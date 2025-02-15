Astrologer Says There's One Zodiac Sign That Cannot Be Stopped

While many might think impatient and energetic Aries ruled by Mars, the planet of war, is the most aggressive zodiac sign, astrologer Carol Starr explained that there's only one zodiac sign that can't be stopped — and it's not the Ram.

In fact, for Starr, this one zodiac sign isn't a fire sign at all. Rather, this unstoppable zodiac sign has a quiet aggression that makes it all the more powerful.

Advertisement

The astrologer explained why Pisces is the most aggressive zodiac sign that can't be stopped.

Pisces doesn't come off as aggressive, Starr explained in a TikTok video. In fact, it's quite the opposite. On the outside, they seem calm, collected, and quiet. However, "When they have a goal in mind, you can't stop them," Starr said.

Pisces will do everything in their power to make things happen — even if it means running over their coworkers, friends, or family members in the process. Astrologer and healer Reign Madonna agreed, warning that "you do not want to go to war with a Pisces."

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces' power is often underestimated.

Believe it or not, Pisces is not as dreamy as people assume. Calling Pisces the most dangerous zodiac sign, Madonna explained, "They are ruthless savages. Deep deep down at the bottom of the sea and all the darkness, you never know what you're gonna get."

As the last sign of the zodiac, it's believed that Pisces embodies traits of all the zodiac signs combined, which is part of what makes them so unstoppable. There's no fooling or outstrategizing a Pisces' sharp intuition.

Advertisement

While Pisces is often thought of as the least ambitious zodiac sign, there's no stopping them from getting what they want.

While Pisces may not always be as logical as other zodiac signs, as Starr explained, "when they have a goal in mind, you can't stop them."

Pisces' strong intuition and creative thinking make them one of the most (if not the most) talented zodiac signs.

"They will do anything to make things happen that are important to them," Starr said.

To tap into this innate power, astrologist Ashley Lanese advised Pisces to "remember your magic." According to Lanese, this "magic" includes Pisces' vivid dreams, imagination, and yes, even grudges.

Advertisement

"It's OK if you guys are illogical sometimes," Lanese said. "You guys are so creative and so powerful.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.