How To Perfect Your Daily Routine Using Astrology

The sixth house of the natal chart rules our day-to-day affairs, namely work, in whatever form this takes. This house of the natal chart also represents health, wellness and fitness, as well as service to others. By looking at the planets, signs and elements that rule the sixth house, astrology can show us our approach, outlook and likely environment concerning our regular daily activities and work approach.

How to perfect your daily routine using the 6th house in astrology

In a TikTok video, personal and family astrology Lorena Mitoi offered insight into the daily routine and work environment that works best for each placement.

Fixed 6th house

Fixed signs include Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. If your sixth house is ruled by a fixed sign you are probably more into a certain amount of structure in your work. Fixed signs have a great deal of determination. They seldom give up on things and tend to move slowly.

6th house in Taurus

Taurus is a grounded earth sign. When it comes to career decisions, you prioritize making money. According to Mitoi, those with this placement thrive when they have a "stable and consistent routine." You likely have a comfortable environment as Taurus is ruled by Venus. More than likely, you are liked by people in your daily life and, unless something else in the chart interferes, you are pleasant and friendly to associates. At times, your resistance to change can hold you back.

6th house in Leo

Leo is a highly charged fire sign. You add your own creative touch to your daily activities. You may inspire others without even realizing it, and you are drawn to leadership roles and positions. You are generally all in for self-improvement and you like to be recognized for your efforts.

6th house in Scorpio

Scorpio is among the sensitive water signs. Ruled by Mars, you take an active approach to your daily activities. Your daily life is always dependent on your desire for transformation and constant change. You can spot areas or things that need improvement, although you may become overly intense or demanding about it. You can use your natural ability to help others in their daily activities.

6th house in Aquarius

Aquarius is an air sign and according to Mitoi, this placement suggests that "you really want a routine that you can control," meaning the more traditional 9-to-5 workplace may not work best for you. You bring a unique approach to health matters and daily activities and it is likely your work is unconventional in some way. You may have a strong interest in tech and humanitarian issues, especially in the workplace, and you are often seeking to improve the collective on a large or smaller basis.

Cardinal 6th house

The cardinal signs are Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn. The cardinal signs get things done and are often the movers and shakers in the world. They don’t wait and like to make things happen.

6th house in Aries

Aries is a fire sign and a real go-getter. You put a lot of physical and perhaps mental energy into your daily activities or work, and you will never let grass grow under your feet. According to Mitoi, this sixth house placement should prioritize daily movement as well as opportunities for leadership roles.

6th house in Cancer

Cancer is the most emotional of water signs. You put your emotions into your daily activities and this is often where your emotions are focused. You may help others in some way or deal with women or the home. Mitoi notes that this placement "needs time for self-care."

6th house in Libra

Libra is a rational air sign and can typically see all sides of the picture. Niceties are important, as is the inclusion of all. Ruled by Venus, your daily environment is important and should be "drama-free," Mitoi noted. You like dealing with people and could be in careers that involve beauty or art in some manner.

6th house in Capricorn

Capricorn is a solid earth sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and hard work, meaning stability is most important as is accomplishment and gain. You are one of the hardest workers and will not give up until you are successful, but Mitoi added that this placement must remember to set some time aside to relax.

Mutable 6th house

The mutable signs are known for their changeability and adaptability and include the signs of Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces.

6th house in Gemini

Gemini is an air sign known for its ability to see all sides of a situation. Since Gemini is ruled by Mercury, it is known for its qualities of being communicative, adaptable and flexible. You could work with young people or be involved in some type of intellectual pursuit or commerce. For the perfect daily routine, Mitoi suggested prioritizing intellectual stimulation and jobs that require multitasking.

6th house in Virgo

Virgo is the most solid of earth signs next to Capricorn. Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Organization is your strong suit, and you are known for getting things done correctly. You are good with details (unlike Gemini) and can focus on the most tedious of issues. You could work in any type of organizational capacity or communication in some form.

6th house in Sagittarius

Sagittarius is an optimistic fire sign and is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Enjoyment of your daily activities is most important and you could be involved in any career that concerns gain and increase. Jupiter is associated with wisdom, philosophy, travel, education and the law, so Mitoi said leaning, teaching and traveling should be part of this placement's daily routine.

6th house in Pisces

Pisces is the mutable and sensitive water sign. It is associated with daydreaming, creativity, spirituality, intuition and astrology, the oceans and water. You take a creative or intuitive approach to day-to-day activities and compassion is a most important key for you both toward and from others.

If you have planets in the 6th house they will play a role as well.

Let’s take a look at the basic meanings of what the planets represent.

Sun in the 6th

This is your core being and your identity, which you will find through work, animals, health, sports or being of service to others,

Moon in the 6th

The moon represents your emotions which are changeable regarding day-to-day activities. You may deal with women or the home in some way.

Mercury in the 6th

You are Mercurial in your day-to-day pursuits and probably an effective communicator. You could be involved in some form of communication in regard to your job such as sales, communication, reporting or dealing with young people or commerce.

Venus in the 6th

Venus implies beauty, ease and material wealth. You likely easily get along with co-workers and place a high value on having a beautiful work or daily environment. You could succeed in any type of industry that involves beauty, art or even sex.

Mars in the 6th

Mars is the planet that rules our actions and energy. It is associated with military and police, sports, physical occupations or competition. You will put your all into your day-to-day work or activities.

Jupiter in the 6th

Jupiter is the planet of gain and wisdom. With Jupiter in the sixth you should do well in your chosen career and your health should be good. Jupiter is also the planet of wisdom, and it is associated with the law, enlargement of all matters, medicine, counseling, teaching, travel and the pursuit of truth.

Saturn in the 6th

Saturn is the planet of structure and responsibility. If Saturn is in your sixth you may have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. Saturn can be associated with land and buildings, and you could have a knack for management. You have a disciplined approach to work and daily activities.

Uranus in the 6th

Uranus is the planet of innovation and technology. It is also the planet of unexpected change, so your day-to-day activities may gradually but continuously change over time. Uranus is associated with careers in tech, computers, aviation, unusual careers, television and engineering.

Neptune in the 6th

Neptune is the planet of spirituality as well as confusion. If this is your sixth house planet you may take an intuitive approach to daily activities. You could be highly spiritual and associated with jobs that focus on idealism, creativity, drugs, water-related professions and animals. You must feel a deep sense of fulfillment to be happy in any career.

Pluto in the 6th

Pluto is the planet of change and transformation, so this is important in your daily activities. Pluto is a powerful planet that likes to destroy and rebuild in some way. You could work as a detective, researcher, strategic planner or someone who unmasks what is typically unknown such as a therapist.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.