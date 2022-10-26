The practice of manifestation is based on the idea that your thoughts create your reality — you attract what you put your mind to.

There are so many different manifestation techniques that help guide your thoughts as everyone's minds work a little differently, and astrology may have the key to the method that works best for you.

Your zodiac Sun sign represents much of how you interact with and interpret your external world, which becomes incredibly important when it comes to manifesting. Each sign in astrology has strengths and weaknesses that lend themselves to specific manifestation techniques.

By understanding the best zodiac manifesting technique for you, you are able to take control over this part of your life so that you can see better results.

Manifesting is the idea that you truly can have anything that you desire but knowing the best way to do it can make all the difference.

The best manifestation technique for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The 17-Second Rule

As an Aries, you can often be impatient and you want what you want ASAP. Longer-term manifesting techniques may prove to be challenging, but by utilizing the 17-Second Rule, you can increase your chances by tapping into your strengths.

The 17-Second Rule says that when you focus on a thought for 17 seconds, you activate the power of attraction. When done for 68 seconds in increments of 17 seconds, you are better able to manifest that thought physically.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The 55X5 method

You do not mind taking your time when it comes to getting something that you genuinely want. Often preferring to take your time to achieve your goals and dreams, the 55X5 manifestation method is the perfect way to manifest for you.

This method requires you to utilize your dedication and patience to write down what you are trying to manifest fifty-five times for five consecutive days, giving the universe time to respond to your vibrations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Writing letters to the universe

You are a natural communicator and Geminis also tend to be great writers. By embracing this natural quality, you can write letters to the universe about what it is that you want to manifest.

Writing letters to the universe means that you write them in a theme of gratitude as if your desires have already come true, as this sends the message that what you want is already yours.

You can do this daily or by the lunar cycles depending on what you are trying to bring to fruition.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Lunar cycle manifestation

Your sign is ruled by the moon which makes this an excellent portal for creation. By using the lunar cycles and what they represent alongside the significance of each zodiac sign in your birth chart you can truly manifest all of your dreams.

Incorporating a moon bath as well as lunar-charged water as part of your manifestation can increase it exponentially as well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Fire manifestation

As a fire sign that tends to think its way is best (most of the time, at least), your ideas for what you think should happen can actually block the universe from acting in its highest frequency.

To better align with a high vibration, it is important to surrender your plans and ideas for what you think should happen. This can be done in a safe fire ceremony of burning plans and verbally surrendering to the power and vision of the universe, which lets you see its plans for you will always trump yours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Morning manifestation ritual

One of the best ways for you to manifest is to create a morning manifestation ritual. You are one that enjoys routines and schedules, so by making manifesting part of this, you are sure to guarantee success.

It does not have to be elaborate and include quickly writing down or even just verbally saying what you want to manifest over a cup of coffee or tea in the morning.

The point is to incorporate it into your daily schedule so that you can ensure your consistency is activating the power of thought and intention.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Sharing the love method

You are one of the two signs ruled by Venus, the planet of love. You tend to be altruistic, and fair and always concerned about the feelings of those around you.

A fantastic way to manifest positive things and miracles into your life is by doing it for others. This also activates the law of karma in that what you put out, you will get back tenfold.

When you manifest for others it is writing down or saying what you wish others to receive while holding that high heart vibration within yourself. This ensures that whatever you send out is already on its way back to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Repeating positive affirmations

Affirmations are powerful statements that give you the courage to believe in yourself and what you want to create. These can be “I Am” statements, but they also can be about what you’re trying to manifest. For instance, “I work at a job that I love, living abundantly and in alignment with my purpose.”

Writing your affirmations down and then reading them aloud is preferred. This involves the act of writing, reading, and speaking which sends out a more powerful vibration to the universe.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 777 manifestation technique

Healthy routines are a key part of your feeling and being your best. By incorporating the 777 manifestation technique you are able to make it a part of a morning and evening routine which will help you to remember to live according to what it is you are trying to manifest.

Because it is only done for seven days it also helps to bring about positive things more quickly which is great for you as a fire sign because you seldom want to wait for what you desire most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The pillow manifestation method

You are always busy; the problem with that is you are often so busy with the life that you are living that you do not have time to create the life that you dream of.

The pillow method is perfect for someone like you because you quite literally can do it in your sleep.

Write down what you want to manifest on a piece of paper and then place it under your pillow, falling asleep as you honestly believe it is already the reality you are living. This enables you to both manifest and keep pace with the life you are currently living.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Visualization manifestation

As an air sign that is known to be able to visualize any possibility strong enough to make it a reality, this technique is perfect for you.

Whether while meditating, exercising, or before you go to sleep at night, all you have to do is imagine what you are trying to manifest. This can be a career move, a romantic relationship, a new home, or whatever is in your heart. Visualize it as if you are already living it and then leave the rest to the universe.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Prayer method

You are one of the most spiritually connected signs, which means that through your prayers you can truly create whatever it is that you want to manifest. This can be done during a set practice, or it can occur at any time of the day.

What you want to do is open your prayers up, not just to a specific divine being, but to your ancestors, your angels, and even your spirit guides. Call on all higher astral beings and powers to help you achieve what it is you want to manifest by praying in gratitude that you have already received it all.

Not only are you connecting to a higher power but you are also activating the power of attraction so that everything you are praying for will soon be yours.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.