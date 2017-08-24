Zodiac Signs With The Strongest Creative Thinking Skills, Ranked According To Creativity Level

Some zodiac signs have natural creativity, while others aren't so lucky.

One of the most important traits that an individual can have is creative thinking skills.

Whether you are a natural-born Picasso or are the type of person who has never picked up a paintbrush in your life, the way you are able to harness your creativity is how well you will be able to respond to problems, create solutions, and express yourself in your life.

However, creativity does not come naturally for all of the zodiac signs. And even though you may read your horoscope religiously hoping for an indication, you just can't force something like that.

Take, for example, Capricorns, who are often too structured and practical and find themselves in need of sourcing other people for creative ideas. Or Pisces, whose intuitive and emotional nature makes creativity a given. Or perhaps somewhere in the middle, like Libras, who are creative when it comes to their home or clothing, but struggle to be adventurous in other ways.

The point is that every zodiac sign is capable of being a creative thinker, but some are much more naturally inclined to do so than others.

Here's how creative each zodiac sign is, ranked from most creative to least creative.

1. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are born artists. Their combination of feeling, perceiving, and inherent introversion makes them master creators.

As the last sign of the Zodiac, it is often thought that Pisces have a little bit of each sign in them, and that is what makes their art seem so profound to people. It's that they can intuit and relate to so many different experiences that their re-creation of them can impact or resonate with anyone.

It is without a doubt that Pisces comes in as the most creatively gifted of the entire Zodiac. It was what they were born to do.

2. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This ranking may come as a surprise to some people, because Aquariuses are so, well... out there with their ideas. They have big, revolutionary, one-of-a-kind ideas, even if they don't necessarily know how to implement them in reality, or how to do everything that they aspire to themselves.

Regardless, Aquariuses absolutely dominate when it comes to innovating new and complex ideas, creating in spaces and ways that other people couldn't even conceive of. No, they might not be the most traditionally artistic of the bunch, but they are without a doubt the most naturally gifted.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are profoundly creative, and their work is typically fueled by the idea that what they can create or build is better than anything else that exists yet. Geminis are only creative when they are also confident about what they are making. That is what motivates them after all (think of famous gem Kanye West, for example).

Though they aren't so subtle about wanting to make sure you know how awesome their ideas are, the truth is that they are pretty much geniuses in their chosen fields and crafts. We have to give credit where it is due.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are productive and creative but in a disciplined way. Libras are so driven by beauty, balance, and love that they often feel naturally inclined to put all of their energy toward making things aesthetically appealing.

A lot of people underestimate how creative Libras are because their works can come across as boring. No, a Libra will not be one to experiment with wild colors or write experimental poems, but they will astound you with how they can put together an outfit, a room, a website, or anything else that typically has to do with themselves and with showing off.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are actually very creative when it comes to identifying their personal style and then creating a life that matches it. Scorpios have a notoriously strong sense of self, and that really comes through in the clothes they wear, tattoos they have, and things they like to have around their house. (Side note: having tattoos is very common for Scorpios, and their ink often subconsciously reveals a lot about what they secretly struggle with.)

They might not be creative entrepreneurs (they aren't as open-minded and intuitive as other signs) but they are altogether pretty aesthetically inclined.

6. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Like Libras, Tauruses are creative because they are so aesthetically inclined, and well... particular about how they like things to look. That's what makes a Taurus creative: effort to build a life that looks as beautiful as they want it to (again, they have a lot in common with their scale sisters).

However, anything outside of that isn't always the easiest for them, and while they may be able to express themselves creatively once in a while, it typically doesn't come as a gift for them as much as it may other signs.

7. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are exceptional at identifying what kind of creativity and art they appreciate, but not always amazing at creating it for themselves. For example, many Cancers find it easy to flip through a catalog and pick out clothes or bed sets that they find attractive, or have a keen sense of what they do or do not like when reading books, watching movies, or consuming other kinds of art.

However, it is only once in a blue moon that Cancer is exceptionally creative on their own; typically their priorities aren't just in creative for the sake of it. When it is, their talent is astounding. However, it's sort of rare.

8. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An Aries' decisiveness is what holds them back from really being creative in their lives. They are so eager to know "why" they are doing something that they will struggle in just creating for the sake of it (you will almost never find an Aries making anything without a good reason).

But it's this kind of interfering logic that really holds them back. It's not that Aries are incapable of being creative, it's that they only get their gears in motion when they are motivated by some existential, logical force. This aspect of their minds is constantly at odds with their more laid back nature.

9. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Like an Aries, Virgos are creative when it matters. If there's a problem in their community and someone needs to come up with a solution quickly, they are on top of it. If their friends are having problems in their lives, they are the first to suggest a host of potential remedies.

However, when it comes to being creative for its own sake, Virgos just typically don't have the time or desire. They just frankly don't care. As long as their business is taken care of, they would rather spend their time consuming other people's art than painstakingly overthinking the process of making their own.

10. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

In a Sagittarian mind, consumption > creativity. It is not to say that they aren't capable of being creative, rather that they are most passionate about reading books, exploring new places, considering ideas, and generally learning about the world around them. Their disposition is not one of lack, rather, one that is simply oriented toward being a sponge to their surroundings, gathering info, creating connections, and always developing the most informed and interesting opinion. They simply thrive in another way.

11. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns will often find themselves too restricted by their own unrealistic standards and ideas to truly let their creativity thrive. They are the rule-followers of the Zodiac, the leaders, and the stoics. One of their greatest challenges in life is learning how to get out of other people's shadows (where they place themselves) and find their own niche.

It is not in their natural force to be unbelievably creative, though this also makes them exceptional workers and technical thinkers. They are best when they are gathering (other people's) info and putting it together in a way that other people will understand.

12. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are the least creative of the Zodiac simply because they often lack the empathy and sensitivity to do so. In other words, they just aren't all that interested in having a hand in anything that's super artistic, they find it kind of boring at times. Leos are people who enjoy adventure and experience and usually seek it anywhere outside the confines of their own minds and hearts (and that's definitely intentional).

Basically, Leos are trying to avoid overthinking more than they have to, not sitting with their ideas and then manifesting them into something creative. They are better when they feel grounded and practical about life.

Brianna Wiest is a writer, editor, author, and regular contributor to publications such as HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Thought Catalog, and many others. Her latest book, "101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think," is out now.