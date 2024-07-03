Astrologer Explains 5 Weird Ways New & Full Moons Affect Your Physical Health

The energies of New and Full Moons have a variety of effects on life on Earth. While there has been a great deal of resistance to the idea that a New or Full Moon can affect our physical health, astrologers have known for thousands of years this can be true — and some people are more affected than others.

Human bodies are 55-75% water, so there is reason to believe we are impacted by the moon and its lunar cycle when you consider that the moon's gravitational pull is powerful enough to affect the ocean's tides.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at some of the weird ways a New or Full Moon can affect your physical health.

1. New and Full Moons can affect your mood and mental health

When we have a difficult New Moon, and especially a Full Moon, our moods and mental health can change dramatically. In astrology, the Moon rules our feelings and emotions.

Advertisement

So for example, if the Full Moon was square Saturn, a planet representing structure and discipline, this would come across as depressing and tiring to many people. With a Moon like this, we may be focused on the negative much more than the positive. On the other hand, if a Full Moon squared or opposed Uranus, a planet of rebellion and upheaval, many people would feel nervous, anxious and changeable. But if a Full Moon was conjunct beneficial Jupiter, we would feel more upbeat and positive.

Scientific studies have related changes in the Moon to changes in those with bipolar disorder. Those who were born with bipolar disorder as well as depression and other mental health problems are often more upset and agitated at the time of a Full Moon in particular. Emergency rooms are believed to be busier during Full Moons and crime, car wrecks and accidents are thought to increase at this time as well.

A Full or sometimes New Moon can heighten anxiety, especially if you were born with certain markers in your natal chart that are prone to anxiety.

Advertisement

2. New and Full Moons can disrupt sleep

There have been numerous scientific studies on the Moon and sleep, with a majority of studies finding there is an effect. People may sleep less under a Full Moon than a New Moon because the body’s hormones respond to light levels which affect sleep and a Full Moon reflects sunlight back to Earth which can affect the circadian rhythm. It may also affect the production of melatonin which can disrupt sleep levels.

Many people report not being able to sleep or waking up early during a Full Moon. Full Moons can affect the way we dream and many people report vivid dream experiences or even nightmares. Dreams are also associated with planet Neptune and when the Moon makes an aspect to Neptune dreams may be vivid along with lethargy and confusion.

3. Full Moons can make people more irritable

Both the New and Full Moon and Sun have gravitational pulls. A Full Moon always opposes the Sun. From an astrological perspective, this creates tension on an inner level as well as on an outer level, especially with others.

Advertisement

Relationships often experience problems around the time of the Full Moon. The Sun rules the ego and the Moon rules the emotions, so sometimes there can be conflict between the two. Since the Sun rules men and the Moon rules women, there are often conflicts between the genders at this time because emotions tend to be amped up. There is more stress during a Full Moon, which can bring things to a head for better or worse.

4. New Moons can reduce energy levels

A New Moon can create problems as well. While a Full Moon typically amplifies energy, a New Moon is often more subdued. New Moons can be associated with low energy, especially in the several days leading up to the new moon. This is the period sometimes referred to as the ‘dead moon,’ or the ‘dark of the moon,’ Many people report being tired, unmotivated and needing more sleep at this time.

5. Some people report getting 'New Moon headaches'

Some report getting headaches on the New Moon, especially if prone to them anyway. If you suffer from recurring headaches, Migraine Coach Oriana Leo recommends tracking your headaches and comparing them to the moon cycles to figure out if the lunar cycle is a big part of this.

Advertisement

It is believed that since the Moon controls the tides, it has similar effects on our bodies since we are made up of water to a large extent. Others say the body needs time to process the energy and it puts pressure on the nervous system. At times, other symptoms can occur such as heart palpitations, trouble with concentration, sleep issues and being tired and unmotivated.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.