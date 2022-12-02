It’s a great feeling to know that someone is missing you.

Receiving a text with a simple “I miss you” can brighten your day and show you that they care.

Unfortunately, it can be hard to know when a Taurus man misses you when you aren’t together. Sometimes they may need a little help along the way.

Taurus men are stubborn signs who will not admit they miss you easily.

They are not forthcoming with their feelings and it takes a while to get them to talk about their emotions.

Taurus men have a reputation as being womanizers and players, as it takes a lot for them to commit to one person.

However, once they do commit, you will see that they are very romantic signs.

It is possible to unlock this romantic side to your Taurus, but it will take a lot of effort on your part.

Even though relationships with Taurus signs can be difficult and hard to maintain, there are definitely some easy ways to get them to miss you.

Here's how to make a Taurus man miss you.

1. Play hard to get.

Taurus men love it when you aren’t readily available 24/7.

Making them put in a little extra work to see you or talk to you is a great way to build a relationship and encourage him to think about you more and more.

It’s a classic trick and for good reason; you piqued his interest without having to lift a finger to even reply to a text.

Never make it too easy for a Taurus man and keep him on his toes a little bit.

They need some passion in the relationship and lose interest when things are simple.

Make them chase after you. They love having to put in a little extra work.

Overall, Taurus men love an unpredictable partner, so keep him guessing and never be easy to figure out.

2. Send selfies.

A great way to ensure any man, though in this case a Taurus man, misses you is to send him some selfies.

Having him excited to reach for his phone waiting for the next message from you increases his excitement and makes him look forward to seeing you again.

Plus, it’s a great excuse to dress up!

3. Be flirty.

To keep that spark alive and ensure every conversation is one he can’t wait for, make sure to brush up on your flirty banter.

Your Taurus man will miss the fun energy, compliments, and flirtation when you aren’t together and be constantly looking forward to the next time he can see you.

These passionate signs love to express themselves with flirting and it helps build the tension and desire between you too (no matter how long you’ve been together).

4. Look your best

Taurus men love glam and style, so looking fabulous is a great way to make them miss you.

We can all agree that looks aren’t everything in a relationship and there’s a lot more that goes into making a man miss you than simply looking great.

However, it never hurts to put your best foot forward because when you look good you feel confident (another trait Taurus men love).

Throw on some heels and your favorite shade of red lipstick and post a few picks you know he’ll see.

5. Have a signature scent.

This is a great way to keep yourself on any Taurus man’s mind.

Having a signature scent that he can smell around his house or in his car and instantly think of you is an inexpensive and subtle way to make him think of you.

You don’t even have to do any sly texts or strategic selfies.

All he has to do is take one whiff of your classic scent and then he can’t help but miss you.

How to know when a Taurus man misses you

Of course, once you've turned on the charm and put work into getting him to miss you, it's important to know the signs that what you're doing is working.

There are a few ways to tell when a Taurus man misses you.

1. He interacts with your social media.

Ruled by Venus, the Taurus zodiac sign is known for having a deep appreciation for art and aesthetics.

On social media, this translates to being stingy with their likes. A Taurus man isn't willing to mess up his carefully curated algorithm by liking everything that comes across his feed.

So if he's constantly interacting with your posts, it's a sign that he misses you and is hoping to catch your attention.

2. He finds reasons to text you.

Tauruses are one of the quieter zodiac signs that don't often go out of their way to interact with others.

If a Taurus man texts you out of the blue, it's because he misses you dearly.

3. He seems jealous when you mention other guys.

Taurus is known for being rather possessive, so once a Taurus man is into you, he wants to know he's your only one.

You'll know a Taurus man misses you and your company when he acts extra curious about the people you've been spending time with when you're not with him.

4. He makes excuses to see you.

Tauruses are homebodies, so if a Taurus man goes out of his way to spend time with you, you'll know he misses you — a lot.

5. He tells you he misses you.

Though they may not be romantic right out of the gate, Taurus men are direct and to the point. When a Taurus man misses you, he'll tell you.

Erin Watson is an Editorial Intern. Her main focuses are horoscopes, relationships, and entertainment.