Astrologer Explains The 3 Crucial Things To Do Before Venus Retrograde Begins On March 1

The three things you need to put on your to-do list, starting now!

Written on Feb 08, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
astronauts on planet looking a venus retrograde begin march 1, 2025 Photos: RDNE Stock Project, NASA | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, goes retrograde on March 1, 2025, forcing us to confront issues in our relationships, reevaluate spending habits, and reflect on our personal values. While this process can feel somewhat daunting, astrologer Haley Comet explained the three things you can do before Venus retrograde begins to make sure you come out stronger on the other side.

Three crucial things to do before Venus retrograde begins on March 1, 2025:

1. Book your beauty routines in February

woman getting tattoo before venus retrograde begins march 1 Tetiana Shadrina | Unsplash

Advertisement

Do you want to get your hair or nails done? Perhaps you're considering getting a tattoo or even getting your eyebrows done. Whatever beauty enhancements you're planning, Comet suggested committing to them sooner rather than later.

"When we do beauty rituals during Venus retrograde, a lot of times we're not so pleased with the results that we get," Comet explained.

The astrologer added that this doesn't necessarily apply to your everyday routine, but if you're considering trying something different, it's best to start that process before Venus retrograde begins.

RELATED: The 3 Most Important Themes Of 2025 For Your Zodiac Sign, According To A Psychic

Advertisement

2. Make significant financial decisions

go to atm for financial decisions before venus retrograde begins march 1 Mirza Babic | Unsplash

If there's a big-ticket item on your wishlist that you're considering splurging on, Comet said it's best to do it before Venus retrograde begins.

"Ideally, we would want Venus not in the shadow period at all, which it is in February," Comet clarified, but noted that doing it now is a lot safer than waiting until the plate turns retrograde in March.

Advertisement

So, meet with your financial advisor, file your taxes, and make that big purchase before Venus retrograde begins on March 1 to avoid any setbacks or regrets.

RELATED: These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters In February 2025

3. Block exes and toxic friends

woman blocking people before venus retrograde begins march 1, 2025 Guilherme Stecanella | Unsplash

Advertisement

It should go without saying, but it's best to go no-contact when you're trying to move on from someone in particular. Whether it's an ex you're trying to get over or a former friend that's no longer adding anything positive to your life, having that lingering negative energy is no good for anyone's health

"If you know that hearing from these people during Venus retrograde is going to disrupt your peace, go ahead and just close that door," Comet suggested. 

That way, both you and the other person aren't completely tempted to contact each other and enter into the same old toxic cycle as before. 

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

RELATED: The Zodiac Signs You'll Have The Strongest Connection With In 2025, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement
YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.