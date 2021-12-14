How To Use The 5x55 Manifestation Method To Manifest What You Want In 5 Days

We all crave a life full of adventure, love, and most of all, happiness — and thanks to various manifestation techniques, you can learn how to manifest anything you want with the right mindset.

There are many reasons why people look toward manifesting. Maybe you’ve been feeling like all hope is lost in your love life. Or you’re just stuck in a financial rut.

One popular technique is the 5x55 manifestation method.

The 5x55 manifestation method, also known as the 55x5 manifestation technique or 555 manifestation, simply involves writing down what you want to manifest 55 times for 5 days.

How does the 5x55 manifestation method work?

The truth is, manifesting is one of the greatest things we can do for ourselves.

You cannot sit around and expect a career of your choice to fall into your lap. You must work toward reaching that goal, and manifestation techniques are a way to put the Law of Attraction into action.

According to Life Coach Susan Shearer Young, "Your thoughts, the visions in your head, and the actions you take attract what you want and create your reality."

By taking time each day to focus solely on what you want from your life, you're more likely to attract it. The 5x55 manifestation method is a concrete way to ensure you're putting time aside to really think about and meditate on your intention.

The 555 number is also intentional, as it is an angel number that symbolizes change and transition.

Seeing the number 555 is a sign that you are headed in the right direction and that you have the solutions to your problems within you, so the 5x55 manifestation method is an intentional way to manifest and act on that change.

For the best outcome, there are three steps to follow in using this technique.

How to Use the 5x55 Manifestation Method

1. Set your intention.

Be as specific as possible about what you want to achieve. For example, if your intention is to be happy, think about what your definition of happy is and what specific changes you'd like to see in your life in order to achieve that to make that intention more manageable.

While many people believe that it's best to perform the 555 manifestation method first thing in the morning, the important thing is finding a time that works best for you, when you know you will be able to focus solely on your intention without distraction.

2. Choose an affirmation.

Affirmations are positive statements written in the present tense that reframe your thoughts through a lens of gratefulness.

For example, you might choose, "I am grateful to wake up every day full of happiness and joy."

3. Feel as though what you want to manifest is already your reality.

It's also important that as you write, you put yourself into a mindset in which you feel the emotions you would feel as though what you are manifesting is already yours.

When you continue wondering and questioning whether or not the method worked, you are coming from a place of lack, lowering your vibration to place in which what it is you want cannot come to you.

4. Write your affirmation down on paper 55 times a day for 5 days straight.

Choose a notebook and pen that you like and settle yourself in a peaceful space to write down your affirmation.

This manifestation technique works best if you stay focused on exactly what it is you want to manifest, centering your mind if it begins to wander as you write. You can also try lighting incense to heighten your intuition if you find that helpful.

5. Let it go.

Once you've finished the full five days of writing out your affirmation 55 times, it's time to let go and trust that your manifestation is on its way.

Trust it will be yours, thank the Universe that it is so, and forget about it.

5x55 Manifestation Examples

I don't know about you, but I've got a couple of things I'd like to manifest into reality. A lot of people use these techniques to bring forth a love interest or even an insane amount of money.

You can manifest almost anything your heart desires. For one, maybe you've been feeling lonely recently. Try using the 5x55 technique to manifest a new friend or a phone call from an old friend. Manifestations don't only work for love and money, y'all.

Here are a few affirmation examples you can try using the 555 manifestation method:

I am so thankful to have my soulmate in my life.

I am grateful for the career success I've achieved.

I'm grateful for the extra money that's come into my life.

I'm thankful for my continued physical health.

My body is strong and healthy.

I'm surrounded by loving people everywhere I go.

I'm proud of the love I've learned to give myself.

I'm thankful that the person of my dreams asked me on a date.

How to Know if Your Manifestation Will Come True

A TikTok user named Kim, who goes by the handle the.cosmic.baddie, shared an interesting sign your manifestation is working. She claims that if you see the angel numbers 111, 222, 333, or 1111, your manifestation is super close to becoming yours!

She also states that if you begin to dream about it, feel like it's already yours, you experience synchronicities, and you start to face "a bunch of challenges," these are all signs your manifestation is close.

Note that even if you feel as though your manifestation has already come into being before the five days are up, you should be sure to keep going and complete the technique.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Manifestation methods are simply ways you can be more intentional about what you're manifesting.

In truth, we are always manifesting with our thoughts and actions, meaning you can continue manifesting even when your original intention comes to fruition.

That said, you should be wary of doing more than one manifestation technique at a time, as that puts out into the universe that you expect at least one of them not to work. This is counterintuitive to the positive vibes you want to embody as you set your intentions and repeat your affirmations, so it's important to choose a method that speaks to you.

You have the ability to create the world you want for yourself. There are no tools for manifesting other than your mind and the determination to make everything you want come true!

Try not to overthink about when or whether your manifestations will come true.

Everything in life takes time and patience is a virtue after all. What's meant for you will always find a way to you. If your manifestation does not come true, maybe it wasn't meant for you.

It's better to pick out the negative manifestations rather than dwell on them and make yourself go crazy.

Happy manifesting!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, astrology, and spirituality.