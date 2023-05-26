The 5 Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

According to astrology, each zodiac sign has a unique set of defining personality traits. While some traits add up to zodiac signs that are emotionally detached, the most emotional zodiac signs are constantly overwhelmed and have trouble controlling their feelings.

They may lash out when it isn’t necessary or hold in their emotions when they should express them. If you lose your temper a lot or cry at the slightest provocation, you may be one of the most emotional zodiac signs. There’s no judgment about being overwhelmed by your emotions, but for your own sake, it’s a good idea to learn how to control them so they don’t cause you harm.

If you are one of the zodiac signs who openly express emotions, you might find yourself being controlled by them instead of you controlling your feelings. We all go through times of emotional stress, so just because you were overpowered by emotion for a time, it doesn’t mean it’s something that will happen on a consistent basis.

The five most emotional zodiac signs in astrology

1. Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Ruled by the Moon, which represents our emotions, Cancer is by far the most emotional zodiac sign — particularly "about themselves," says Astrologer, Empath, & Psychic Carol Starr in a TikTok video.

"You hurt their feelings, you attack their ego, God help you," she says. Known for their moody nature, Cancer's lack of emotional regulation can often come off as manipulative.

2. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

One of the reasons why Aries can be emotional wrecks is that they never slow down. They keep pushing themselves and never stop long enough to process their feelings, so one day, their emotions come rushing out. They may have trouble getting enough sleep, so their stress levels never reset. In addition, Aries can be rash and not think about things before saying them, which can lead to all kinds of emotional wreckage.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces don't want other people to get hurt, so they tend to take on problems that put their own hearts in danger. They are too compassionate and kind for their own good. It doesn't take much for a Pisces to get over-emotional, and their feelings tend to overwhelm them every time. They tend to want to fix other people's broken hearts and forget about their own emotional upsets until they get so big they can't be ignored.

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Earth sign Taurus is known for being down to earth and, for the most part, having a good handle on its emotions. The issue is that once Taurus gets pushed over the edge, all bets are off. Like the bull Taurus symbolizes, once that red flag is waving there's no turning back. "When they get emotional, beware!" says Starr. "You don't wanna be in the room when they get so dangerously emotional."

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

On the surface, Scorpio may not look like an emotional wreck, and if you asked them, they'd say they had their emotions under control. But the truth is, there are times when their feelings are way out of control. Scorpio is very passionate and intense, and while that's great, sometimes it's terrifying. Their emotions can get so big and powerful that they take over Scorpio, and things then get scary. No one wants to get in their way when they've been hurt or when they're looking for revenge.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover who's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. Visit her website or her Instagram.