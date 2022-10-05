35 Most Relatable Aquarius Quotes

There’s nothing simple about being an Aquarius.

However, there’s nothing wrong with being complex ... it just means that there are more sides to an Aquarius person to love, as these Aquarius quotes explain.

Two-dimensional people are so boring. It may take people a while to see all your sides, but once they understand you, they come to love you, because Aquarius love is easy to find as the air sign has a good heart.

The Aquarius sign is the water bearer, which means you can turn any stranger into a friend and pretty much charm the pants off of anyone you meet.

Famous people born under the Aquarius zodiac sign include Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Aniston.

Talk about our feelings? No thanks. We'll just leave it to these quotes about Aquarius to say everything there is to say.

Most relatable Aquarius quotes

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

1. “Lots of people like rainbows. Children make wishes on them, artists paint them, dreamers chase them, but the Aquarian is ahead of everybody. He lives on one." — Linda Goodman

2. "Aquarians are walking contradictions. Owing to the way they process things sometimes they don’t realize if something is wrong." — Imelda Green

3. “Above all else, Aquarians value their independence. Alone time is absolutely essential for this sign and they will def revolt if they don't have enough space.” — Aliza Kelly

4. "In a love affair, Aquarius is generous and tolerant, the kind who never tries to encroach on your rights or to give orders." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk

5. “An Aquarius isn’t a rebel with a cause; they are the cause.” — Jake Register

6. "One of the hallmarks of the sign of Aquarius is the campaign for justice. Everybody is my brother. Justice is very important to me." — Morgan Fairchild

7. "Aquarius don’t follow. They set the trends."

8. “The Age of Aquarius is the new age of the spirit. We are consciously recognizing our Soul Mates and Twin Flames — souls we are connected to across time, space, and beyond.” — Serena Jade

9. "Aquarians also have a tendency to get into unusual situations and take up with oddball individuals." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk

10. "His unrelenting search for truth and the desire to hide his own motives are incompatible traits, and the Aquarian must eventually face this inconsistency if he's going to learn the truth about himself." — Linda Goodman

11. "There needs to be a high degree of mutual respect and natural chemistry for an Aquarian to want to make a new friendship." — Susan Taylor

12. "The Aquarian water bearer likes everybody. Everyone is his friend." — Linda Goodman

13. “Aquarians are attracted to people who aren’t afraid to stand up for their convictions and fight for their values.” — Aliza Kelly

14. “Almost every Aquarius is a rebel. Give them a guide and they won’t follow it. Tell them there’s a dress code and they’ll show up wearing nothing at all.” — Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky

15. “Aquarians are known to be ahead of their time, which can translate to ‘weird’ if you’re not as woke as them. Tip: Get on their level.” — Emmalea Russo

16. “There is a special magnetism to Aquarius that some astrologers have called distant glamour.” — Joanna Martine Woolfold

17. “The most important thing to an Aquarius is what’s interesting to them, so if a lover sparks excitement in them, they’re going to want to invest time in the relationship.” — Jessica Lanyadoo and T. Greenaway

18. “An adult Aquarius is unique, people-oriented, and diverse in their way of thinking and behaving in the world.” — Taylor Moon

19. "An Aquarius female is rebellious, headstrong, and contrary. She can be selfishly independent and exasperating, especially when she is running through the house screaming, 'freedom!'" — Hazel Dixon-Cooper

20. “You are fortunate to be an Aquarius because you are known as the humanitarian zodiac sign. You are progressive in your thinking, which is reflected in every aspect of your life." — Rosemary Breen

21. “The Waterbearer loves, loves, loves its freedom, but eventually, when freedom is the only goal, it can get a little limiting. That's when Aquarius realizes its freedom has become its prison.” ― John Marchesella

22. “People often assume that Aquarius is a water sign because their symbol is the water bearer. They're not! Instead, they are a cool-thinking air sign.” — Theresa Reed

23. “In the zodiac, Aquarius symbolizes friendship, and you can form close and enduring ties.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk

Aquarius quotes from famous Aquarians

24. "Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?" — Abraham Lincoln

25. "I want to wake up every day and do whatever comes in my mind and not feel pressure or obligation to do anything else in my life." — Michael Jordan

26. "I don’t mind people hating me because it pushes me." — Cristiano Ronaldo

27. "A relationship isn’t going to make me survive. It’s the cherry on top." — Jennifer Aniston

28. “If there wasn’t mystery, people wouldn’t have anything to ponder. If you already knew everything, you wouldn’t have anything to think about and life would just be really boring.” — Emma Roberts

29. “I wanna say I’m detached but I’m an Aquarius that’s sensitive as hell. That’s dope though.” — Denzel Curry

30. “How do you actually find your authentic self? Who are you, anyway? Are you what your parents instilled in you? Are you what everybody else told you?” — Alicia Keys

31. “You can be the lead in your own life.” — Kerry Washington

32. "Be original; don’t be scared of being bold.” — Ed Sheeran

33. “I think being different, going against the grain of society is the greatest thing in the world.” — Elijah Wood

34. “One thing you get from me is peace, love, and positivity.” — Logic

35. “I have a fear of being boring.” — Christian Bale

Tess Griman is a writer whose work focuses on relationships, astrology, and pop culture.