3 'Visionary' Zodiac Signs Whose First Instincts Are Always Right

According to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, intuition is one of the most influential indicators of success. And while it's possible for anyone to sharpen and, more importantly, start trusting their intuition, many people with these intuitive qualities are simply destined to be that way — at least according to astrologer Carol Starr.

"These aren't the ones that are necessarily intuitive or have psychic ability," Starr clarified in a TikTok video, but rather they have an innate ability to make something out of nothing. "Give them a word or a thought and they can put together a future idea that's gonna work," Starr explained.

That's right! Some people were born with the intelligence or instincts necessary to always know what to say or what to do. Because of this, it's much easier for these signs to accomplish their goals in life.

Here are the three 'visionary' zodiac signs whose gut instincts are always right, according to astrologer Starr.

1. Virgo

Virgo is known to be an orderly sign. If they're going on a trip, best believe they're planning everything down to the last detail. Understandably, this can get a bit aggravating for the people around them. But Virgo's just can't help themselves — it's in their nature. And because of their nature, Virgo has a way of knowing how things are going to work, explains Starr.

"They're so careful and planning, and they have a way of knowing how things are going to work," Starr explained. "They have that instinctive knowledge."

Whether it's because of their constant planning ahead or their keen eye, a Virgo will almost always be the best person to talk to if you need some life advice.

2. Cancer

Cancer is known to be an intelligent sign that is in touch with their emotions. They're quick to pick up on information and aren't the type that struggles too much in school. However, that's not the only thing that Cancers have going for them.

"They think along the fiscal lines of money and they know how things are gonna work out," Starr said, noting that they're meticulous planners and are always ten steps ahead of everyone else.

Starr added that Cancers tend to have a visionary ability which allows them to plan ahead so well. Because of this, Cancer zodiac signs will almost always be right more often than not.

3. Pisces

Last but not least we have Pisces. You see, Pisces is known to be a bit of a dreamer. With their head in the clouds, you might be wondering how they can possibly be right about anything. After all, they're often known to be a little bit disconnected from reality. And while it's true that they're a little 'out there', don't let that fool you.

According to Starr, "They have a vision and they know what they want."

Pisces is by far the most "psychic" of all the zodiac signs. And as Starr says, Pisces might be a daydreamer, but unlike other zodiac signs, they make those dreams come true, making their instincts almost always right.

