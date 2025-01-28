Happy Lunar New Year! 2025 is the Chinese Lunar Year of the Snake — more specifically, the wood snake. Just like any new year, this is a time for new beginnings and endless opportunities.

The wood snake comes with its own special tidings for each one of us, both based on your personal zodiac sign and the snake’s overall meaning. Wood, as one of the five Taoist elements, typically symbolizes a sense of growth. As the snake is a Yin animal, it means a year of Yin Wood, which is symbolized by bamboo. Bamboo is, most importantly, flexible, meaning it's a year of being more open to new things.

As for the Snake, this animal is a motif for wisdom and turning inward. According to astrologer Susan Levitt, the year of the Snake is a time to shed old skin, just as a snake would. This can be a sign to embrace minimalism. A Snake year is also a time to welcome spirituality and a sense of creativity or artistry.

2025 Chinese Year of the Snake horoscopes for all zodiac signs

"Frequency expert" and TikTok creator David Wong shared his predictions for each zodiac sign for the Chinese Year of the Snake. His insights are invaluable as we head into this Lunar New Year.

Rat

Design: YourTango

For the Rat, the Lunar New Year is going to be “steady and manageable,” according to Wong. This means those with the sign of the Rat can expect a year that doesn’t rock the boat — in a good way.

“Focus on making small but smart career moves,” Wong added. “There’s no need to rush.”

Wong said that this year is all about “balance” for those with a Rat sign. You can expect a reliable and safe year that will give you time to make subtle adjustments to become happier.

Ox

Design: YourTango

This will be a big Lunar New Year for you, Ox. As Wong said, it’s “your year to shine.” This will be a particularly strong year when it comes to professional matters.

“Hard work will pay off, especially in your career and finances,” he shared.

While hard work will be an important part of this year, it’s also important to take the time for yourself that you need. For some, the most exciting aspect of this year will be the possibility for a relationship.

“If you’re single, love is in the air,” Wong said.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tigers are going to find that Lunar New Year 2025 is a bit on the “slow” side, but that’s okay. It’s an opportunity for you to exercise patience, which Wong called your “secret weapon” for the year.

Just like Yin Wood, it will be essential for a Tiger to remain flexible this year, especially at work. Staying away from any decisions that feel like a risk is also advisable in relationships.

“Practice understanding everyone moves at their own pace,” Wong suggested.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

The Lunar New Year 2025 will be pretty breezy for Rabbits.

“You’ll enjoy a calm and stable year,” Wong said, though doesn’t mean you can take the opportunity to just sit around doing nothing. “Focus on what truly matters and use this time to recharge,” Wong advised. “Both your career and relationships will feel steady and balanced.”

Dragon

Design: YourTango

For Dragons, Lunar New Year 2025 presents some big opportunities.

“This is your moment to make big moves, but plan carefully,” Wong stated. “Strategy is key to success this year in both career and personal goals,” he continued. “Relationships will take some effort but can grow stronger.”

Snake

Design: YourTango

It is, of course, the year of the Snake, so it will be a big year for you if the Snake is your zodiac sign. Lunar New Year 2025 is about strength and growth for Snakes.

“Build stronger connections and focus on personal growth,” Wong said, warning against the pitfall of overthinking and trying to make sure everything is perfect while praising the ability to trust your gut. “Stay strategic in your career and don’t overthink things,” he explained. “Sometimes instincts are enough.”

Horse

Design: YourTango

In Lunar New Year 2025, if you’re a horse, you’ll need to exercise a healthy dose of caution.

“Use your energy wisely this year,” Wong advised.

It’s also important to keep your focus leveled on what’s most important and not let it stray. Wong recommended only picking one to two big goals for the year.

“Avoid conflicts in relationships, and add some structure to your career to stay on track,” he concluded.

Goat

Design: YourTango

If you’re a Goat, you can breathe a sigh of relief stepping into Lunar New Year 2025. Wong said it will be “smooth and steady" — cultivate this energy in your life.

“Focus on creativity and harmony,” he said. “Your relationships will be supportive and your career will progress steadily.”

This doesn’t mean the year will be perfect. Wong noted some “setbacks” may arise, but they will be “small.”

Monkey

Design: YourTango

The energy of the Monkey could clash with that of the Snake, so it will be important to “tone it down a little,” as Wong advised, in Lunar New Year 2025.

“The Snake energy favors focus and strategy, so avoid being impulsive,” he added. This will take some planning and preparation, Wong noted, but it will all be worth it. “Plan your career moves carefully and be genuine in relationships,” he said.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Lunar New Year 2025 will be a time of rewards for Roosters, with some caveats.

“Your hard work will pay off, but don’t let perfectionism hold you back,” Wong stated. It’s also important to keep that Yin energy in mind, as flexibility will be essential. “Relationships will improve if you listen more and talk less,” he continued.

Dog

Design: YourTango

For Dogs, Lunar New Year 2025 will be much like their animal namesake.

“This is your year to focus on loyalty and trust,” Wong said. “Strengthen bonds with the people who matter most in your career.”

If you’re a Dog, you’ll also find that it’s important to find the right balance between working together and taking care of yourself.

“Teamwork will take you further, and don’t neglect self-care,” he added.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Lunar New Year 2025 will be all about stepping outside the box for the Pigs out there.

“You might be pushed out of your comfort zone this year, but it’s for the better,” Wong pointed out. Changes will likely come, but if you’re ready for them, they won’t jar you too much. “Be open to learning and adapting in your career, and put in the effort to deepen relationships,” he said.

