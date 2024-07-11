How To 'Cleanse' Your Moon Sign And Rid Yourself Of Burdensome Emotions

According to astrology, your Moon sign represents your inner self and influences your emotions, including how you process experiences and regulate your emotional inner world.

"Your Moon sign is sort of like your central processing system for your emotions," intuitive astrologer Sarah Moody explained in a TikTok video.

The Moon can make us feel waves of powerful emotions, especially during your monthly lunar return. Because of this, Moody suggests "cleansing" your Moon sign every few days or so to get rid of the "extra emotion and energy stored that you do not need and that's probably not yours."

Advertisement

How to 'cleanse' your Moon sign

According to Moody, the best way to cleanse or reset your Moon sign and start with a clean emotional slate is by focusing on the body part that your sign rules. It can work wonders, especially when you feel stressed and need activities that will aid in feeling recharged to start fresh. Whether it’s a crying session, journaling, or just connecting with friends, understanding how your body connects with your Moon sign can help you feel much more recalibrated and relaxed.

Advertisement

How to cleanse an Aries Moon

Aries rules the head, face, eyes, blood, and brain, so learning to manage stress can help a lot. Practicing meditation, yoga, and journaling could help clear the Aries Moon's thoughts.

Mars rules Aries, so knowing how to balance emotions is essential because this placement can quickly lose its cool. A routine that allows you to be more patient, take control of a situation, and develop more qualities of a diplomat can enable you to thrive.

How to cleanse a Taurus Moon

Taurus rules the throat, neck, vocal cords, and thyroid, so releasing the tension through music can allow the Taurus Moon to decompress. Karaoke, venting to trusted people, or even yelling when they are mad can help them release.

Don’t hold anything in. Speak things with others, vent, write, and cry if it helps you feel better. This Venus-ruled placement will encourage the native to channel this energy through art to feel good.

Advertisement

How to cleanse a Gemini Moon

Gemini rules the arms, shoulders, hands, and lungs. Exercising, boxing and going to the gym can be a good way for the Gemini Moon to relax. Meditation can allow the nervous energy to be more at ease, especially when the situation can get stressful.

Gemini Moons tend to overthink, so these methods can enable them to channel their attention to something else. Try allowing yourself to feel your emotions and consider writing them down to break them down and understand them better.

How to cleanse a Cancer Moon

Cancer rules the chest, breast, stomach, uterus, and diaphragm. The Moon flourishes in this sign because it is in domicile. Connecting with your emotions through journaling, cooking, and baking can be good ways for the Cancer Moon to release tension. Expressing and showing love to the people they treasure can be an excellent way for this Moon sign to decompress.

Advertisement

How to cleanse a Leo Moon

Leo rules the chest, upper back, heart, and spine. Although massage and yoga can help the Leo Moon, doing something that brings you happiness and joy can allow you to breathe freely and release any hurt you may hold in your heart.

The Leo Moon's optimism also benefits the natives through social connections. Laughing and having a good time will help you feel grounded.

How to cleanse a Virgo Moon

Since Virgo rules the abdomen, intestines, and lower liver, being mindful of what you put in your body can be a game changer. Stress management is also essential since Virgo Moons can take on too many things at once without a break. Learning to plan periods to take a break and recharge your batteries can also work wonders.

Advertisement

How to cleanse a Libra Moon

Libra rules the lower back, skin, bladder, ovaries, and blood. Getting a facial, manicure, or a relaxing spa day can help the Libra Moon get back to basics. As another Venus-ruled sign, focusing on activities that can help them connect with their creative side can also help them relax. Drawing, writing, and reading are additional activities to renew this air Moon.

How to cleanse a Scorpio Moon

Scorpio rules the reproductive system and gallbladder. Since Scorpio is ruled by Mars and Pluto, channeling their energy into exercise, moving their bodies, and a balanced, positive relationship can feel curative for them. Love is the Scorpio Moon's medicine, and a partner that can help them feel like supernovas can allow them to feel rejuvenated.

How to cleanse a Sagittarius Moon

Sagittarius rules the hips, thighs, sciatic nerves, lower spine and liver. Sagittarius Moons could find walking a way to release tension and stress and clear their minds. Activities that promote exploration, such as hiking, jogging, and other exercises that allow them to come together with nature are also beneficial. Learning more about your community or traveling can also feel restorative.

Advertisement

How to cleanse a Capricorn Moon

Capricorn rules the skin, hair, knees, teeth, bones, joints, and skeletal system. Having a good skincare routine and regular workout sessions can be essential. Capricorn Moons can reset their Moon by incorporating balance and ensuring they find time to rest their body if they are overworked.

A spa day can be rejuvenating, especially if your nails and hair are done. Yoga and Pilates can be good ways to be in the moment and connect with your Saturnian energy.

How to cleanse an Aquarius Moon

Aquarius rules the lower leg, calves, and ankles, so walking, running, or taking a day to get a massage are suitable methods for Aquarius Moons to release this tension and energy. Reading and writing can be ways to relax. Stretching, yoga, and Pilates are also excellent ways to release and clear the Moon with a reset. Group activities will also feel curative and motivational for this sign.

Advertisement

How to cleanse a Pisces Moon

Pisces rules the feet and all bodily fluids, so incorporating foot massages and yoga can help balance and clear anything holding you back. The energy stored here reflects that you need to be mindful of how you exert yourself.

Finding ways to manage stress through dancing, art, and hobbies that allow you to be creative can be another way for this Moon sign to reset. Meditation, tarot, and learning about inspiring new topics can help you tap into your dreamy side.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.