Zodiac Signs That Make Great Bosses, Ranked From Best To Worst

Don't work for a Scorpio.

Some people are born leaders, but some people aren't. And even if your horoscope tells you that you'd make a good leader, that might not necessarily be true.

When we talk about what it takes to be an amazing leader, it's usually some combination of willingness to compromise, being logical rather than emotional, and yet still caring enough about other people that you don't become a money-driven robot. As Russell H. Ewing says, "A boss creates fear, a leader confidence. A boss fixes blame, a leader corrects mistakes. A boss knows all, a leader asks questions. A boss makes work drudgery, a leader makes it interesting."

And when it comes to the zodiac signs that make great bosses, it might be surprising which signs lead and which ones fail.

When you're working for a Virgo, for example, you'll find that they are humanistic and driven, and they don't tolerate BS. On the other hand, you'll find that a Scorpio will often be inclined to create their own BS, trying to make you think they are more important than they are (in reality, they are just trying to convince themselves).

While everyone has the potential to be a great leader in the right setting and with the right people, some were born with more qualities that align with powerful leadership than others. Here are the zodiac signs who make the best bosses, and those who make the worst.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is born to lead. As the very first sign of the zodiac, they embody every trait that a "firstborn" would. They are logical, determined, and thrive when they are helping others function optimally.

Aries is one of the zodiac signs who make the best bosses because they come from a place of cooperation, not ego, and they are able to take their emotions out of the equation and make mindful choices. They are also often creative and innovative geniuses (Leonardo da Vinci, Thomas Jefferson, and Vincent van Gogh were all Aries).

This combination makes them exceptionally powerful because they are able to hone incredible ideas with practical execution (the aforementioned names were not only creative, they were prolific in their work), and the same is true of most Aries. Overall, they might not be the warmest leaders, but they are the most effective.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are humanitarians. They lead with purpose.

Virgos make great bosses because their interests are not only on developing their product or company, or simply elevating their bottom line. No, Virgos are far too invested in human interest to be cold and calculating.

That's what makes them amazing to work for: they almost always have some kind of greater purpose or concept in mind.

While their disposition to often overthink or worry about potential negative outcomes can make them seem a little over-cautious and risk-averse at times, they are usually able to override their hesitations with their passion for helping other people build lives they are proud of.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians are great bosses because they are the least inclined to micro-manage. They believe in creativity, self-exploration, and the idea that when each person is fulfilling their potential, the group functions optimally.

Take, for example, famous Sagittarius, Walt Disney, and his advice that you shouldn't treat kids you're raising like frail flowers. That mindset is exactly how Sags approach their work as bosses, too.

They want you to learn for yourself, think for yourself, and find independence. Beyond that, they are the least inclined to even care about other people's issues; they're too busy doing the same for themselves.

Ultimately, Sagittarians make great bosses because they are hands-off while still being focused and driven. They are totally a dream to work for.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ruled by the scales, Libras make phenomenal bosses. They are often clear-minded, fair, and are so inclined to do what they think is morally just that you can pretty much always trust them to do what's right.

Libras love people, so they want to work with people that they like. However, they don't respond to conflict well, and often want a degree of respect and superiority.

They do not fare well with people who are combative or disrespectful. But given the right group of people, Libras thrive as leaders, especially when they are working toward something they believe is for the greater good of humanity.

5. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is the most appreciative boss, but they are also the most particular. You will find that Taureans get very stuck on wanting their vision to be exactly as they imagined it, and they are prone to being stubborn and potentially micro-managing.

That said, when you do a good job, nobody will affirm you quite like Taurus will. If you're an asset to a team, Taurus will ensure that you know it and will do their best to reward you in whatever way they see fit.

For example, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, is a Taurus. A Taurus boss will also be loyal to you, most of the time (of course, there are extenuating circumstances to this). But, generally speaking, a Taurus boss is someone you can trust, given that they have developed a trust in you.

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini bosses are amazing at multitasking. They are the kinds of people who can conceive of an amazing idea, and actually have a hand in seeing it to fruition.

Unlike Aquarius, for example, Gemini will actually want a part in every aspect of their business or company. They will be active and engaged, and want a say in most things.

However, on the downside, this can easily turn into micro-managing, and when Gemini becomes overwhelmed, they can be unreliable and over-dramatic.

7. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are warm, friendly, people-driven bosses. They are easy to talk to, care about your well-being, and want everyone to feel good while at work. They are understanding and amicable, and some of the most pleasant people to work for.

However, Cancers can also become overwhelmed by their emotionality, so expect moodiness and sometimes a lack of clear direction. Cancers are better when they are working in a team, rather than directly leading other people.

8. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

On the positive side, Capricorns make great bosses because they adhere to structure well.

This means that they will never take you off-guard; you will know what's coming, you will know what's expected, and you won't be subject to unrealistic standards and them throwing outlandish ideas at you and expecting you to implement them without guidance. Capricorns are great to work for in this sense.

However, when it comes to innovating, changing the game, or perhaps presenting an idea they haven't thought of before, they may seem open minded, but they will always prefer what they are used to.

On top of this, Capricorns tend to be hungry for other people's approval, and that will guide their decisions more than their own intuition will.

9. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are too emotional, sensitive, and creative to feel comfortable and happy managing other people.

In many ways, they find that imposing rules and expectations on other people stifles them, and they would much rather spend their time creating and discovering than having to play good cop/bad cop with others.

It's not that Pisces are incapable of managing, but that they don't naturally possess the leadership qualities that other signs do.

For them to thrive in that kind of setting, they would need to be working on something they are deeply passionate about. If that's the case, they can lead by example.

10. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are dominant leaders and they are not always happy to compromise. They often interpret criticism or adversity as a slight against their character, which is not only untrue but unproductive.

It makes them very intimidating to give feedback to, and even more intimidating to work for. Under the guidance of Leo, you will fear making mistakes, whereas other signs would encourage that you at least try, and then you can learn together.

Leos are also low-key perfectionists and will impose that on anyone they hire or are in charge of. Giving someone who is already so inclined to be egotistical more leadership power is usually not a great combination.

11. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are amazing to work with, but not always to work for. They are not natural leaders, and, at times, their desire to seem important will make them inflate your mistakes and become nit-picky.

Scorpios are notorious for being unreasonably particular or exaggerating how "busy" they are, and it is all for this reason.

On top of this, Scorpios are prone to breeding dark emotions that they aren't transparent about right away. They will talk about you behind your back if they are frustrated with you, and they will expect you to pick up on everything the first time you are shown.

12. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are the worst leaders of the zodiac, and that's unfortunate because they also have the greatest potential to lead.

They are the ones capable of coming up with completely new, innovative ideas and concepts, and if given the right tools, resources, and team members, can create something in the world that has never existed before.

The issue they run into is that they think so differently from other people, it's hard for them to relate. That's why it's imperative that they hire the appropriate co-workers to take care of the more human side of business so they can get back to doing what they were meant to do.

Brianna Wiest is a writer, editor, author and regular contributor to publications such as HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Thought Catalog and many others.