How To Know If He Misses You, Based On His Zodiac Sign

'Does he miss me?' Find out what the signs say ...

Any woman who's ever dated any man knows just how difficult it can be to get a guy to admit how he feels, especially when they're too shy to admit to their most vulnerable feelings.

Men are conditioned to think they can't express any sort of emotion or they'll pretty much be stripped of their masculinity, as it is.

And if the guy is born under one of the more stubborn or sensitive zodiac signs, it can be even harder for him to own up to any feelings he thinks may portray him as being weak.

One of the hardest things for men to admit is when they miss you.

And while sometimes it's beneficial for women to be the more emotional ones, in times like these, it's just frustrating to sit around wondering, "Does he miss me?"

Personally, I've been in this position one too many times.

After breaking up with my ex, it was clear that we both really missed each other. We were in a long distance relationship, living several states away from each other, so the distance just became too difficult for us to manage. Although breaking up was the smart decision on both of our parts, we still had strong feelings for one another.

A few weeks after breaking up, I came to the realization that my feelings were too strong to hold in. However, being the stubborn Aquarius he is, he would simply never admit how much he missed me.

Although he couldn't tell me how he felt, I could tell he missed me through his actions — and by learning more about how his zodiac sign affects his behavior.

I found out that he talked to his friends about me often, constantly referencing our previous relationship, and that he always wanted updates from them on my me and my life — all hallmark signs of an Aquarius man who misses you.

Some men, born under more expressive sun signs, are more straightforward and can freely admit how they feel. Others express their emotions through their actions. And others need you to make the first move before they'll admit to feeling anything at all.

To figure out which category the man you're thinking about belongs to, read on to learn what astrology reveals about his most deeply hidden emotions.

Here's how to know if he misses you, based on how each of the zodiac signs act when they miss someone:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is extremely competitive by nature, so any sort of threat to his victory will make him feel insecure.

Aries shows that he's missing you through his impending jealousy. If he thinks you're talking to another guy, he will make it known that he's not happy about it.

Aries wants you all to himself, so even if he's too proud to admit that he misses you, he's not too proud to show that he's jealous.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Although Taurus is devoted to his relationships, he's often too stubborn to admit that he misses you. This is what makes it so difficult to read a Taurus man.

He hates feeling insecure, so often times he'll do what he can to brush off this feeling, but that doesn't mean it disappears altogether.

The best way to know if he's missing you is to see whether or not he's still present in your life. If he misses you, he's going to stick around.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are super difficult to read because their feelings are so inconsistent. One day he's telling you he misses you with complete sincerity and the next day he's ignoring all of your texts.

The truth is he's not lying about either of these feelings, he just can't decide which one he feels most.

In order to know exactly what Gemini is thinking, you need to give him the time he needs to realize that he misses you. Because when he does come to this conclusion, he'll tell you immediately.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is very emotional, so if he misses you it's going to be difficult for him not to show it. The truth is he's more attached to your relationship than he leads on.

It might be hard for him to express that he misses you verbally, so he will show this through his actions.

Does he respond to your texts right away? Does he offer to help you with simple tasks? Does he take advantage of every opportunity to see you? If so, he misses you.

Leo ((July 23 - August 22)

Leo is typically the partner who needs the attention at all times. Leo shows he misses you by hinting that he wants attention from you.

Although this might be done subtly, it's not very difficult to pick up on.

If he asks you why you haven't responded to his texts all day or why you haven't returned his phone calls, this means he misses you. In fact, he's probably wracking his brains wondering if you miss him too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even though Virgo is very comfortable around you, he still has a shy nature about him.

He's overly critical of himself, so when contemplating whether or not he should tell you how much he misses you, he will shy out of doing it.

in order to know if Virgo misses you, you have to take the initiative and admit it to him first. He might not have the confidence to come right out and say it, but he definitely does.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is a very social person and he can't stand being alone, so he probably misses you even more than you miss him.

The great thing about Libra is that he values honesty, truth, and fairness. This means that if he misses you, he's going to be straightforward and tell you.

He's not one to sugarcoat the truth, so it's important for him to put his feelings on the table. If you miss him, you should be honest and tell him. He'll appreciate it more than you realize.

Scorpio (October 23 -November 21)

One of Scorpio's most prominent traits is his passion. In fact, the best way for him to express how he feels is through passionate gestures.

He's a very secretive person, so if he misses you, the truth is that he's probably not going to admit it. But, you'll know that he does by his inability to hide the passion that he has for you.

If Scorpio is still making moves on you, he misses you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When it comes to his relationships, Sagittarius is threatened by clingy partners who constrain him to a serious relationship.

If you're showing him that you miss him, he's going to pick up on it easily.

It's important to give Sagittarius the space he needs to figure out how he feels, otherwise he will run off. It might take him some time, but when Sagittarius starts to miss you, he's going to be honest and tell you, just be patient.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn takes a serious approach to absolutely everything in his life and he has A ton of self-control, so it's not hard for him to hold in what he's feeling.

Because he's so stubborn, he's probably waiting for you to be the first one to admit your feelings.

It's going to be difficult, but you need to be the bigger person and say that you miss him first. If you're too nervous to do this, just come right out and ask him how he feels. He might be stubborn, but he's also honest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is one to run away from any sort of emotional expression, so this makes it hard for him to admit that he misses you.

The best way to find out if Aquarius misses you is to take note of the way he talks about you.

If he mentions you in his future plans, talks about your past and present relationship, or takes interest in your life, he definitely misses you. It's hard for him to talk about his feelings, but it's not hard for him to feel.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is one of the most emotional and romantic signs.

The great thing about this is that there's no wondering about whether or not he misses you, because chances are he's already told you that he does, and probably more than once.

Pisces never covers up his feelings, so if he's missing you, he's going to say it.

Caroline Grossman is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships.