13 Little Things To Do Every Day That Will Help You Manifest Happiness

Looking for some inspiration and ways to manifest happiness? This list might just give you some ideas!

Some of them may seem obvious, while others will get you thinking. But be sure to stay consistent — you might just be surprised by what you find.

Here's how to manifest happiness with 13 small daily habits

1. Do what you love

This is a pretty straightforward way to manifest happiness. After all, you don’t want to be doing the things you hate.

Be sure to go with your passions and the things that bring you joy. Remove all the things that don't fulfill you from your lifestyle and your daily life. You can always manifest good things from a place of joy.

2. Show gratitude

It’s not just about being grateful, but also about getting into the energy of gratitude. Stay focused on what you do have, and not what you don’t have. Express that gratitude every single day, not just when you're in need of a boost.

3. Listen to music and watch television

Yes, you read that right. But it's not just any music or television shows. Instead, listen to music and shows that activate positive things into your vibration for you. That means sticking with feel-good, upbeat, or overall optimistic media.

Watch and listen to shows and music that put you into the feeling of what you want to manifest. Make sure they both put you in a great mood.

4. Envision what you want as if you already have it

When you’re thinking about something that you want, replace “I wish I had it” with how it feels to actually have it. A good practice is to do this right when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed; that way, you begin and end your day with that energy.

After all, that's the key to manifesting anything you want: acting like you already possess it.

Photo: Anna Alexes / Pexels

5. Write out affirmations

Make your affirmations relevant to you and whatever you need to say. Don't just write them out without having intention behind them. Believe them, feel them, and stay consistent with them.

6. Take risks

As you know, no one ever lived their dream life by playing it safe. So, take risks every now and then. That doesn't mean doing daredevil stunts or blowing up your life. It just means pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.

Do what your soul tells you to do, even if it’s scary. Push past that uncomfortable feeling to reach for the greater reward.

7. Surround yourself with the right people

Surround yourself with people who believe in the world as you do. Surround yourself with people who can activate positive thoughts, ideas, and beliefs into your vibration.

There will always be people with negative energy who want to bring you down, but allow yourself to spend the majority of your time with those who are positive.

Photo: PNW Production / Pexels

8. Listen to your mind, body, and soul

You can usually manifest more of what you desire from a place of honoring your wants and needs, rather than doing what you feel like you have to do. Obviously, there’s always balance. There will always be things that you have to do.

However, by consistently honoring yourself, you're sending off a message to the universe that you're serious about what you desire.

9. Check your thoughts and words

Become mindful of the areas of your life that you want to improve. Check what you're thinking about and saying in those areas of your life. Are your thoughts and words positive?

If your words and mindset are negative, take the initiative to actively change those patterns.

10. Live luxuriously

Live luxuriously, in whatever way that luxury looks like to you. If you're striving for luxury, start acting like what you have is luxurious. Because it's all about perspective.

11. Don't deprive yourself

Not depriving yourself doesn't mean obsessing over things and making poor decisions. Not at all! Again, there’s always balance. However, depriving yourself of what you can have usually only gets you into a mindset and energy of “lack.”

Instead, do the things you want to do. As long as they aren't harming you or putting you in a negative mindset, everything is okay.

12. Mind your own business

“Someone is doing that?” Well, don’t worry about what that person is doing because it’s not your concern. Stay on your own wavelength. Dwelling in the wavelength of others or comparing yourself to them only hinders the process of you manifesting what you want.

Photo: Edward Daza / Pexels

13. Be a leader

If you’re not a natural-born leader, that’s fine. Just try not to be a follower. Being a follower never gives you what you really want. Don't be afraid to take the reins and guide your life in the right direction to manifest happiness.

Justine Renfro is a writer, designer, coach and mentor whose work focuses on lifestyle, relationship, and well-being topics.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.