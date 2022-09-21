25 Best Love Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Gemini Zodiac Sign

Symbolized by the Twins, Geminis are truly two people in one, as these Gemini quotes reveal.

When they want something (or someone), the "other" little voice in their head debates the reasons why they'd want it in the first place, which usually leads them to not making any decision and getting nowhere on the topic.

Gemini adores the idea of love, passion, and romance, but every so often their fear of commitment not only gets in the way, it prohibits them from making the real connections their souls crave. They are also very misunderstood; what reads as coldness or lack of compassion is really only Gemini trying to decide what to do.

Unfortunately, many people can't read through this and end up walking away from the poor, confused Gemini.

Inside them, there's a heart of gold, and they really do mean well, but they undercut themselves so much that they rarely allow that golden-hearted person out. So self-protective are they, that they tend to miss out on the things that require risk or chance.

They can come across as pushy or even cruel at times when they are simply being indecisive. They do not compromise, which can be both a great thing and a terrible one.

How to define the undefinable Gemini zodiac sign? It's impossible, but we can look to certain quotes for inspiration.

Here are the best Gemini quotes that suit the Gemini personality quite well.

1. "Gemini won't ask twice. They will ask someone else."

2. "Gemini is the sign of the twins, and often it manifests as two faces of the same person which never have an opportunity to meet." — Lynn Hayes

3. "The trickster aspect of Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, is always hiding behind the sharp Gemini intellect, revealing itself in all manner of minor and major ways." — Linda Goodman

4. "I am a Gemini. We have split personalities. While at work, I am fully in it. I can be attached yet very detached. I have no feelings of remorse." — Kiran Bedi

5. "Let’s shout it out and speak as one. Mind rock on, the Gemini one." — Gemini Rising Rockin’ Machine

6. "More than anything, they crave a wide range of experiences and personalities they can try on — this is also true for Geminis in love." — Lynn Hayes

7. "True Geminis seldom reveal their loneliness." — Linda Goodman

8. "I'm a Gemini, so I change my mind every day." — Natalie Portman

9. "Geminis are very versatile, spontaneous and always on the go." — Therrie Rosenvald

10. "Geminis are hard to pin down, but once you do you’ll have double the pleasure." — Terry Marlowe

11. "No one betrays a Gemini and gets off without a sound ear-bashing." — Richard MacDonald

12. "The looser the leash, the more likely it is Gemini will stay true, so it certainly does not pay to mistrust or nag Gemini! With Gemini, the risks are worth it. For Gemini is great at expressions of heart-felt love." — Sarah Delamere Hurding

13. "Gemini never fumbles. Whatever the situation with the loved one — joyous or tragic, loose or tight — the typical Gemini can, when he (or she) wishes, carry the ball with easy grace, handling embarrassment, fear or anger, with incredibly light touch." — Linda Goodman

14. "I am a Gemini and can adapt to most atmospheres. You get two for the price of one when you are a Gemini." — Karan Johar

15. "Gemini woman is spontaneous and won’t stay in a relationship that doesn’t make her happy for very long." — astrology-zodiac-signs.com

16. "Geminis don't have an attitude, they just have a personality you can't handle."

Quotes by famous Geminis

17. "Wherever I am I always find myself looking out the window wishing I was somewhere else." — Angelina Jolie, June 4, 1975

18. “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” — Marilyn Monroe, June 1, 1926

19. "But I’m a real Gemini; I’m completely different at home than when I’m on tour." — Anne Murray, June 20, 1945

20. “I have 15 different personalities and they all hate you.” — Iggy Azalea, June 7, 1990

21. “When it comes to being a Gemini, I do believe I have two personalities and one of them is Gerald and Gerald is a real good dude. He’s down-to-earth. He’s real humble. He calls his mom as much as he can…and then there’s G-Eazy and G-Eazy is a bad man. He’s got bad intentions.” — G-Eazy, May 24, 1989

22. “I’d be biased to think that the community of Geminis is the most consistently in tune with what their spirit is telling them to do or why they have breath in their lungs. But I do think that creative Geminis —Tupac, Biggie, Prince, Miles Davis, all being Geminis — have, throughout history, been really in tune with those things.” — Kanye West, June 8, 1977

23. "I’m a Gemini and I have a lot of different moods. Sometimes I’m very serious and introspective and pensive, but other times I’m completely goofy and girlie. So, I like my songs to cover all my moods." — Jewel, May 23, 1974

24. "I have this weird sort of Gemini thing where I can really be empathetic and a loving person. But if you piss me off, I can be one of the meanest, most sadistic people." — Bill Burr, June 10, 1968

25. "I’m a gemini, and I get so bored so easily. I mean, I have moved six times in the last eight years." — Courtney Cox, June 15, 1964

