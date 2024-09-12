Astrologer Shares Exactly What You Can Do To Live A Long & Healthy Life, Based On Your Rising Sign

We all strive to live our best lives and become the happiest, healthiest versions of ourselves. Yet, accomplishing this isn't always easy. With so much advice and countless dos and don'ts out there, it can feel overwhelming to manage everything, let alone apply it to our own lives as every person is different.

Luckily, there’s a simpler way to get this knowledge, according to astrologer Aura Vibin, who explained the the key to living a long and healthy life comes down to your Rising sign.

Advertisement

The astrologer explained how your Rising sign reveals what you can do to live a long and healthy life.

According to Vibin in a series of TikTok videos, looking at the eighth house in your birth chart reveals the lifestyle changes most appropriate for you to achieve optimal health and happiness. Ruled by Pluto and Scorpio, astrologist Kate Rose has explained that the eighth house represents intimacy, truth, and transformation. So, if you truly want to live your best life, Vibin shared the advice you can follow.

1. Aries Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If an Aries Rising wants to live a healthy life, they need to start by creating good karma.

“Watch how you treat other people because that can be your downfall,” astrologer Vibin said. “If you borrow money pay it back. Whatever debts you have pay them back. Because they can haunt you for a very long time.”

2. Taurus Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“Watch what you eat and consume,” Vibin advised Taurus Rising, adding that it's also important to make sure you’re moving around a lot and that you’re constantly active.

“Also if you travel make sure you know what you’re doing," Vibin warned. "Be safe, know the route. Just have information when you travel."

Lastly, be careful not to push your beliefs onto others, as Vibin explained that doing so might make you a target.

3. Gemini Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It's important to be careful when it comes to overworking yourself as Vibin warns that overworking can lead to burnout, exhaustion, and chronic stress for the Gemini Rising.

“You want to really connect with your internal needs," Vibin said. "Prioritize peace, stillness, relaxation,” she explained, adding that it's crucial to take plenty of breaks and “enjoy the fruits of your labor."

4. Cancer Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you’re a Cancer Rising, you likely have a gift for technology. For instance, you’re likely the first person to figure out how to use a new piece of tech. But, it’s all too easy to let technology consume you if you aren’t careful.

“So you wanna make sure that technology doesn’t use you because you can find yourself (easily) getting caught in the matrix (if you aren’t careful),” Vibin advised.

5. Leo Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Be careful with co-dependency and playing the victim, Leo Rising, because doing so will “take a huge toll on your emotional body,” explained Vibin.

So, if you're a Leo Rising and want to live a long, happy life, meditate and cleanse your energy. Vibin warned that you should learn to protect your energy “because you are more susceptible to psychic attacks.”

6. Virgo Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Virgo Rising's impulsivity is both a blessing and a curse. However, the best way to use it as a gift is “to get connected to your inner vision,” said Vibin.

It’s important to know who you are and what your values are on a deeper level. Discover what moves you and inspires you every day.

Finally, be careful of reckless behavior. Vibin explained, “Make sure that you know how to calm yourself and emotionally regulate.”

7. Libra Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you want to live a healthy life it’s best to “focus on your environment,” began Vibin. Don’t surround yourself with toxicity or negativity. Instead, “set yourself up in a beautiful environment” to feel safer and at home.

Another thing Libra Risings should focus on is their physical health. Be sure to get plenty of water and eat a healthy diet. Because, “if you’re taking action against your values you’re gonna really feel this,” explained Vibin.

Finally, “Speak your truth, otherwise you can develop thyroid issues.” Don’t hold back in fear of others. Instead, be daring and brave with what you have to say.

Advertisement

8. Scorpio Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Vibin advised Scorpio Rising to not only take care of their lungs but also “Stay focused, don’t multitask. You guys do not wanna be distracted."

"And make sure you’re always getting your thoughts out of your mind onto paper,” Vibin added, because Scorpio feels so deep, it’s important to have a healthy outlet for those emotions.

Advertisement

Finally, Scorpio Risings must stay active. Not only is it good for your health but it’s also a good outlet for your emotions as well. Take care of yourself and put your mental health first.

"Your nervous system will thank you,” Vibin said.

9. Sagittarius Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to Vibin, Sagittarius Risings should learn how to openly express emotions.

“If you keep repressing your emotions or shutting them off, or pretending that they don’t exist,” they’ll come back to haunt you in the form of heart palpitations, explained Vibin.

So, allow yourself to cry or scream in the privacy of your own home. Your physical health will thank you for it.

10. Capricorn Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“You can stay so healthy and so magnetic if you just keep your ego in check,” began Vibin, because unfortunately, your ego tends to get you into trouble.

As a Capricorn Rising, you have a need to be seen and praised for your accomplishments. However, this need can quickly turn left, having you “make deals with the devil," explained Vibin, so keep your desires and wishes in check.

When it comes to relationships, you might want to watch what you say. If you’re in an argument with your partner, be sure to tone it down a notch. When complaining, be sure to come from a place of love and understanding rather than a place of aggression.

Advertisement

11. Aquarius Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you’re an Aquarius Rising, you might not always fully understand what’s going on inside your own mind, summarized Vibin, which is why it’s important to trust your gut instincts instead. Don’t overthink — go with whatever feels natural at the time, Vibin said, because “your gut is never wrong. It will lead you to saying yes at the appropriate times.”

Another thing Aquarius Rising should keep in mind is overworking themselves. You see, this sign has a tendency to overdo it and not take breaks. Unfortunately, this can cause extreme burnout and fatigue as you struggle with managing it all. Take it easy on yourself and remind yourself that it’s okay to relax from time to time.

Advertisement

It might seem like a drag to take all these extra measures but remember, your health is priceless.

12. Pisces Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you’re a Pisces Rising, be careful about who you date.

Advertisement

“Make sure that your partner is a source of healing and magic for you," Vibin advised. "Otherwise, they can be your detriment.”

When it comes to how you approach people, always remain “calm and balanced,” she added. Avoid blowing up and getting aggressive with people, as it can lead to greater problems later down the road.

“Be harmonious and calm and you’re good,” Vibin concluded.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.