30 Positive Morning Affirmations To Start Your Day Off Right

Get your mind in the right place.

Waking up in the morning can be hard, especially if you didn’t get a good nights’ sleep or if you aren’t looking forward to the day that lies ahead.

There is nothing like having a bad start to a day. It can completely ruin the way you think and feel, and it becomes harder and harder to turn your attitude back around. Productivity is thrown out of the window as you continue to focus on the fact that your morning didn’t start off the way you needed it to so that you could be successful.

But the power of your thoughts is greater than you think, and practicing daily affirmations each morning can help transform your entire life for the better.

If you tell yourself that because your morning didn’t start off right that you won’t have a good day, then you really won’t have a good day. That type of negative energy is not what you need. You need to feed yourself positive affirmations that will motivate you to take on the day no matter what obstacles may come along.

One way to do this is by using morning affirmations to start your day off in a positive direction.

Affirmations are statements of something you want to come true. If you say them enough then they will change from just words to actions. They allow you to make changes in life as you realize that you have the ability to control your happiness as you choose how you let things affect you.

Choosing to start your day off by feeding yourself positive and motivational thoughts is a sure way to lead to happiness. Before you know it your negative thoughts will be less likely to appear, but when they do pop up you use your affirmations as a weapon to defeat them.

Here are 30 positive morning affirmations to get your mind right.

1. "I am feeling healthy and strong today." — Unknown

2. "I am joyful every day and create joy for others." — Unknown

3. "Today is going to be a really, really good day." — Louise Hay

4. "I am excited to wake up each morning and experience this beautiful life, that I am creating with my thoughts and visions." — Unknown

5. "Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day." — Dalai Lama

6. "Every day is a new beginning. Take a deep breath, smile, and start again." — Unknown

7. "My life is a gift. I will use this gift with confidence, joy, and exuberance." — Unknown

8. "Today I align myself with freedom, growth, and joy." — Unknown

9. "I release all resistance of the past and move into the present moment." — Unknown

10. "Today I focus on what makes me feel good." — Unknown

12. "My thoughts do not control me, I control my thoughts." — Unknown

13. "To be positive is to be productive." — Unknown

14. "No negative thought will take root in my mind." — Unknown

15. "I believe in my ultimate potential." — Unknown

16. "I am fulfilling my purpose in this world." — Unknown

17. "I am thankful for what I have, even if it is not perfect." — Unknown

18. "My mind and my heart will remain open today." — Unknown

19. "I give myself permission to go after what I want." — Unknown

20. "I work well under pressure and always feel motivated." — Unknown

21. "I have everything I need to face any obstacles that come." — Unknown

22. "I have the power to create all the success and prosperity I desire." — Unknown

23. "I am grateful that my life is so happy and successful." — Unknown

24. "I wake up every morning ready for a new day of exciting possibilities." — Unknown

25. "My life is a blast of growing opportunity because I never stop creating." — Unknown

26. "I am learning to trust the journey." — Unknown

27. "Today I abandon my old habits and take up new, more positive ones." — Unknown

28. "I greet this day with confidence and ease." — Unknown

29. "I am determined and will never give up." — Unknown

30. "I know each day is a blessing and a gift." — Unknown

If you’re looking for a little inspiration, we’ve got the best quotes to share and savor. For quotes from the most inspiring celebs, activists, and poets, look no further! You might even find the quote that motivates the best parts of your life (and love!) forever.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alexis George is a writer who covers love, relationship advice, astrology and personality topics.