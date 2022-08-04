Put This One Thing Under Your Pillow Before Bed & You Can Manifest Anything You Want

Another day, another manifestation technique taking off on TikTok. If you haven't found the wonderful world of manifestation TikTok, where have you been?

It seems like a new technique for shifting realities pops up on TikTok every day. It can become overwhelming, but in the end, you'll feel better after trying these methods.

While the latest technique isn't exactly new, it's just as useful in creating the reality you desire: the pillow method manifestation.

What is the pillow manifestation method?

This simplistic method is a great technique for beginners, but experienced manifestors can also use it. The pillow method is a way to manifest desired realities while sleeping.

One TikToker Valeria Romero says, "This is how you are going to manifest whatever you want with sleep."

Essentially, you write whatever it is you wish to manifest on a piece of paper, put it under your pillow, believe with your whole heart it is real, and it will come true.

Before you try this method though, Romero recommends you be in a state of relaxation. She also explains that she used this method for a week to manifest an "A" on one of her important tests — and it worked.

"If it'll work for me, it'll work for you," she encourages at the end of her video.

The comments on her video are those of questions and excitement from people who say the technique worked for them and how grateful they are. And now, you can be one of them.

Because it just takes a few steps to try the pillow method.

How to do the pillow method manifestation technique:

Step 1: Relax.

This technique won't work if you are stressed or nervous. Not being relaxed will interfere with your energy and destroy the "good vibes" attitude needed to manifest.

So put on relaxing music, do some deep breathing exercises, or walk through a guided meditation.

As Romero explains, "You should be in a high-level vibration and have a feeling of being worthy of what you are manifesting."

Step 2: Collect your materials.

Grab a pen, piece of paper, and the pillow you sleep on every night. You will need these items for the pillow method. You can also incorporate gemstones and essential oils to improve your overall feeling and well-being.

Step 3: Write down your desired reality.

On your single sheet of paper, write whatever it is that you want to manifest, and that you are thankful and happy for it. No matter what you write, make sure to do it in the present tense, like "I feel" or "I am" — this is very important!

Write it three or six times on the same piece of paper. This is called your shifting script. It's what you want your reality to shift to.

Some examples could include: "I have unending financial abundance and prosperity," "I am very happy in my desired reality," or "I have a dream job doing what I love."

Step 4: Affirm it in your mind.

After you have written down your desired reality or what you wish to manifest, you are to repeat it and affirm it. You can do this by repeating your desired reality out loud or in your head.

Do this a few times until you truly feel like it is real.

Step 5: Slide the paper under your pillow and go to sleep.

Once you have reached that feeling, slide the piece of paper under your pillow. Fall asleep with the belief that whatever you wrote down is your reality, visualizing your desired reality and what you wrote on your shifting script.

Make sure you fall asleep in this state of mind. This is the most important and essential part of this manifestation technique.

Step 6. Repeat.

You can do this method for as long as you need. For Romero, she did it for a week.

There are varying opinions on how long one should keep the paper under the pillow, but the most common is 7-10 days. This is to ensure that you do eventually let the manifestation go. You release your desired reality into the universe and trust that it will unfold as it is meant to.

However, at the end of the day, you should follow your inner knowing and do what feels right for you. So, keep the paper under your pillow for as long as you feel is necessary.

Deauna Nunes is an associate editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle, zodiac, love and relationship topics for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.