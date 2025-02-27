Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From March 3 - 9, 2025

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here for March 3 - 9, 2025. The I Ching hexagram of the week is Thunder over Thunder (#51), changing to Thunder over Fire (#55), urging us to do things that boost our intuition this week.

You may encounter your soulmate — without knowing it yet. Similarly, if a new experience or opportunity opens up to you, try it. Remember to always believe in yourself.

Sometimes, powerful change can bring uncertainty at first because the path is dark, and you don't know the next step where learning comes into play. Read books and talk with mentors when you can. Aim to make the current adventure a fun experience instead of something stressful.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 3 to 9, 2025:

Rat

Rat, spend time with your friends, family, and people you love by serving in community activities that build emotional strength and provide supportive love to others. It's time to get involved while being collaborative!

In romance, you need more open communication to truly understand what you want and what your partner or date desires. Don't write anything off in your relationship until you dig deep and discover your problems or strengths.

Your career will take off now or shortly. Be strong and confident, and stride forward into all opportunities that come your way. Now's not the time to give way to anyone out of fear.

Ox

Trust your soul's divine strength and channel it into the areas of life where you need to thrive or succeed the most. Steer clear of distractions or avoid excessive socializing this week.

Your love life will bring you joy when you do creative activities together. Try out-of-the-box things like making candles together or visiting Ikea and exploring ideas for decorating your space.

Try balancing all the hectic activities with equal work and rest this week. Rejuvenation of the soul will help you be strong no matter what comes your way.

Tiger

Tiger, the most important area of focus this week is your tribe; however, you choose to define “tribe.” It can be defined as your blood family, a found family, a cultural tribe, or even a subgroup you identify with. This tribe is where you will find happiness and strength.

If you feel unsure about love, choose to be single for now or if you're in a relationship, ask for personal space to work out what's on your mind. You will return to love with clear energy once things sort themselves out.

Your creative gifts and hobbies are highlighted as areas that can bring extra money or even help make new friends. Choose what's fun but also challenging.

Rabbit

Rabbit, be more mindful of your food, especially if you cook at home. If you don't, now may be a good time to learn some simple recipes and use them to manifest joy, love, and even success.

In love, seek green spaces that allow you and your partner to enjoy yourselves amid sustainability or the lap of nature. A day trip to a vineyard or orchard may be great, too.

Make dumplings shaped like rabbits and fill them with hearty ingredients or red bean paste if possible. Moon cakes can bring you blessings, too, because of the moon's connection to rabbits.

Dragon

Dragon, enjoy the exquisite joys of life and make the most of every moment. Whether in love or elsewhere, bring your best self to the table wherever you go. In love, lean into romantic adventures and remain open-hearted for the best experience.

Your career is also taking off now, especially if you started something new recently. Be bold and brave, and everything will come together beautifully for you.

Snake

Snake, since we are in the Year of the Snake right now, you have an important journey to embark upon about your life purpose. Don't procrastinate or let fears rule you. You will grow and thrive when you take the initial step and keep going.

Focusing on your love life may not benefit you now, but if you are in a committed relationship, speak openly and be transparent about your needs. A supportive partner will help you reach the pinnacle of success.

Relaxation is also important for you to give you longevity and foresight. Dream journaling is also recommended if you have strong intuitive gifts.

Horse

Horse, find something unique about the world you haven't explored before but have always been curious about and then do something directly that helps you explore it proactively. Your love life will bring new energy to your relationship and stimulate new conversation topics.

Make time to chat with family in person or over the phone; spend quality time with your loved ones. Make time to nurture your intimate relationships.

Goat

Goat, grow your knowledge and become more well-learned in the areas that interest you for a direct positive impact on your future.

In love, you learn more about your partner (or date) and share parts of yourself that you haven't discussed yet to grow your bond.

Plan a spiritual retreat or a mountain pilgrimage to clarify your life path and next steps. Work with Clear Quartz and moon water for an added energy boost.

Monkey

Monkey, find an unexplored part within your field of interest or expertise and dig deeper for something groundbreaking.

Don't put time with your loved ones or partner on the back burner. Good communication can help you be more supportive while focusing on conquering important life goals. You may surprise yourself!

Creative activities will bring out your inner child and inner genius. So seek them out, and let your mind be unfettered by stereotypes or discrepancies. Aim for what aligns with your life and be yourself.

Rooster

Rooster, find friends while engaging in hobbies and activities that light up your life. Not all friendships fall under set expectations. Have a mix of friendships supporting different wants or needs, from shared interests to deeper connections. Variety helps your life be golden.

Friendships will impact your life positively and in mysterious ways. Your red thread of destiny will lead you to your soulmate through such spontaneous friendships.

Meditation and other spiritual rituals can benefit you greatly at this time. Those wishing to go on a pilgrimage should book tickets and make plans, as this is an auspicious period.

Dog

Dog, be more active in your city or town's social avenues and events. Even if you show up solo, you will meet many new people you may not have known otherwise.

In love, dress to impress and bring your best to the table, whether you have been in a relationship for a while or are dating. Beautiful things will emerge from this space.

Your heart is highlighted as important, especially if you practice Reiki or have been feeling excessive stress lately. A guided heart chakra meditation can do a ton of good, too.

Pig

Pig, bring the party wherever you go and show up where the party is. In short, be social, have fun, and leave the stress for another day!

This energy will also positively impact your love life, especially if you plan to vacation with your partner.

Now's also a good time to stack your habits for future well-being and embrace the spirit of seeking knowledge. If you've always liked playing detective games or reading detective books, this may be a fun avenue for learning something new.

