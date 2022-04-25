How To Manifest Anything In 17 Seconds

There are a number of different manifestation techniques that help make manifesting simple and your manifestations more likely to come true.

One of the easiest methods is the 17-second manifestation technique.

What is the 17-second manifestation technique?

Developed by Abraham Hicks, the 17-second rule states that it takes just 17 seconds of focusing on a thought to activate its vibration. Since everything that exists has a vibration, once that thought is created and its vibration activated, the Law of Attraction can apply to it.

According to Abraham Hicks, once a thought is held for 68 seconds total, it gains enough momentum to become manifested into reality.

68 seconds is, however, a surprisingly long time to hold one single thought, which is why Abraham Hicks separates those 68 seconds into more manageable 17-second intervals that can induce a thought’s activation.

How to Use the 17 Second Manifestation Technique

1. Choose what you want to manifest.

When deciding what you want to manifest, it’s important to be as specific as possible. Instead of coming up with a lofty goal that’s difficult to visualize, such as “I want to be happy,” think about what specifically would bring you happiness and manifest that.

2. Choose a positive thought that will bring you the feeling you want to have.

Your thought should be a positive affirmation in the present tense. For example, if you’re manifesting love, your thought could be a love affirmation such as: ‘I deserve love. My heart is open. And the partner I seek is also seeking me.’

Visualize your manifestation coming true and how it would make you feel, and sit with that feeling as you manifest to help it feel as real as possible.

Remember that your thoughts create your reality, so you want to focus solely on what you do want and don’t think about the negatives as you only want to activate a positive outcome.

3. Focus on your thought for 17 seconds.

Close your eyes and repeat your affirmation for 17 seconds, continuing to visualize your manifestation and the way it makes you feel.

If your mind wanders or another thought takes hold, bring yourself back to your manifestation and practice self-compassion to avoid focusing on negative thoughts.

4. Repeat your 17-second manifestation 3 more times.

Set a timer for 51 more seconds or use a 68-second manifestation timer to help your manifestation reach its full potential.

Once you’ve manifested for the full 68 seconds, you’ll be in vibrational alignment with your thought which gives it the momentum to become reality.

5. Let the thought go.

Once you’re in vibrational alignment with your thought, you are free to let it go for the day.

While you should continue living in alignment with that thought, there’s no need to keep your entire focus on it every second of the day as this gives an opening for negative thoughts to get in the way and set your efforts back.

You can return to the thought and this manifestation technique again each day until your manifestation comes true.

