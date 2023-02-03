What It Means To Be A Pisces Man, According To Astrology

Those born between February 19 and March 20 have a Pisces Sun sign.

The sign of Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance, and Neptune, the planet of dreams, which affect Pisces’ personality and influence their deep thinking, psychic ability, and mysterious nature.

Pisces is represented by the Fish, which makes sense, considering they are an emotional and intuitive water sign. Pisces is also a Mutable sign, meaning they adapt to change with ease.

Pisces men traits

Because the Fish is the last zodiac sign in the cycle, the Pisces man embodies all the traits of the other signs and has an old soul.

Pisces man good traits

Deeply spiritual, the Pisces male also has a strong connection with his feelings. Because of this, he tends to be artsy, but with all these emotions swirling around, it becomes overwhelming, causing mood swings. Just like the tides, their emotions come in waves.

Not only are men born with a Pisces sun sign deeply emotional, but they also have extreme sensitivity toward most situations. These men tend to be empathic, absorbing the emotions of others around them; they are also imaginative, romantic, compassionate, charming, and introverted.

These empathic men are able to connect to others on a personal level, showing empathy and sympathy no matter the situation. Emotional by nature, if they see someone crying or upset, they too become this way.

Being this emotional also allows them the ability to be selfless, whether it’s towards a loved one or a complete stranger. They bend over backward for those they love most, and are the shoulder to lean on.

Pisces man bad traits

While they can be selfless and sensitive, Pisces men also tend to be idealistic, pessimistic dreamers.

Pisces are empathetic and compassionate, yes, but they have a tendency to retreat into their own imaginary worlds, preferring to hide from their feelings rather than confront them. They are emotional and sensitive, but those emotions can change their moods in an instant; they also have pessimistic tendencies and idealistic views of the world.

Pisces are prone to mood swings because they are overly emotional. Most of the time, they themselves don’t know why they act so negatively, and in their confusion, tend to push others away.

This negativity can easily affect their friendships and romantic relationships, and they struggle to move on from situations that challenge them in this way.

Still, this man is a daydreamer to the core and can connect with others on a personal level. His passionate personality attracts potential mates easily, and he’s true to himself.

Overall, Pisces guys have big, loveable hearts, and though they have weaknesses, what zodiac sign doesn’t?

Pisces man in love and relationships

When a Pisces man searches for the perfect mate, he’s initially shy and unwilling to directly approach the object of his affection. While it takes some time for him to open himself up, once he does, it’s an experience anyone would be lucky to have.

Dating a Pisces man

Dating a Pisces man means being showered with romance and gentleness; he’s the type of person to show his growing adoration with selfless acts and endless catering to needs.

And once he falls in love, that selflessness permeates through the entire relationship. He loves fully and without limits, with the end goal of absolute harmony and peace between him and his partner.

Pisces are attracted to people who are spiritual, empathetic, sensitive, but also dominant and confident. Attracting a Pisces means connecting with them on an emotional level, asserting some form of dominance in a friendship or relationship, having goals of your own, and being true to yourself.

Pisces man compatibility

The ideal mate is someone who understands this level of romance, and wants something not-so-casual with him; if he’s rejected in this way, he becomes withdrawn, and that moodiness will consume him.

When he enters a relationship of romantic love, he’s a loyal companion, but there are a few drawbacks that some partners aren’t prepared for.

His partner must accept his need to be overly romantic and emotional, and be prepared for moments of spontaneity and excitement. Because if his mate rebukes this, he will become disillusioned, begin to check out of the relationship and look for something he thinks better suits him.

In terms of Pisces compatibility, this sign is most compatible with fellow water signs Cancer and Scorpio and Earth signs Taurus and Capricorn.

Cancer is emotional and sensitive, and has plenty of love to give. Scorpio is intense and passionate and offers Pisces protection. Taurus can ground Pisces in reality, and the two share a love of art and beauty. Capricorn brings stability to a relationship with Pisces, and is kind and loyal.

Pisces man sexuality

In bed, Pisces men tend to only have satisfying experiences with those they are emotionally connected to; if he doesn’t yet have an emotional connection, sex will certainly open the doors to possibilities, but he must be careful, because this can often be confusing.

He can intuitively connect with his sexual partner, fulfill their needs, and add a creative twist. Sex with Pisces is truly passionate and loving, and they are open to trying non-conventional things, like acting out their fantasies or acting on their kinks.

Pisces is sexually compatible with Scorpio, the most sensual sign in the zodiac!

Pisces has a tender and emotional disposition during sex, and Scorpio is the perfect sign to match this. Scorpio is adventurous in the bedroom and plays into Pisces’ creativity, and both of these water signs know what the other wants most.

Pisces man family life

Not only is Pisces devoted to his romantic partner or spouse, but his children as well. A true family man, Pisces puts his kids and spouse first in all he does. Pisces fathers are generous, tender and share their preference for freedom as their kids grow up.

They may struggle to discipline their kids or set rules, but is incredibly caring and instills these values in his brood. He wants his children to grow up open-minded, free, and with a big imagination.

Pisces man friendships

Because Pisces are selfless by nature, they will do anything for their friends, making sure they are happy and well taken care of. If their friends are happy, so is Pisces. Pisces is the type of friend who will stick by you through tough times and will defend their friends with honor.

But they also tend to have a small group of close friends who truly understand Pisces’ personality. This loyalty makes it easy for Pisces to open up with those who know them best and tend to their close friends’ needs, no matter the situation. They don’t judge, and that’s what a great friend is.

7 Fun Facts About Pisces Men

1. Pisces men are incredibly romantic.

He’s attentive and in tune with your needs. If you’re in a relationship with him, he’s happy to spoil you with gifts and compliments, and even just a token of appreciation will keep him content.

2. He likes to get kinky in the bedroom.

Though he will appreciate any time spent in the bedroom, he enjoys role-playing and acting out his fantasies. This is a man who likes to escape reality every now and then, after all. That doesn’t mean it’s all about sex and intimacy — he still wants passion and meaning.

3. He can be impulsive.

That’s especially true with his spending habits. He’s an emotional man, and that means he can become impulsive with money. He’s not going to sit on a decision about a big purchase; instead, he’s going to buy it and worry about it later. If need be, he can be thrifty, but it’s not something he will be thrilled with.

4. Pisces men are loyal... to a point.

A Pisces man will mostly be trustworthy, but don’t forget that he’s a mix of all the signs. Each man may have slight differences, but, for the most part, he will be faithful. That is, unless he starts to feel ignored. Then, he will need to sense that you’re committed and still into him, or he may stray.

5. Pisces’ symbol is two fish moving in opposite directions for a reason.

Pisces men will always have inner turmoil, constantly trying to find a balance between their rational side and their impulsive side. Like the fish in his symbol, his mind may stray from conversation because he’s always thinking.

6. He wants to keep his life stress-free.

Because Pisces is already so full of emotion, any additional stress can make him pull away. His impulsivity can cause him to choose the wrong partner, and lose trust in his instincts. If you find your Pisces man after this type of relationship, be kind and take time to work with him.

7. Pisces men want alone time occasionally.

He’s going to be very introspective and will need some time to himself to work out his thoughts and feelings. That doesn’t mean he’s thinking of ending your relationship, though. Pisces men are full of emotion; the gas tank light on his mind will never be on empty, so keep that in mind when he’s quiet.

Famous Pisces Men

It’s clear that these famous Pisces men put all their creativity and imagination into their craft, whether it’s sports, music or acting.

Kurt Russell: March 17, 1951

Justin Bieber: March 1, 1994

Seal: February 19, 1963

Adam Levine: March 18, 1979

Daniel Craig: March 2, 1968

Jon Bon Jovi: March 2, 1962

Mr. Rogers: March 20, 1928

Shaquille O’Neal: March 6, 1972

Bryan Cranston: March 7, 1956

Bruce Willis: March 19, 1955

Josh Groban: February 27, 1981

Kurt Cobain: February 20, 1967

