8 Signs You're More Likely To Get Married Later In Life, According To Astrology

According to astrology, our birth charts can provide insight into so many facts of life. When it comes to relationships, certain zodiac placements can give us an idea of what kind of partners we're attracted to, where we have the best chance of meeting them, and even when we're most likely to tie the knot.

According to astrologer Maryaam Lewis-Herbert in a TikTok video, there are certain birth chart placements that suggest someone is more likely to get married later in life.

Of course, Saturn is the star of the show because it is the planet that rules time. Saturn delays, and the native has to learn how to work with this energy so things can flow perfectly for them.

"The beautiful thing about Capricorn and Saturn energy is that when you wait for something and your patient, you're usually rewarded for it," Lewis-Herbert said. "Saturn can give you the best of the best," she added, so while it can feel challenging and stressful, especially as more and more people get married around you, Saturnian placements are rewarded the most when they learn from experience and don't rush the process.

8 astrology placements of people who are more likely to get married later on in life

1. Saturn in the 5th house

As Lewis-Herbert mentioned, it is essential for fifth house placements to "take your time when it comes to marriage." The fifth house is about love, dating, and making fun romantic connections. Because the fifth house can represent weddings and proposals, according to Lewis-Herbert, Saturn here can indicate both happening on a delayed timeline compared to those without this placement. Enjoy the experience, live in the moment, and, like Lewis-Herbert says, don't compare yourself to others.

2. Saturn in the 7th house

Having this in the birth chart shows that you will attract someone with Capricorn energy who may be a responsible, patient, and reliable partner. Another reason to take your time is to live in the moment and be discerning about the people you attract. Saturn wants you to take your time, be selective, and truly understand what you want (and need) in a partner.

3. Capricorn in the 5th or 7th house

Lewis-Herbert explained that "people with these placements might end up getting married in their late 30s or early 40s." There is a lot of wisdom and growth involved with these placements. Dating and being in relationships are about continuously growing together. And if a relationship doesn't work, you will have the experience to know what you want and don't want for future relationships.

4. Venus or Jupiter in Capricorn

Having one of the benefic, or beneficial, planets in the sign of Capricorn can reflect delays. As Lewis-Herbert noted, "Jupiter can represent the spouse, especially your future husband," and Venus can portray the person we attract.

Additionally, Having Mars in Capricorn could represent a similar vibe since this planet can also be looked at for the types of partners we attract and it can represent a spouse's energy.

5. Venus or Jupiter at the 10th or 22nd degrees

According to degree theory, the 10th and 22nd degrees represent Capricorn, which is ruled by Saturn. These natal placements can show how disciplined someone is when taking on work or a project they are in love with, which suggests people with this placement prioritize their career early on in life, which is why marriage may come later.

6. Venus and Saturn aspects

According to Lewis-Herbert, "this is one of the biggest indicators that you will get married when you are older." While this can feel daunting, it can also be enlightening to have this placement. Don't be surprised if others look up to you because of your wisdom and understanding.

7. Venus or Jupiter at the 11th or 23rd degrees

These are Saturnian degrees representing the sign of Aquarius. In traditional astrology, Saturn also rules Aquarius, so these would also reflect delays.

8. Venus or Jupiter in the sign of Aquarius

Because Saturn is the traditional ruler of Aquarius, Venus or Jupiter in this sign may reflect that you will need to uncover several lessons before getting married. Through experience, you will see what you want in a relationship.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.