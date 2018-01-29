6 Zodiac Signs Who Hide Their Emotions & Are Uncomfortable With Feelings

They hide their true feelings.

Do you keep your feelings to yourself? Or are you one of the zodiac signs who hide their emotions? Whether or not you follow astrology, the stars are always a good indicator of how you handle yourself in situations.

There are some people who don't feel comfortable sharing their feelings. But people are encouraged to share their true thoughts, whether it’s in a supportive environment, in a therapeutic sense, or via social media.

We say how we’re feeling all the time — whether we’re asked or not. Still, there are some people who just aren’t comfortable being honest about their emotions.

The problem is that holding back feelings, especially the intense ones, can be dangerous. Research has found that suppressing one’s emotions can lead to death from heart disease and some forms of cancer.

In addition to the serious physical effects that hiding your emotions can create, they can have adverse effects on your mental health. Being open about your feelings, especially the upsetting ones, and expressing them is crucial to your well-being.

So, here are the zodiac signs who hide their emotions but should consider learning how to open up.

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's no secret how uncomfortable emotions tend to make Aquarius feel.

They don't like to deal with anyone's feelings, especially their own. If you want to know what an Aquarius is feeling, don't expect them to tell you verbally because they'll probably just dodge the issue.

It's best to look at their non-verbal clues to see how they're feeling. You're never going to have a heart-to-heart talk about your feelings with them if they have anything to say about it.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus will open up if they feel they can trust the other person, but it's not easy to gain their trust.

They'd rather keep their emotions to themselves until they can practically be guaranteed that no one will use their feelings against them in some way.

Now, they're there for somebody else if they want to express their feelings — Taurus are generous that way. But unless something makes them extremely upset, they will keep playing it cool.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is another sign who prefers to keep their emotions to themselves unless it's absolutely necessary.

If they can come up with a solution, any solution, rather than share their feelings, Virgo is content. They'd rather work out their feelings themselves on their own time than take the chance of telling someone what they're feeling, and have that person not understand.

Virgos want to be heard, they just don't believe that anyone other than themselves will be able to help or fully understand them.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns tend to believe that being emotional gets in the way of work — unless, of course, your work is heart-based, so they try not to spill their guts while working.

Since Capricorn is often on the job, they rarely have the opportunity to talk about their feelings. They would be the first to tell you they aren't robots and have a heart, but there is a time and a place for sharing emotions, and that's not right now.

Most likely, there have been occasions where Capricorn was inappropriately emotional, and they will do whatever they can to not have that happen again. For now, they will be stoic.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People tend to mislabel Libra as being emotionless or unfeeling, but they feel all their emotions.

Libras just don't want to cause a scene or make someone else feel bad if they can help it. Libras tend to bottle up their feelings for an extended amount of time and then explode, sometimes inappropriately.

Libras can be extremely easygoing until their sense of justice is upset and they go ballistic. But with their everyday feelings, they're going to keep them to themselves for the most part.

Just make sure you're not around when those feelings come spewing out because overly emotional Libras are intense.

6. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are passionate and have a lot of feelings; however, they don't want to lose control.

So, Scorpios need to feel safe if they're going to express how they're feeling. They don't want to get so angry that they explode, and they don't want to sob uncontrollably around witnesses.

Scorpios try to keep their cool in public and then have their intense feelings in the privacy of their own home. No one is saying that Scorpios are emotionless — they're the opposite of that. They just want to be in control of their own emotional narrative.

