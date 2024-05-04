Who convinces you to say the harsher thing? Who makes you snap? Who blames yourself the most? The nasty little voice in your head, right? 95% of people believe the voice is who they are. The truth is the voice is more like an echo — an echo of society, your fears, and past experiences. That’s it. The voice is not you! If you don’t pay attention, it will run your life for you. You alone decide who you want to be not your past, society, or your fears. The only way to take back control is by separating yourself from the voice up there. Once you deeply understand this truth you’ll be able to greet the voice friendly and move on with your life — whatever it comes up with.

"When you observe the ego in yourself, you are beginning to go beyond. Don’t take the ego too seriously. When you detect egoic behavior in yourself, smile." — Eckhart Tolle

If I would listen to the voice in my head I would never publish a single article. Even now it’s telling me: "Karo, this is not the best opening for this article. People won’t understand. You’re a bad writer better go and do something else. You’re wasting your time." Still, I continue writing because the data says thousands of people read and comment on my articles every week. The voice never stops no matter how your reality looks like, you just get better at not buying into its storyline anymore.

Here are 10 tiny signs your ego has taken over: