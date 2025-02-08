Astrologer Explains The 3 Crucial Things To Do Before Venus Retrograde Begins On March 1

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, goes retrograde on March 1, 2025, forcing us to confront issues in our relationships, reevaluate spending habits, and reflect on our personal values. While this process can feel somewhat daunting, astrologer Haley Comet explained the three things you can do before Venus retrograde begins to make sure you come out stronger on the other side.

Three crucial things to do before Venus retrograde begins on March 1, 2025:

1. Book your beauty routines in February

Do you want to get your hair or nails done? Perhaps you're considering getting a tattoo or even getting your eyebrows done. Whatever beauty enhancements you're planning, Comet suggested committing to them sooner rather than later.

"When we do beauty rituals during Venus retrograde, a lot of times we're not so pleased with the results that we get," Comet explained.

The astrologer added that this doesn't necessarily apply to your everyday routine, but if you're considering trying something different, it's best to start that process before Venus retrograde begins.

2. Make significant financial decisions

If there's a big-ticket item on your wishlist that you're considering splurging on, Comet said it's best to do it before Venus retrograde begins.

"Ideally, we would want Venus not in the shadow period at all, which it is in February," Comet clarified, but noted that doing it now is a lot safer than waiting until the plate turns retrograde in March.

So, meet with your financial advisor, file your taxes, and make that big purchase before Venus retrograde begins on March 1 to avoid any setbacks or regrets.

3. Block exes and toxic friends

It should go without saying, but it's best to go no-contact when you're trying to move on from someone in particular. Whether it's an ex you're trying to get over or a former friend that's no longer adding anything positive to your life, having that lingering negative energy is no good for anyone's health

"If you know that hearing from these people during Venus retrograde is going to disrupt your peace, go ahead and just close that door," Comet suggested.

That way, both you and the other person aren't completely tempted to contact each other and enter into the same old toxic cycle as before.

