two signs tend to run at two different speeds and on two (rarely intersecting) tracks.

Gemini can admire some of the qualities that Taurus has such as being stable, grounded, and steady; Gemini doesn't tend to be that strong in those areas.

Geminis are fast and witty, and as much as Taurus enjoys a good laugh, some of that humor may be over Taurus' head, as Taurus tends to take a little longer to thoroughly process, and by then Gemini has moved on.

Sex: Gemini is all about mental stimulation, while Taurus requires physical touch.

This is what makes their sexual compatibility so low. Taurus wants all the bells and whistles, while Gemini is just fine seeing sex as a non-intimate act. Without any emotion, there is no fulfillment.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Geminis struggle with commitment, and not keeping promises will annoy Taurus.

Geminis like to talk things out and, sometimes, Taurus just wants to be by themselves. While Gemini can open Taurus up to new things, their differences are a little too much for a successful union. But as co-hosts of a party, Gemini's social skills and Taurus' gift-giving makes for an entrance.

Gemini and Gemini: high

Love: Two Geminis together is 10 times the fun!

There will be a lot of laughs with these two and, finally, each will be able to say they found their conversational equal. As long as things stay easy and light, these two will be a great match.

Sex: A sexual relationship built on experience can be mighty successful.

If they can each learn from one another and expand their horizons to experiment, there is a high probability of becoming excellent lovers for the other. For Geminis, especially when there are two, change is essential to satisfaction in the bedroom.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Two Geminis find trouble when difficult things come up, as they do in all relationships.

There will be no one there to stay and fight for the relationship; they'll both be ready to give up. Working on a relationship isn't fun and doesn't have any instant gratification, so either one or both of the Geminis will prefer to let things go.

If they somehow find their way back to each other, they'd stay best friends forever.

Gemini and Cancer compatibility: low

Love: Cancers tend to be somewhat clingy and possessive, and that can be trying for Gemini.

Gemini likes to be in the here and now, and Cancer has a fondness for reliving and revisiting the past, which could cause tension in a relationship. Cancers also tend to act from the heart, and Geminis from the head, so both would need to make a huge effort to see the perspective of the other one.

Sex: While Cancer prefers tender love and care during sex, Gemini wants to try new things, which Cancer may not feel comfortable with.

The way to a successful sexual relationship is to meet in the middle, where Gemini stays patient and keeps Cancer calm, while Cancer relaxes and embraces the excitement.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Cancer and Gemini compatibility is best as parent and child.

Cancer has a lot of love and nurturing to give, and Gemini is happy to be cared for. The issue is that if their relationship becomes romantic, there's only so long Gemini can commit to it.

Once Gemini gets bored, they're going to be gone before Cancer can even start to process the end of the relationship. So, a successful marriage between the two is rare.

Gemini and Leo compatibility: medium

Love: Gemini and Leo would probably have an almost instant attraction and appreciation for each other.

They both come to life around other people, are captivating and fun, and love drama and vibrancy, even when they have to bring it themselves. Leos like praise, and while Gemini has a gift with compliments and nice things to say, they can be quite the verbal tease, which can irritate Leo.

Sex: Gemini and Leo are bound to have a great connection in the bedroom, where Gemini feeds off of excitement and new ideas, and Leo adds intensity and creative elements. Leo, however, could teach Gemini a lot about forming an emotional connection to create an even more intimate experience.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Leo is more grounded and stable than Gemini.

Geminis like a lot of variety and tend to be constantly searching for their life path, whereas Leo is solid, determined, and knows exactly what they want. Gemini constantly has balls in the air, making focusing challenging, the antithesis of Leo's laser-like intensity on areas of their life.

There may be some bumps in the road but, ultimately, these two signs get along quite well.

Gemini and Virgo compatibility: low

Love: Both Gemini and Virgo are more rational than emotional and love exploring new ideas.

With Mercury as the ruling planet for both signs, this can be a blessing and a curse. While they are both intellectuals and can hold their own in arguments, there is no trust between them; Gemini is much too irresponsible for Virgo's taste.

Sex: Their need to openly communicate is something they have in common with sex, but they remain distant and uninterested in one another. Sex is simply not satisfying, mostly because of Gemini’s need for freedom and Virgo’s more reserved nature.

Long-term relationships and marriage: These two signs argue — a lot.

It's not all negative, though; a good difference of opinion and a fiery discussion can make for a healthy long-term relationship or marriage. Both signs are extremely intelligent and natural communicators.

Gemini can be a little too careless and lazy for Virgo's liking, and Virgo is a little too judgmental and uptight for Gemini. Gemini may get annoyed with Virgo's refusal to take risks or be spontaneous and do something just because it's fun.

Gemini and Libra compatibility: high

Love: Gemini and Libra get along very well.

Libra is one of the most compatible signs with Gemini. The two of them love to have heart-to-heart conversations, make each other laugh, and almost always have a good time together.

Neither is fantastic at making decisions and both tend to procrastinate, but Libra will feel guilty about not finishing something, while Gemini will push it out of their mind.

Both are fond of entertaining, socializing, and going out.

Sex: Since Gemini and Libra are air signs, their level of understanding in the bedroom can lead to great satisfaction. By not taking sex seriously and staying relaxed, this allows for there to be some element of emotion.

Simply put, they balance each other out in a sexual relationship.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Geminis have a harder time with commitment, and Libra might not be interested in a more open relationship, so that is where there could be conflict.

But if Libra can keep Gemini intrigued and on their toes, and if there is mutual respect, there is no reason they couldn't have a long-lasting relationship or even marriage.

Gemini and Scorpio compatibility: low

Love: Besides both of these signs being brilliant, they don't have a lot in common.

But this actually makes them very attractive to each other. Geminis are fairly open about who they are, while Scorpio tends to be more mysterious.

Sex: In a sexual relationship, they couldn’t be further apart emotionally.

Scorpio is a deep water sign, while Gemini is more focused on the exciting parts of sex. The only way to have sexual compatibility is if they have known each other for a while beforehand and if they learn what they are lacking from each other.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Gemini likes to leave their options open, whereas when Scorpio gets attached there is very little that can disengage them.

Scorpio can also be a little too emotional for Gemini's liking, and Gemini's permissiveness may cause some friction and have an adverse effect on a relationship.

Gemini and Sagittarius compatibility: high

Love: These two signs get along great.

They both love to explore, go on adventures, try new things, and have amazing conversations. Neither enjoys feeling tied down or boxed in; they're both free spirits, getting as much out of life as they possibly can. Fire sign Sagittarius also shares a deep intellectual connection with Gemini.

Sex: With sexual compatibility as high as Gemini and Sagittarius, there is plenty of excitement and interest between the sheets. Because neither considers sex a big deal, it adds a sense of passion to their sexual relationship, but their mental stimulation, above all, is the driving force.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Boredom is an enemy to both, so Gemini and Sagittarius may find themselves so overscheduled that they barely have time for one another. In addition, if they don't try to sync their schedules, they may end up not only physically worlds apart but emotionally, too.

However, when these two are together, there's laughter, discussion on matters of the material and philosophical world, and endless stories of adventure.

Gemini and Capricorn compatibility: low

Love: Since Capricorns are very mature, determined, and reliable, they may make Gemini feel like a child or teenager. Geminis can be much more playful and unrestrained than Capricorn, and Capricorn may find Gemini irresponsible and foolish.

Sex: Despite popular belief, earth sign Capricorn enjoys fulfilling sex, but feels Gemini is a little too out there for them.

Capricorn needs to relax in the sense of the expectations they hold, and Gemini needs to realize that their inhibitions are a turn-off. All in all, they don’t think of each other as exciting, putting a hamper on any sexual chemistry.

Long-term relationships and marriage: There are some differences between people that make it exciting, and then there is the kind that causes annoyances, misunderstanding, and sometimes even a little dislike.

Unfortunately, Gemini and Capricorn have the second type of difference, and it's hard for them to have an appreciation of them. Capricorn needs to loosen up and let down their guard, and Gemini needs to grow up a bit for a union between these two to work.

Gemini and Aquarius compatibility: high

Love: When Gemini meets Aquarius, they have finally met their match.

At last, someone who is intellectually on the same level as they are! Aquarius and Gemini love to discuss the big issues or just talk about pop culture! They are also both accepting of others and are very creative in their own ways.

Sex: Gemini and Aquarius have the same values, making for a sexual match made in heaven.

Sex is an intellectual experience for them, and neither has a preference for passion or emotional connection in the bedroom. While their sexual relationship lacks any emotion, they provide each other the ability to freely express themselves.

Long-term relationships and marriage: Emotional outbursts or breakdowns appeal to neither sign, as they prefer to deal with things from a more cerebral level.

True intimacy will prove to be challenging for both, but if they can get past that awkward feeling of revealing too much of themselves, it will deepen the relationship in unexpected ways.

Gemini and Pisces compatibility: low

Love: Gemini won't mean to, but it's highly likely they'll hurt Pisces' feelings.

Pisces is extremely sensitive, and sensitivity isn't Gemini's strongest quality. They're both very open-minded, versatile, and creative people, but Pisces has a lot of emotions, and that is something Gemini isn't entirely comfortable with.

Sex: Pisces takes an emotional approach to sex, while Gemini is more concerned with getting creative. While they are individually hard to get along with, a sexual relationship between them is a failure, as there will be plenty of stumbling and a lack of communication.

Long-term relationships and marriage: When a Pisces commits, they're pretty serious about it, maybe too serious where Gemini is concerned.

If Pisces keeps it light and fun, there could be a relationship with Gemini, but the moment Pisces starts to become clingy, overly sensitive, and brooding, Gemini is no longer committed. Gemini will eventually come back and Pisces will forgive them, so they can go through the whole thing all over again.

What are Geminis like in relationships?

Geminis tend to get bored very easily, which makes commitment hard.

However, when they do find someone for them and start a relationship, they bring curiosity, logic, and socialization to the mix. Gemini’s partner should be prepared to spend their time out and about, finding entertainment with others.

Remember, there are always exceptions to the rule.

Your Sun sign isn’t the only way to get an idea of Gemini compatibility with your own zodiac sign; in fact, paying attention to the other placements in your chart is essential to finding the right match.

To do this, you can get a full natal chart or astrology reading, which provides closer insight.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or her Instagram.